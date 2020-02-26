26 de febrero de 2020
Rio Sambodromo brings down curtain but Carnival still going strong in Brazil

25 de febrero de 2020
23:11
  Members of the Beija Flor samba school take part in the traditional Carnival parade at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 25 February 2020. EFE-EPA/Fabio Motta

    Members of the Beija Flor samba school take part in the traditional Carnival parade at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 25 February 2020. EFE-EPA/Fabio Motta

  Members of the Beija Flor samba school take part in the traditional Carnival parade at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 25 February 2020. EFE-EPA/Fabio Motta

    Members of the Beija Flor samba school take part in the traditional Carnival parade at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 25 February 2020. EFE-EPA/Fabio Motta

  Members of the Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel samba school perform at Rio de Janeiro's Sandrodromo on Feb. 25, 2020. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

    Members of the Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel samba school perform at Rio de Janeiro's Sandrodromo on Feb. 25, 2020. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

  Members of the Beija Flor samba school perform in the Sambodromo Feb. 25, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Fabio Motta

    Members of the Beija Flor samba school perform in the Sambodromo Feb. 25, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Fabio Motta

Brasilia, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- Rio de Janeiro's Sambodromo arena on Tuesday morning brought down the curtain on this year's Carnival celebration, but Brazil's biggest festival is continuing at full tilt in the streets and will do so until this weekend.

In Rio, as well as in Recife, Salvador, Sao Paulo, Brasilia and almost all the country's cities, dance troops filled the avenues with the furious rhythms of their drums at an ongoing street party that in most cases has beer as its fuel and won't die down for several more days.

Although Vinicius de Moraes sang that during the "big excitement" of Carnival "sadness has no end, but happiness does" and that "everything ends" on Ash Wednesday, Brazilians these days don't seem to pay much attention to the words of the father of bossa nova.

The street bands known as "blocos" have already scheduled parades in dozens of cities, even for Wednesday when the official festival that began last Friday all across the country is due to end, and it is expected that Brazilians will take off their costumes and go back to work.

In Salvador, the capital of the state of Bahia and the center of African culture in Brazil, the street party included well-known singers like Ivete Sangalo, Claudia Leite and Daniela Mercury, and putting the final touch onto the festival will be the task of the popular Carlinhos Brown, who will participate in the parade of his own "bloco" on Wednesday morning.

In recent years, during which Carnival has gotten even more huge than it was and the blocos have done the same, many of those bands have opted not even to announce their processions and parades with an eye toward keeping the party spirit solely among old friends and longstanding participants.

One of those was the Bloco de Osmar in Sao Paulo, which only advertised its parade by word of mouth, but despite the fact that it kept any hint of the affair of the social networks on Tuesday hundreds of people gathered on a local square.

Also on Tuesday, Carnival took on a feminist flavor among many of the dance troupes, including the Bloco de pagu, inspired by the communist intellectual and activist Patricia Galvao, who died in 1962 and devoted part of her life to the fight for women's rights.

In Rio, on the last official day of Carnival at least 60 blocos took to the streets, some of them quite traditional like the Banda de Ipanema, which since 1964 each year has paraded through streets near that famous beach drawing thousands of revelers.

The processions of the samba schools in Rio's Sambodromo concluded on Tuesday morning and now the festival's fanatics are awaiting the decision of the judging panels regarding which school gave the best performance.

The ruling on who gave the best parade will be announced on Wednesday at an event that each year paralyzes almost all the "favelas" - or shantytowns - in Rio, which are the heart and soul of the samba schools.

As in previous years, the Sambodromo Carnival celebration this year had a heavily critical tone directed largely against the government of ultrarightist President Jair Bolsonaro and religious fundamentalism, with these elements being features in several of the samba schools' parades with operatic adornments and touches of sharp satire.

One of the most noteworthy images from the samba school parades this year was an enormous crucified Jesus Christ, but with black skin and not only wounded by nails but also by bullets, with which the Mangueira samba school illustrated the violent and harsh reality of Rio's favelas.

The six best samba schools this year will return to the Sambodromo this coming Saturday for the so-called "Parade of Champions," whereby the mixture of spree and collective catharsis that besets Brazil every February will definitively come to an end - until next year.

EFE
