25 de febrero de 2020
Ben Affleck takes advantage of his love for Spanish in "The Way Back"

25 de febrero de 2020
21:09
0
Photo provided by Warner Bros. showing actor Ben Affleck, who began a press tour in Miami on Feb. 24, 2020, to promote his new film

Photo provided by Warner Bros. showing actor Ben Affleck, who began a press tour in Miami on Feb. 24, 2020, to promote his new film "The Way Back." EFE-EPA/ Richard Foreman/Courtesy Warner Bros./Editorial Use Only/No Sales

By Alicia Civita

 

Miami, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- US actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck this week launched a big press tour in Miami to promote his film "The Way Back," in which he plays a man with painful similarities to some of the worst moments of his life in recent years.

In an interview with EFE in which he showed off his good Spanish, Affleck confessed that this was a story that really attracted his attention because it focuses on "compassion," something that he feels is the mission that film must have now.

To inspire that feeling toward his character and, in large measure, toward his life, Affleck resorted to all the emotional tools in his actor's toolkit. He spoke about his divorce, his children, his battle with alcoholism and, in South Florida, about Hispanic and Spanish food.

"The previous reporter told me that I didn't have a Mexican accent, that I had a gringo accent. It's a little bit Mexican, right?" he joked, well aware that he uses the Spanish language well.

"It has to be Mexican because I learned Spanish when I lived in Mexico for a year when I was 13," Affleck said, adding that when he uses Spanish nowadays it's usually with Mexicans since he lives in Los Angeles, where the majority of Latinos are from the United States' neighbor to the south.

Speaking only Spanish during his interview with EFE, the former Batman allowed his most vulnerable side to show and admitted, for example, that he got up to 112 kilograms (246 pounds) when he was making this new film, although now, he's much slimmer and in good shape, weighing about 92 kg (202 lb.)

"The Way Back," which hits theaters on March 6, without doubt has been a point of departure for this artist, as he also revealed in earlier interviews with The New York Times and on ABC, in which he issued a "mea culpa" about another delicate aspect of his life: his long and controversial separation from actress Jennifer Garner, whom he described as "an admirable woman."

Affleck acknowledged on this occasion that his children "are all big enough to know what's happening," and he described his divorce as "the most difficult thing I've experienced."

In contrast to other interviews with Hollywood stars, where truly personal questions are practically forbidden, Affleck connected the dots between his life and his latest film role.

Jack Cunningham is a construction worker who doesn't have any social life other than the 24 cans of beer he downs every night since he separated from his wife and his interactions with the other drunks in the bar he frequents.

Words like "compassion" and "recovery" go hand in hand with the film story and his real life, the actor said.

Even so, Affleck sprinkled all these complicated confessions with jokes about how he learned some filthy Spanish words from the rest of the cast of "The Way Back."

"I can't tell you what they are," he said, winking.

He also said that, at age 47, it was tough for him to learn to move like an ex-athlete for his latest role.

The actor admitted that what he enjoyed most about making the film is that it's a mirror on what he's learned in his life, amid all his difficulties.

"We all fall down. The question is how we get up, and that's the important thing about Jack and what I see as important for me," he emphasized.

On a personal level, Affleck confessed that he had lost his way in his life and career and needed to play a character that allowed him to explore his fall, blame and redemption to be able to recover his love for film and remember the power of compassion.

 

