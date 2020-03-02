02 de marzo de 2020
Wall Street skyrockets in stunning rebound, Dow up a record 1,290 points

02 de marzo de 2020
22:10
Floor traders at the New York Stock Exchange eye the Big Board during a trading session. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane/File

Floor traders at the New York Stock Exchange eye the Big Board during a trading session. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane/File

New York, Mar 2 (efe-epa).- Wall Street skyrocketed on Monday, closing with unprecedented gains with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing some 1,290 points, its biggest single-day advance ever, in terms of points, the move spurred by the possibility that the US Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world will act to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus on the global economy.

At the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones had moved 5.10 percent - or 1,296.81 points - higher to end the session at 26,706.17, the strong showing led by heavy hitters such as Apple (up 9.31 percent), Walmart (up 7.61 percent) and UnitedHealth (up 7.03 percent).

Meanwhile, the S&P500 index advanced 4.49 percent, or 136.30 points, to 3,090.52, and the NASDAQ Composite Index, which includes the biggest tech firms, also moved up 4.49 percent, or 384.80 points, to 8,952.17.

All market sectors closed in positive territory, led by public service companies (up 5.86 percent), technology (+5.7 percent), basic goods (+5.48 percent) and real estate (+5.06 percent).

The New York stock market rebounded strongly on Monday after last week it experienced its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, with the market plunging due to fears over the coronavirus, but this week started off with the market's three main indicators recovering a good portion of what they had lost and, significantly, moving out of "correction" territory, which a market enters when it has lost 10 percent of its highest former value.

Investors found reasons for optimism with the readiness of international institutions and central banks to mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus, which has infected some 89,000 people around the world - mostly in China - and killed more than 3,000, again the vast majority in China but six of whom have died in the US.

The coronavirus so far has created interruptions in supply chains that international entities and market analysts are still trying to calculate.

The Federal Reserve last week suggested that it would use the appropriate tools to support the economy in the face of the spread of the virus, and on Monday other central banks showed their willingness to intervene in their countries' economies along the same lines.

On Monday, it was announced that in February the ISM Manufacturing Index reached its lowest level since late 2019 - 50.1 points - coinciding with the spread of the coronavirus outside of China, where it originated. That index fell to its lowest level ever in the Asian giant, as announced by Beijing on Saturday.

Trading volume on the New York market on Monday was so high that one of the most popular apps for trading on the exchange - Robinhood - crashed, while last week, in the midst of the precipitous, multi-day decline in the market, its rivals, Fidelity and Charles Schwab, had technical difficulties.

Investors have been flocking to safe investments like the US 10-year Treasury Bond, causing its yield to fall to historically low levels, but on Monday at the close of trading the 10-year T-bond's yield was much higher at 1.139 percent.

In other markets, West Texas crude oil closed at $46.75 per barrel, a gain of 4.3 percent, while gold climbed to $1,588.80 per ounce and the US dollar lost ground against the euro, with the European currency closing at $1.1131.

 

EFE
