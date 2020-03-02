Buttigieg drops out of 2020 Democratic presidential nominee race

Contenido relacionado

By Marc Arcas

San Francisco, Mar 1 (efe-epa).- California is the most populous state in the United States but historically it has played a decidedly secondary role in the political primary process, something - however - that has changed this year with its emergence as a crucial hurdle for the Democratic presidential candidates to overcome.

The main reason for this change lies in the fact that the primary voting date has been moved up, from June - almost at the end of the primary season, and a point at which the parties' presidential nominees had almost certainly been selected as a result of earlier contests - to Super Tuesday on March 3, a move adopted with the specific aim of obtaining for the state a more significant impact on the selection of presidential nominees.

"Candidates will not be able to ignore the largest, most diverse state in the nation as they seek our country's highest office," said California Secretary of State Alex Padilla in September 2017, when state legislators had just approved shifting forward the state's primaries by several months.

The idea was to avoid the recurrence of scenarios such as the one that came about during the 2016 Democratic campaign, when despite obtaining almost half the primary votes in California - 46 percent - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders could do nothing to prevent Hillary Clinton from becoming the party's presidential nominee, since by that time she had already racked up a sizable advantage in delegates.

With its almost 40 million residents, California contributes 415 delegates to the Democratic Party's primary process, far and away more than the second-biggest delegate haul in New York (274) and the third biggest in Texas (228), both of which also vote on Super Tuesday.

Of the 415 delegates, 271 will be selected on the election district level while the 144 others will be allocated on the basis of the votes cast in the whole state. In both cases, candidates must garner more than 15 percent of the votes to obtain any delegates at all.

That means that if a presidential hopeful obtains, for example, 20 percent of the votes in the state but only 10 percent in a specific electoral district he or she will receive delegates on the state level but none from that district.

Besides being the most populous US state, California is also one of the most diverse, with Latinos being the largest ethnic group comprising 40 percent of the population followed by non-Hispanic whites at 36 percent, Asians at 15 percent and blacks at 6 percent.

About 30 percent of the state's population knows how to speak Spanish and in terms of religion, the percentages of Catholics, Protestants and non-believers are about equal. In addition, California is one of the US states with the youngest population.

On the political level - and in part as a result of the demographic data cited above - California Democrats are among the country's most progressive, with strongholds in Los Angeles, San Jose and San Francisco, all of which for years have been bastions of the US left.

These characteristics contribute to the fact that in the current Democratic presidential race, Bernie Sanders, a self-declared democratic socialist, is favored to win in California, since - according to an aggregate of voter surveys analyzed by FiveThirtyEight - he has the support of about 30 percent of Democratic primary voters and real strength among the younger voters, Latinos and those who identify themselves as being furthest to the left on the political spectrum.

Following Sanders by quite a ways and all with the support of about 13 percent of survey respondents are Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is also in the party's more progressive wing, former Vice President Joe Biden and billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

If these survey results hold true in the actual primary, Sanders should score an overwhelming victory in California, given that not only does he have the support of 30 percent of the voters but none of his rivals are yet showing that they can definitely surmount the 15 percent threshold. This means that Sanders could conceivably take literally "all" the delegates allocated on the state level.

Another matter will be the delegates from individual electoral districts, where other candidates certainly do exceed 15 percent support, and thus the delegates allocated according to those figures ought to be more widely distributed, although Sanders also leads in many of those districts.

This Tuesday, the polls will close at 8 pm and, given the huge size of the state, the existence of isolated and rural areas as well as its huge megalopolises and the precedents set in other electoral processes, it is very probable that definitive results on a statewide level may not become available for several days.

The most probable scenario, however, is that on Tuesday night it will become known who the winner is, especially if exit polling confirms that Sanders has won a sizable victory, but the details of the vote - including the exact vote count and the precise distribution of delegates and which candidate has come in second in the tally - may not be known for a few days.

That is what occurred in the 2018 legislative elections, when it was not known who had won some of the very competitive California districts until days - or, in some cases, weeks - later.