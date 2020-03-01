Lacalle touts political, economic, security change in Uruguay at inauguration

Montevideo, Mar 1 (efe-epa).- Political change, improvements in education and the economy and better mechanisms to combat insecurity were the main points emphasized in his inaugural address by Uruguay's new president, Luis Lacalle Pou, who was sworn in at the Legislative Palace on Sunday.

The policies of Lacalle's center-right National Party (PN) do not deviate much from what the 46-year-old candidate said during his presidential campaign and at his public appearances after he was proclaimed the winner of the election last November, in which he defeated Daniel Martinez, the candidate of the leftist Broad Front (FA).

"This time the citizenry gave us a clear and resounding message. The people said that a change is necessary, but a change accompanied by agreements. So, it's time to fulfill the popular will. The time for speeches is over," said Lacalle Pou, who will govern until 2025 in a coalition with the support of four other parties.

The president said that "If the people chose change, it is to take action," although he said he did not intend "to wipe the slate clean" in taking office.

"We don't deny that this phase will be to exchange one half of society for the other. Unity is what we ask of Uruguayans and so we're here to continue with what has been done well, correct what has been done badly and to do what wasn't considered and what people didn't want to do in recent years," he said.

The president acknowledged that "this is the first time in history" that a coalition of so many parties will govern the country and that "just like everything new, it creates uncertainties and opens up new paths."

The imminence of a reform of Social Security to transform it into a "sustainable system" was one of the main economic elements discussed by Lacalle Pou in his inaugural address, and he promised to call together "all political parties, civil society and experts" to deal with that task.

He also mentioned unemployment, high production costs and Uruguay's fiscal deficit, which - he said - "is the highest of the last 30 years."

The only aspect of international policy he alluded to was specifically related to the economy, speaking about the need to implement the agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur - which includes Uruguay, Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil - signed last June, quite apart from "ideological questions" among the member nations.

Lacalle Pou once again insisted on the need to "flexibilize" the regional market so that each Mercosur partner can seek agreements with third parties.

Lack of security, which was one of the main concerns mentioned by Uruguayans during the election campaign, was another of the issues the new president discussed, expressing his firm intention to bring "crime and drug trafficking" to a halt.

"We're not ready to give up ground to crime and to drug trafficking. We're going to regain control of every corner of our homeland, including in the prisons," he said.

Lacalle Pou and his vice president, Beatriz Argimon, were both sworn in on Sunday at the Legislative Palace.

EFE