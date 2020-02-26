26 de febrero de 2020
Spain, 1st European country to cancel Placido Domingo concerts

26 de febrero de 2020
22:10
  • Spanish tenor Placido Domingo. EFE-EPA/Elvis Gonzalez

    Spanish tenor Placido Domingo. EFE-EPA/Elvis Gonzalez

  • Tenor Placido Domingo (r) performs during the rehearsal for Verdi's opera

    Tenor Placido Domingo (r) performs during the rehearsal for Verdi's opera "Nabucco" on Nov. 29, 2019, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Cardenas

Madrid, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- After an investigation by the US union representing opera performers that confirmed the accusations of sexual harassment and abuse of power against Spanish tenor Placido Domingo, Spain has become the first European country to cancel some of his scheduled performances, calling it "a duty, more than a gesture, of solidarity with the women affected," as the culture minister said Wednesday in Madrid.

Spanish Culture Minister Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes commented on the matter before appearing before the Culture Committee in the Spanish Parliament and after his department's decision to suspend the appearances the tenor had scheduled at Madrid's La Zarzuela Theater on May 14-15.

"We have understood from the moment that he acknowledged the deeds and took responsibility (for them) that our obligation was to take full account of that and that it's not the time for him to be part of the (theater's) programming," the minister said.

Spain, and specifically Madrid, which is Domingo's native city, took the step although other European countries, in contrast to US theaters, have been reluctant to take measures against the iconic opera singer in the six months since the first allegations against him surfaced.

Since that time, a number of women have come forward claiming that Domingo sexually abused or harassed them.

The US opera performers' union - the American Guild of Musical Artists - said that its investigation had revealed that Domingo had behaved inappropriately over the two decades during which he held senior management positions at Washington National Opera and the Los Angeles Opera, the latter of which is still conducting its own investigation but where the tenor had been general director since 2003 before resigning last October.

Meanwhile, Domingo, 79, on Tuesday issued his fullest apology to date, saying: "I have taken time over the last several months to reflect on the allegations that various colleagues of mine have made against me. I respect that these women finally felt comfortable enough to speak out, and I want them to know that I am truly sorry for the hurt that I caused them."

The tenor's acceptance of responsibility came shortly before the release of the conclusions of the inquiry prepared by the AGMA.

The Teatro Real in Madrid has requested a copy of that report to study it and decide about whether to allow Domingo to perform in "La Traviata" in May, performing in the role of Germont.

In August, when the complaints of nine women against Domingo became known, the Teatro Real confirmed that the tenor would still perform and reiterated its admiration for the artist, adding that such allegations, given their potential consequences, needed to be well-founded and proven before any further action could be taken.

In the same announcement, however, the theater reiterated its "zero tolerance" for "any conduct" consisting of sexual abuse of harassment."

Elsewhere in Spain, the Palau de Les Arts in the east-central city of Valencia will hold a regular meeting at which its relationship with Domingo will be discussed.

In addition, the organizers of the 32nd International Music and Dance Festival in the southern Spanish city of Ubeda will make a decision next week about whether or not to hold the inaugural concert for the event on May 3.

The AGMA report, however, was tarnished to a degree after The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Domingo and the artists' union that investigated him were negotiating a half-million-dollar agreement not to release details of the inquiry's conclusions.

That potential agreement was scotched due to a leak, according to the US daily, which received access to an internal e-mail sent by the union's leaders saying "As a result of their actions, A.G.M.A. has lost $500,000 that not only would have covered the costs of the investigation but also would have funded an extensive sexual harassment prevention training program that is so desperately needed in our industry."

"Based on this flagrant breach of confidentiality Domingo's counsel has withdrawn the agreement, which was expressly premised on A.G.M.A.'s promise to maintain confidentiality over the details of the investigatory report," read the email signed by Leonard Egert, the union's national executive director, and Raymond Menard, its president, and sent to the union's board.

Debra Katz, the attorney representing two women who publicly accused Domingo of inappropriate sexual behavior, accused the AGMA of "trying to enter into a secret deal with Placido Domingo" in exchange for "a tepid apology and (Domingo's offer) to pay some money that is a fraction of what he earns."

 

