At least 22 dead from tornadoes in US

Atlanta, Mar 3 (efe-epa).- At least 22 people were killed in the multiple tornadoes that touched down early Tuesday morning in the state of Tennessee, according to state authorities, as cited by local and national media.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has been updating the death toll during the day and a state of emergency has been declared in Tennessee after the storm that spawned a number of tornadoes and caused severe damage in downtown Nashville, as well as in other nearby towns.

The state agency updated the death toll after emergency workers found several bodies in the ruins of buildings and homes that were destroyed or heavily damaged by the tornadoes that lashed the region.

At least 40 structures collapsed in the Nashville area, where one of the tornadoes roared through in the early morning hours, the Metropolitan Police said on its Twitter account.

Sixteen fatalities have been registered in Putnam County, east of Nashville three in Wilson County, two in Davidson County and one in Benton County.

In addition, at least 20 people were injured in the tornadoes, TEMA spokesperson Maggie Hannan said.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said that the storm particularly affected the area between the cities of Cookeville and Baxter, where several homes were destroyed.

In light of the situation, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, declared a statewide state of emergency.

Local media reported that one of the tornadoes that formed Tuesday morning tore through downtown Nashville, causing serious damage to more than 40 buildings and other buildings were evacuated given the possibility of gas leaks.

Authorities in the state capital urged the public to remain indoors while they evaluate the damage, and "non-essential" public buildings and numerous schools remain closed throughout the region.

Tennessee is holding its primary elections on so-called "Super Tuesday" - one of the 14 states doing so - and several voting sites were affected by the storm or had to open later than scheduled, authorities said, adding that they were trying to transfer voters to other voting sites so they can cast their ballots.

