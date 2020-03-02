Super Tuesday: state by state

By Albert Traver

Washington, Mar 2 (efe-epa).- The Democratic primaries will have their biggest day so far on March 3 - known as "Super Tuesday" - when voters in 14 states will head to the polls to vote for the candidate they want to be the party's presidential nominee.

California and Texas, the largest states - in terms of Democratic delegates and population - are among the states that will vote on Super Tuesday.

Although so far the states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina have allocated a total of 155 delegates to various candidates in their primaries and caucuses, on Super Tuesday 1,357 delegates are in play, a third of all the Democratic primary delegates nationwide.

Here are brief synopses of the 14 states:

1. CALIFORNIA: 415 Delegates. California used to hold its primary in June, when virtually all the delegates had already been allocated, but this year it has moved its primary up by several months, thus transforming itself from a largely "irrelevant" state into a "crucial" one in determining who will be the political parties' presidential nominees. Bernie Sanders is widely predicted to win the Democratic primary here.

2. TEXAS: 228 Delegates. The queen of the South. A conservative state on paper, but 37 percent of its Democrats are Latinos. Texas will help decide whether Sanders' candidacy is unstoppable or whether a moderate candidate may be able to overshadow him.

3. NORTH CAROLINA: 110 Delegates. North Carolina has voted Republican in nine of the last 10 presidential elections, but the state is one of the "swing states" that Democrats aspire to flip to their side of the ledger in November.

4. VIRGINIA: 99 Delegates. In many of Virginia's rural counties, Confederate flags are seen everywhere, but political control of the state where the Confederate capital was located during the Civil War is now in the hands of progressives and the state is a real breadbasket of Democratic votes.

5. MASSACHUSETTS: 91 Delegates. For Massachusetts presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Super Tuesday in her home state will - in all likelihood - be a question of life or death for her campaign. Anything other than a victory for her here will significantly complicate her presidential run.

6. MINNESOTA: 75 Delegates. Minnesota is Sen. Amy Klobuchar's home state and winning here will not be enough to markedly buoy up her campaign, but if she is to remain a viable candidate in the Democratic race a win here would surely help.

7. COLORADO: 67 Delegates. A pioneer state that was the first to decriminalize abortion (1967), legalize the recreational use of marijuana (2012) and set a cap on the price of insulin (2019), this state appears to be firmly in Sanders' pocket.

8. TENNESSEE: 64 Delegates. Along with Texas, the largest Southern state, half a dozen other states in that part of the country are voting on Super Tuesday, including Tennessee, which is fertile ground for moderate candidates to pursue their campaigns and tout their platforms.

9. ALABAMA: 52 Delegates. Like South Carolina, the majority of Democratic voters here (56 percent) are African American. Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama's vice president, is likely to garner significant support among them on Tuesday.

10. OKLAHOMA: 37 Delegates. Oklahoma in 2016 gave Bernie Sanders his only Super Tuesday victory in the South that year, when he vied with Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination. Voter surveys this time around point to former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg as the prospective winner, but will Oklahoma deliver a surprise?

11. ARKANSAS: 31 Delegates. The Clintons' state, although not necessary a Democratic bastion. Arkansas has been firmly in the Republican column in terms of its voting record since Bill Clinton left the White House in 2001.

12. UTAH: 29 Delegates. The Democratic Party urged the states who organized caucuses in 2016 to change their systems to traditional primaries, and Utah was one of the states that followed suit, along with Colorado, Maine and Minnesota.

13. MAINE: 24 Delegates. New England is Sanders home territory, and in 2016 he won the Maine primary handily.

14. VERMONT: 16 Delegates. Vermont is Sanders home state. In the 1980s he was the mayor of its main city, Burlington, and since then he has served as a congressman and senator. The Bible may say that no prophet is accepted in his own country, but Sanders is an idol here and ought to win the primary easily.

BONUS TRACK 1. Democrats abroad: 13 Delegates. Democratic voters living abroad are also able to vote in their states' primaries on Super Tuesday and voting sites have been set up in Australia, Mexico, Spain, Costa Rica, Thailand and many other countries to accommodate them.

BONUS TRACK 2. American Samoa: 6 Delegates. The residents of the US overseas territories of Puerto Rico, Guam and American Samoa do not have the right to vote for the US president, but they can certainly participate in selecting the parties' presidential nominees. American Samoa will hold its caucuses on Super Tuesday to exercise that right.

EFE