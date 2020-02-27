US confirms modest 2.3 pct. economic growth in 2019

By Hernan Martin

Washington, Feb 27 (efe-epa).- The US government on Thursday confirmed that the national economy grew by 2.3 percent in 2019, a modest rate that is far below the rate promised by President Donald Trump and which is now in danger from the anticipated effects of the coronavirus epidemic that has already socked the world stock markets with significant losses.

According to the second of three estimates about the evolution of the US GDP, the country's economy - which began 2019 with growth of about 3 percent - ended the year with quarterly growth of 2.1 percent, confirming a decelerating trend that is predicted to become more pronounced in 2020.

This economic growth, in addition, has been the lowest registered in the US since Donald Trump entered the White House in January 2017, after promising to keep the economy growing at between 3 and 4 percent during his term.

Trump, who got closest to his promised growth rate in 2018 when the economy advanced by 2.9 percent, has blamed the Federal Reserve for failing to implement the economic stimulus policy that he wants.

On Wednesday, at a press conference to discuss the coronavirus threat, Trump once again complained that the US is at a disadvantage vis-a-vis the European Union due to the strength of the dollar and the EU's interest rates of practically zero percent.

For Trump, the reduction of US benchmark interest rates three times last year is not enough to maintain the country's current economic expansion, the US having enjoyed 11 years of continuous economic growth.

The GDP figures announced on Wednesday by the Department of Commerce in the second of its three forecasts, did not surprise private analysts, who had anticipated that the figures would confirm the slowing growth rate and would show no deviation from what had already been forecast.

Real GDP growth in the fourth quarter, according to government figures, reflect the "positive contributions" of personal spending and personal consumption, federal government investments, exports, fixed residential investment and the expenditures of state and local governments.

However, consumer spending, which comprises two-thirds of US economic activity, in the fourth quarter of 2019 registered an increase of 1.7 percent, one tenth of a percent less than had been calculated a month ago and a noteworthy decline from the 4.6 percent of the previous quarter.

But the trade deficit also fell more than expected, providing the main push for GDP during the last quarter of 2019.

According to the latest figures, between October and December exports increased by 2 percent instead of the 1.4 percent calculated earlier, and imports fell 8.7 percent, three tenths more than expected.

That means that the aggressive trade policy launched by Trump by imposing tariffs and renegotiating trade agreements could be starting to bear fruit regarding reducing the traditional deficit that the country runs in its foreign trade.

Excluding trade, government investments and spending, the US economy grew at an annual rate of 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter, one tenth percent less than prior calculations indicated would be the case and the slowest growth in four years.

In his appearance on Wednesday evening, Trump, who has accused the media of fomenting panic in the financial markets over the coronavirus epidemic around the world, tried to calm the waters by saying that the spread of the disease in the US is not inevitable, in contrast to what US health authorities said at the very same press conference, and he minimized the number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the US so far, saying that 15 are ill when government figures show that 60 people are known to have been infected.

The financial markets have been roiled recently on fears that the coronavirus - for which there is no vaccine and which, so far, apparently has a 2 percent death rate, compared to the 0.1 percent death rate for the seasonal flu - will spread worldwide in the medium term. Already more than 2,000 people have died from the disease in China, and the economic fallout could undermine the current US economic expansion, to say nothing of other economies around the world.

Besides the precipitous fall in prices of stocks, particularly in vulnerable sectors like air transport and tourism, the markets appear to be anticipating the new interest rate cuts that Trump has been demanding.

EFE