Buttigieg, Klobuchar back Biden on eve of Super Tuesday
epaselect epa08265473 United States Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas, USA, 02 March 2020. Texas's primary elections will be held during the Democratic Super Tuesday Elections taking place on 03 March. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA
epa08265480 United States Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas, USA, 02 March 2020. Texas's primary elections will be held during the Democratic Super Tuesday Elections taking place on 03 March. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA
(FILE) - Democratic Senator from Minnesota and former Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar participates in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's 2019 Leadership Conference Presidential Forum in Washington, DC, on 10 September 2019 (reissued 02 March 2020). According to reports on 02 March 2020, Klobuchar is ending her campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg speaks at the 'Pete for America' caucus night watch party in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucus for the 2020 Democratic presidential race at Drake University Bell Center in Des Moines, Iowa, USA, 03 February 2020 (Reissued 01 March 2020). EPA-EFE/GARY HE
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, on 01 March 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Democratic presidential candidates former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (who dropped out of the presidential race on March 1, 2020), Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren march in Selma, Alabama, on March 1, 2020, to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday' crossing of the Edmund Pettis Bridge. EFE/EPA/AL DRAGO
Washington DC, Mar 2 (efe-epa).- Former United States Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar announced their support for former vice president Joe Biden on the eve of the decisive Super Tuesday.
Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar ended her campaign on Monday, a day after former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg also dropped out of the Democratic presidential nominee race.
The decision of the two moderates to drop out changes the configuration of the Democratic primaries a few hours ahead of Super Tuesday and appears to benefit moderate Biden as he gets ready to face Vermont senator Bernie Sanders – representing the more leftist segment of Democrats – his main rival.
The division in the party's moderate field had given rise to fears that Sanders would get enough delegates on Super Tuesday to make his election as a Democratic candidate almost inevitable for the November election against Republican President Donald Trump.
Biden received the support of Buttigieg and Klobuchar in Texas, the second largest state in the US and which the vice-president's campaign has made a priority after polls showed that Sanders was almost certain to win in the largest state of California.
Buttigieg made an appearance with the former vice president at a rally in Dallas on Monday.
"We need a politics that's about decency, a politics that brings back decency," he said at the event. "And that's what Joe Biden has been practicing his entire life."
Biden thanked Buttigieg for his support and said he was "absolutely confident, with further exposure of the nation to Pete and all he stands for, all he'll do and all he can do, that there is no limitation on what this man can get done."
Buttigieg went from being a virtual unknown to winning the Iowa caucuses and finishing a close second in New Hampshire, which Sanders won.
However, he failed to perform as well in the primaries of more racially diverse states, including Nevada and South Carolina.
Buttigieg was not the only one to endorse Biden.
Hours after announcing that she was suspending her campaign, Klobuchar also appeared at Biden’s rally in Dallas.
"I cannot think of a better way to end my campaign than joining his," Klobuchar said.
Klobuchar's decision to drop out of the race was particularly surprising as it came on the eve of primaries in her state, Minnesota, which polls had indicated she would win.
Biden has also received the support of former presidential candidate and ex-Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, who had said earlier that he had no intention of backing any candidate, according to US media reports.
Nevada senator Harry Reid and former astronaut and Arizona Senate candidate Mark Kelly also threw their support behind Biden on Monday.
Meanwhile, Trump accused the Democrats of "staging a coup" against Sanders.
“Crazy Bernie's going to be more crazy when he finds out what they're doing,” Trump said during a rally in North Carolina, which also votes on Super Tuesday.
In addition to Sanders and Biden, billionaire Michael Bloomberg, senator Elizabeth Warren and congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard remain in the Democratic contest.
Super Tuesday has always been a crucial date for either consolidating or destroying campaigns and for helping winnow the field of candidates, but this year it has taken on even greater significance because California is taking part after moving up its primary from June, where it had been scheduled in years past.
California will contribute 415 delegates to the Democratic Party's primary process, far more than second-place New York with 274 delegates and third-placed Texas with 228.
Besides California and Texas, the states of Colorado, North Carolina, Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and the territory of American Samoa will all hold primaries on Super Tuesday.
Sanders is favored in the polls in at least eight of those states, including California, Texas, Colorado and Utah. EFE-EPA
Super Tuesday: state by state
By Albert Traver
Washington, Mar 2 (efe-epa).- The Democratic primaries will have their biggest day so far on March 3 - known as "Super Tuesday" - when voters in 14 states will head to the polls to vote for the candidate they want to be the party's presidential nominee.
California and Texas, the largest states - in terms of Democratic delegates and population - are among the states that will vote on Super Tuesday.
Although so far the states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina have allocated a total of 155 delegates to various candidates in their primaries and caucuses, on Super Tuesday 1,357 delegates are in play, a third of all the Democratic primary delegates nationwide.
Here are brief synopses of the 14 states:
1. CALIFORNIA: 415 Delegates. California used to hold its primary in June, when virtually all the delegates had already been allocated, but this year it has moved its primary up by several months, thus transforming itself from a largely "irrelevant" state into a "crucial" one in determining who will be the political parties' presidential nominees. Bernie Sanders is widely predicted to win the Democratic primary here.
2. TEXAS: 228 Delegates. The queen of the South. A conservative state on paper, but 37 percent of its Democrats are Latinos. Texas will help decide whether Sanders' candidacy is unstoppable or whether a moderate candidate may be able to overshadow him.
3. NORTH CAROLINA: 110 Delegates. North Carolina has voted Republican in nine of the last 10 presidential elections, but the state is one of the "swing states" that Democrats aspire to flip to their side of the ledger in November.
4. VIRGINIA: 99 Delegates. In many of Virginia's rural counties, Confederate flags are seen everywhere, but political control of the state where the Confederate capital was located during the Civil War is now in the hands of progressives and the state is a real breadbasket of Democratic votes.
5. MASSACHUSETTS: 91 Delegates. For Massachusetts presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Super Tuesday in her home state will - in all likelihood - be a question of life or death for her campaign. Anything other than a victory for her here will significantly complicate her presidential run.
6. MINNESOTA: 75 Delegates. Minnesota is Sen. Amy Klobuchar's home state and winning here will not be enough to markedly buoy up her campaign, but if she is to remain a viable candidate in the Democratic race a win here would surely help.
7. COLORADO: 67 Delegates. A pioneer state that was the first to decriminalize abortion (1967), legalize the recreational use of marijuana (2012) and set a cap on the price of insulin (2019), this state appears to be firmly in Sanders' pocket.
8. TENNESSEE: 64 Delegates. Along with Texas, the largest Southern state, half a dozen other states in that part of the country are voting on Super Tuesday, including Tennessee, which is fertile ground for moderate candidates to pursue their campaigns and tout their platforms.
9. ALABAMA: 52 Delegates. Like South Carolina, the majority of Democratic voters here (56 percent) are African American. Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama's vice president, is likely to garner significant support among them on Tuesday.
10. OKLAHOMA: 37 Delegates. Oklahoma in 2016 gave Bernie Sanders his only Super Tuesday victory in the South that year, when he vied with Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination. Voter surveys this time around point to former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg as the prospective winner, but will Oklahoma deliver a surprise?
11. ARKANSAS: 31 Delegates. The Clintons' state, although not necessary a Democratic bastion. Arkansas has been firmly in the Republican column in terms of its voting record since Bill Clinton left the White House in 2001.
12. UTAH: 29 Delegates. The Democratic Party urged the states who organized caucuses in 2016 to change their systems to traditional primaries, and Utah was one of the states that followed suit, along with Colorado, Maine and Minnesota.
13. MAINE: 24 Delegates. New England is Sanders home territory, and in 2016 he won the Maine primary handily.
14. VERMONT: 16 Delegates. Vermont is Sanders home state. In the 1980s he was the mayor of its main city, Burlington, and since then he has served as a congressman and senator. The Bible may say that no prophet is accepted in his own country, but Sanders is an idol here and ought to win the primary easily.
BONUS TRACK 1. Democrats abroad: 13 Delegates. Democratic voters living abroad are also able to vote in their states' primaries on Super Tuesday and voting sites have been set up in Australia, Mexico, Spain, Costa Rica, Thailand and many other countries to accommodate them.
BONUS TRACK 2. American Samoa: 6 Delegates. The residents of the US overseas territories of Puerto Rico, Guam and American Samoa do not have the right to vote for the US president, but they can certainly participate in selecting the parties' presidential nominees. American Samoa will hold its caucuses on Super Tuesday to exercise that right.
