Britney Spears pop-up museum is a hit in Los Angeles

By David Villafranca

Los Angeles, Mar 3 (efe-epa).- The iconic pop numbers "Baby One More Time," "Oops! I Did It Again" and "Toxic," all made famous by Britney Spears, now make up part of The Zone, the newly opened interactive pop-up museum in Los Angeles that pays homage to the 38-year-old singing and performing icon.

"The Zone is more than just a pop-up. It is an immersive experience ... praising and celebrating the life and career of Britney Spears," Shannon Ramirez, one of the creators of the museum told EFE.

With its 2,800 square meters (about 30,100 square feet) of exhibit space, The Zone - which will remain open to the public until April 26 - fulfills one of the long-standing dreams of Britney Spears fans: being able to "enter into" the videoclips of their favorite pop star and even perform with her (virtually, that is) on those videos.

The temporary museum - that's what they mean by "pop-up" - is housed in a building formerly occupied by a now-defunct K-Mart store in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles.

Each of The Zone's 10 rooms has been outfitted and themed to reflect a specific music video released by Spears or a period in her career.

The journey into Britney's world in The Zone begins with "Baby One More Time," her 1998 mega-hit that reached number one in every country where it charted and remains one of the best-selling singles of all time, with more then 18 million copies sold.

In the first two rooms, the museum recreates the song's atmosphere and setting, the first room outfitted like a typical 1990s high school classroom and the second one containing a group of school lockers, including one where museumgoers are urged to write a note to Britney and leave it there.

There is also a short video of Felicia Culotta, who played the teacher in the original music video.

One of the keys to The Zone is that fans can touch and interact with everything in each of the different rooms, dance and play in the video clips and discover little hidden "secrets" in each room.

An obligatory stop on the tour is the black-light Martian and outer space set of "Oops! I Did It Again," which has an astronaut mannequin with a broken heart (presumably after being rejected by Spears). Here, fans can activate various video clips from the 2000 hit and participate in one of the dances from the video, and those recorded interactive videos are e-mailed to participants after they finish their Zone experience.

Another of the elements of The Zone is the recreated airliner interior set from the "Toxic" video, with its refreshments cart and other in-flight accoutrements, including the toilet in which flight attendant Britney had her sexual encounter with a handsome passenger in the video.

The definitive moment at The Zone comes in the "Me Against the Music" room, where fans can digitally insert themselves into the video clip of Britney's single with Madonna and dance along with their pop idols.

Other rooms feature the Big Top atmosphere of "Circus" and the religious experience of Britney's 2007 "Blackout" album, recalling the legacy of the pop legend, who is admired by her fans not only for her hits and successes, but also for her flubs and failures.

"The fans are amazing ... they love it," said Ramirez, adding that "they're very nostalgic going through the (museum). It brings them in touch with their past. They get to relive so much of what they grew up with."

Britney's career has been under way - albeit less so now that she's the mother of two - for 21 years and she is still "relevant," still producing music, said Ramirez, adding that she believes that fans remain loyal to the pop star because of her "authenticity" and the way she "connects with people."

She said that The Zone was created and launched by a group of Spears' fans, but she also said that the singer "completely" backed the initiative, for example on the social networks, and even donated certain outfits for the exhibition.

Museum tickets range from $59.50 to $64.50.

