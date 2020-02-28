28 de febrero de 2020
Wall Street plunges on coronavirus fears, Dow down record 1,190 points

28 de febrero de 2020
01:01
  A trader looks at a screen showing the Dow Jones industrial average on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Feb. 27, 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

    A trader looks at a screen showing the Dow Jones industrial average on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Feb. 27, 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

  A screen showing the Dow Jones industrial average is seen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on 27 February 2020. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

    A screen showing the Dow Jones industrial average is seen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on 27 February 2020. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

New York, Feb 27 (EFE).- Wall Street once again suffered heavy losses in its three main indicators during the last minutes of trading on Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping a record 1,190 points on the day to close below 26,000 on the sixth consecutive day in the red due to market fears about the coronavirus epidemic and its impact on the global economy.

At the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones - an index including 30 of the most-traded US stocks - had lost 4.42 percent, or 1,190.95 points, ending the day at 25,766.64.

The Dow was dragged down, in particular, by losses in Microsoft (-7.05 percent), Dow (-6.61 percent), Apple (-6.61 percent), Intel (-6.40 percent) and Exxon Mobil (-6.02 percent).

Meanwhile, the S&P500 index dropped 4.42 percent, or 137.63 points, to 2,978.76, and the NASDAQ Composite Index, which includes the main technology stocks, fell a noteworthy 4.61 percent, or 414.30 points, to 8,566.48.

Wall Street indicators on Thursday registered their worst one-day losses so far this week, during which the Dow Jones has already plunged more than 3,000 points, and after the closing stretch of trading the three main indicators had all entered into so-called "correction territory," which analysts deem occurs when the market - or an individual stock or index - has lost more than 10 percent of its former value.

According to US media, Thursday was the biggest decline in the history of the Dow Jones, breaking the previous record of 1,031 points set last Monday, and the S&P500 also suffered its worst one-day decline in history, with both indicators on the way toward their worst one-week loss since the 2008 financial crisis.

Fears over the international spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 2,800 people around the world and infected more than 82,000, continues to set the tone on the New York Stock Exchange, where investors unloaded stocks like mad and poured those funds into so-called safe havens like public debt instruments.

In that regard, the 10-year US Treasury Bond reached its lowest yield ever - 1.25 percent - possibly presaging an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in the near future.

Standing out among the losers on Thursday were chipmakers AMD (-7.30 percent) and Nvidia (-5.60 percent), as well as tourism-related stocks such as American Airlines (-7.70 percent) and United Airlines (-2.40 percent), along with hotel chains such as Las Vegas Sands (-1.30 percent) and MGM Resorts (-4.50 percent), which are suffering from customers cancelling their trips due to the coronavirus.

All corporate sectors closed in negative territory on the day, but the worst performing areas were durable goods (-5.59 percent), energy (-5.47 percent), tech (-5.33 percent) and public service firms (-4.69 percent), with healthcare doing the best, relatively speaking, moving down "only" 3.33 percent.

In other markets, West Texas crude oil fell 3.37 percent to $47.09 per barrel, its lowest level since January 2019, and by the close on Wall Street gold had fallen to $1,640.10 per ounce, the 10-year T-bond was yielding 1.274 percent and the dollar lost ground against the euro, trading at $1.0993 per euro.

 

EFE
