Bob Iger stepping down as Disney CEO

New York, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- Disney CEO Bob Iger, who has headed the firm for the past 15 years, is stepping down from the post, effective immediately, and will be replaced by Bob Chapek, the head of Disney theme parks, the company announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Iger will move into the role of executive chairman and will now "direct the company's creative endeavors," the company said in a statement.

He will also serve as chairman of the board until the end of his contract in December 2021, with the aim of guaranteeing a smooth transition, the firm said.

"With the successful launch of Disney's direct-to-consumer businesses and the integration of Twenty-First Century Fox well underway, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO," Iger said.

Iger is one of the most significant figures in the history of Disney, and during his mandate at the company's helm the firm has become an unrivaled entertainment giant in Hollywood and around the world.

For example, Iger gave the green light to Disney's purchase of Pixar, which dominates the animated film market; Marvel, with its very successful subgenre of superheroes; Lucasfilm, the factory turning out the "Star Wars" films; and an historic Hollywood film studio: Fox.

Among the achievements during his tenure as CEO, besides the modernization and resurgence of the "Star Wars" franchise and the push into the world of Marvel superheroes, is the launch last year of Disney+, the firm's global streaming platform.

To get an idea of the scope of the firm in the current entertainment environment one need only take a look at the 10 biggest worldwide box office successes of 2019. Seven of the blockbusters belong to Disney and the top-grossing film was "Avengers: Endgame," the jewel in the crown of the Marvel empire and also the top-grossing film in history (without taking inflation into account).

Chapek, who joined Disney in 1993 and now heads the theme park division, will become the firm's seventh CEO in its almost 100 years of history.

He said he was honored to assume the leadership of what he called the best company in the world, and he promised to continue along the road of innovation and expansion opened up under Iger's leadership.

Disney's announcement came at the close of trading on Wall Street and, after the news hit, the firm's shares lost about 2.5 percent in electronic post-market trading.

During the day, Disney shares had retreated 3.62 percent on the second consecutive day of heavy losses on the New York Stock Exchange due to coronavirus pandemic fears.

EFE