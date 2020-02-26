26 de febrero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Bob Iger stepping down as Disney CEO

26 de febrero de 2020
00:12
0
(FILE) - Bob Iger (L), the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, and company mascot Mickey Mouse stand together before ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on 27 November 2017 (Reissued 25 February 2020). According to reports on 25 February 2020, Iger is stepping down as Disney CEO after 15 years at the firm's helm and will be replaced Bob Chapek. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE *** Local Caption *** 55574507

(FILE) - Bob Iger (L), the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, and company mascot Mickey Mouse stand together before ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on 27 November 2017 (Reissued 25 February 2020). According to reports on 25 February 2020, Iger is stepping down as Disney CEO after 15 years at the firm's helm and will be replaced Bob Chapek. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE *** Local Caption *** 55574507

New York, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- Disney CEO Bob Iger, who has headed the firm for the past 15 years, is stepping down from the post, effective immediately, and will be replaced by Bob Chapek, the head of Disney theme parks, the company announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Iger will move into the role of executive chairman and will now "direct the company's creative endeavors," the company said in a statement.

He will also serve as chairman of the board until the end of his contract in December 2021, with the aim of guaranteeing a smooth transition, the firm said.

"With the successful launch of Disney's direct-to-consumer businesses and the integration of Twenty-First Century Fox well underway, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO," Iger said.

Iger is one of the most significant figures in the history of Disney, and during his mandate at the company's helm the firm has become an unrivaled entertainment giant in Hollywood and around the world.

For example, Iger gave the green light to Disney's purchase of Pixar, which dominates the animated film market; Marvel, with its very successful subgenre of superheroes; Lucasfilm, the factory turning out the "Star Wars" films; and an historic Hollywood film studio: Fox.

Among the achievements during his tenure as CEO, besides the modernization and resurgence of the "Star Wars" franchise and the push into the world of Marvel superheroes, is the launch last year of Disney+, the firm's global streaming platform.

To get an idea of the scope of the firm in the current entertainment environment one need only take a look at the 10 biggest worldwide box office successes of 2019. Seven of the blockbusters belong to Disney and the top-grossing film was "Avengers: Endgame," the jewel in the crown of the Marvel empire and also the top-grossing film in history (without taking inflation into account).

Chapek, who joined Disney in 1993 and now heads the theme park division, will become the firm's seventh CEO in its almost 100 years of history.

He said he was honored to assume the leadership of what he called the best company in the world, and he promised to continue along the road of innovation and expansion opened up under Iger's leadership.

Disney's announcement came at the close of trading on Wall Street and, after the news hit, the firm's shares lost about 2.5 percent in electronic post-market trading.

During the day, Disney shares had retreated 3.62 percent on the second consecutive day of heavy losses on the New York Stock Exchange due to coronavirus pandemic fears.

 

EFE
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Bob Iger stepping down as Disney CEO

New York, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- Disney CEO Bob Iger, who has headed the firm for the past 15 years, is stepping down from the post, effective immediately, and...

26 de febrero de 2020
0
Rio Sambodromo brings down curtain but Carnival still going strong in Brazi

Brasilia, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- Rio de Janeiro's Sambodromo arena on Tuesday morning brought down the curtain on this year's Carnival celebration, but Brazil's...

25 de febrero de 2020
0
Ben Affleck takes advantage of his love for Spanish in "The Way Back"

By Alicia Civita

25 de febrero de 2020
0
More than 20 Miami musicians organize 1st anti-communist concert in US

Miami, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- A group of Hispanic singers and musicians, most of them of Cuban origin and including Willy Chirino and Arturo Sandoval, on April...

25 de febrero de 2020
0
Weinstein hospitalized for heart palpiations following conviction

By Carles Escola

24 de febrero de 2020
0
Bloomberg sharpens attacks on Sanders after senator's Nevada caucus win

New York, Feb 24 (efe-epa).- The presidential campaign of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Monday sharpened its attacks on Bernie Sanders after...

25 de febrero de 2020
0
Katherine Johnson, mathematician who took man to the Moon, dies

Washington, Feb 24 (efe-epa).- "If she says they're good, then I'm ready to go," said US astronaut John Glenn, the first man to orbit the Earth before his...

24 de febrero de 2020
0
High tech firms establishing roots in Nevada's wild west

By Marc Arcas

23 de febrero de 2020
0
Trump blasts South Korean film 'Parasite,' Brad Pitt at Colorado rally

Los Angeles, USA, Feb 20 (efe-epa).- The president of the United States took advantage of a campaign rally this Thursday in Colorado to criticize the Oscars...

21 de febrero de 2020
0
Brazil's Carnival continues with marked feminist accent

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 16 (efe-epa).- Brazil's nationwide Carnival celebration continued on Sunday with a marked feminist accent emphasized by a band that drew...

17 de febrero de 2020
0
America; a disjointed continent.

2019 closed with a tense atmosphere in the Americas; especially in South American politics and democracy.

17 de febrero de 2020
0
Trump kicks off Daytona 500 in Florida, but rain delays the race

Miami, Feb 16 (efe-epa)- President Donald Trump kicked off the Daytona 500 under initially sunny skies at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida on...

16 de febrero de 2020
0
Dominican municipal elections suspended due to technical problems

Santo Domingo, Feb 16 (EFE).- The Dominican Republic's Central Election Board (JCE) on Sunday suspended the nationwide municipal elections after multiple...

16 de febrero de 2020
0
U2's Bono, UN denounce educational disadvantage for girls around world

United Nations, Feb 11 (efe-epa).- Singer Bono and the United Nations on Tuesday denounced the "dramatic disadvantage" in education being suffered by female...

12 de febrero de 2020
0
Guaido beaten by mob upon landing in Caracas

Caracas, Feb 11 (efe-epa).- Opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized as Venezuela's legitimate interim president by more than 50 nations, on Tuesday was...

12 de febrero de 2020
0
Samsung presents Galaxy Z Flip, first foldable smartphone

San Francisco, Feb 11 (efe-epa).- South Korean multinational Samsung on Tuesday presented its new foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, this model with a...

11 de febrero de 2020
0
Fed's Powell warns of economic risks of coronavirus amid Trump's attacks

By Alfonso Fernandez

11 de febrero de 2020
0
Final Iowa caucus recount gives Buttigieg delegate win

Washington, Feb 9 (efe-epa).- Almost a week after the Iowa caucuses, the Democratic Party announced Sunday that former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete...

09 de febrero de 2020
0
Hundreds of wizards-for-a-day celebrate "Harry Potter" saga in Argentina

Buenos Aires, Feb 6 (efe-epa).- Hundreds of fans left their "muggle" (non-magical) life to one side on Thursday to attend "Harry Potter Book Night" in...

07 de febrero de 2020
0
Weinstein defense calls its first witnesses

New York, Feb 6 (efe-epa).- The defense team of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is on trial in New York for rape, on Thursday called its...

06 de febrero de 2020
0
Trump holds White House celebration to revel in Senate acquittal

Washington, Feb 6 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Thursday organized a "celebration" at the White House to hail his acquittal in his impeachment trial...

06 de febrero de 2020
0
Zona MACO art fair starts in Mexico with new plan to hike attendance

By Ines Amarelo

06 de febrero de 2020
0
Trump acquitted in near party line Senate vote on impeachment charges

Washington, Feb 5 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in a vote by the Republican-controlled Senate on the two impeachment charges...

05 de febrero de 2020
0
US threatens Reliance, Repsol, Chevron, Rosneft with sanctions over Venezuela

Washington, Feb 5 (efe-epa).- The United States on Wednesday threatened to impose sanctions on US petroleum firm Chevron, Spain's Repsol and India's...

05 de febrero de 2020
0