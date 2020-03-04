Biden, a hardened veteran who boasts of his moderation compared to Sanders
Former US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a Super Tuesday rally at the Baldwin Hills Recreational Center in Los Angeles, California, on 03 March 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a Super Tuesday event at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, Vermont, on Tuesday,3 March 2020. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a Super Tuesday event at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, Vermont, on Tuesday, 3 March 2020. EFE/EPA/HERB SWANSON
Washington, Mar 4 (efe-epa).- A former US vice president and "friend" of Barack Obama, Joe Biden took advantage of his experience and longstanding political moderation to recover ground on Super Tuesday in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, presenting himself as the ideal candidate to challenge President Donald Trump in the November election.
After many had practically written his campaign off just a week ago, Biden resurged from the ashes on Saturday with a big victory in the South Carolina primary and on Tuesday he swept to victory in the Southern states of Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and Arkansas, where he had invested hardly any of his campaign's resources either in cash or personnel.
The former VP's wins were not limited to the conservative South, as he also took the states of Minnesota and Massachusetts, which analysts had said were leaning toward democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Biden is also leading in the primary vote counts in Maine and Texas, although Sanders appears to have won a plurality in California and did, in fact, take the primaries in Utah, Colorado and his home state of Vermont.
"People are talking about a revolution, we've started a movement. ... Make no mistake, this campaign will send Donald Trump packing!" exclaimed a euphoric Biden on Tuesday evening at a rally on an open-air basketball court in one of the most dangerous Los Angeles neighborhoods - Baldwin Hills - on a street that last May was renamed Obama Blvd.
He noted that just days ago the press and assorted talk show guests had declared his campaign dead, but then he won in South Carolina.
"Make no mistake, I can fight," Biden said. "We need a president who can heal the country as well, and that is what I will do as your president, I promise you."
The 77-year-old Biden is touting his eight years by the side of his "friend" Obama in the White House icing on the cake of his lengthy political career as a US senator from Delaware (1973-2009).
He also reminds everyone in his stump speeches about his humble origins in Scranton, Pennsylvania - his father was a car salesman - right in the heart of the US Industrial Belt, which in 2016 turned its back on the Democrats and helped give Trump his unexpected victory.
As a result, Biden can appeal to two demographic sectors that will be key in the 2020 elections - the African American community and white working class voters - both of whom helped give Obama his presidential wins in 2008 and 2012.
In the Democratic primaries, Biden must go up against an adversary whose rise was unanticipated a decade ago: the leftist wing of the party led by Sanders, who accuses him of lacking the courage to confront the established powers-that-be, like Wall Street moguls, and who doesn't want to make the structural changes Sanders claims the country needs.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the rising stars of the progressive wing who has been campaigning for Sanders, has acknowledged the growing fissure within the Democratic Party, saying that in "any other country" it would be "unthinkable" for her and Biden to be in the same political party, so different are their views on assorted topics.
Biden, meanwhile, has taken great pains to strengthen his image as a moderate pragmatist, in contrast to the ambitious proposal of Sanders to institute universal health care in the US.
At a January campaign event, Biden said that some say they don't know how much such a proposal would cost but others say "more than $60 trillion" over the next 10 years, and only later will Sanders reveal how he intends to pay for the plan, which Biden says would more than double federal spending.
Biden's charisma is another of his strong points, and he regularly displays his warmth and spontaneity in his interactions with the public, something that has caused people to overlook one of his flaws: his frequent verbal gaffes.
He says he's a "gaffe machine" but contends that's far and away better than being "a guy who can't tell the truth," a direct reference to Trump, who regularly and frequently has been criticized for the many thousands of exaggerations or outright lies he has told as president on subjects big and small, important and irrelevant.
On Tuesday night, for instance, at the Los Angeles rally, Biden momentarily confused his wife Jill with his sister Valerie when he was making a point to the audience.
Now, however - fresh off his stunning Super Tuesday performance - some political observers and pundits are saying it looks like Biden may have acquired the "Joe-mentum" he needs.
Bernie Sanders' battle for social democracy in the US
By Albert Traver
Washington, Mar 4 (efe-epa).- Bernie Sanders, at 78, is the favorite presidential hopeful among young people, who embrace the self-proclaimed democratic socialist's agenda of transforming the United States.
Sanders won the single biggest prize on Super Tuesday, California, and is now girding for a fight with former Vice President Joe Biden to decide which of them will be the Democrat who challenges Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
This is the independent senator from Vermont's second attempt to win the Democratic nomination.
His 2016 campaign, though ultimately unsuccessful, proved that the democratic socialist label was not toxic and made him the leader of the US left with a demonstrated ability to mobilize hundreds of thousands of people.
He won 23 states and more than 13 million votes - 43 percent of the total - against eventual nominee Hillary Clinton, despite the anti-Sanders machinations of the Democratic National Committee, as revealed in internal party emails published by WikiLeaks.
The centerpiece of the Sanders program in 2020 is "Medicare For All," a comprehensive, universal public health insurance program that could put highly profitable private insurers out of business.
But the senator's agenda likewise poses a threat to the profits of Big Pharma, the weapons industry, fossil fuel companies and the FIRE (Finance-Insurance-Real Estate) sector of the economy.
In line with the theme of the 1 percent vs. the 99 percent, popularized in 2011 by Occupy Wall Street, Sanders' message resonates with young people pessimistic about their chances of achieving the "American Dream" in a society marked by growing inequality.
Unlike the other candidates, Sanders, whose slogan is "Not me. Us," rarely speaks about his own history.
The future presidential hopeful was born in 1941 in Brooklyn, New York, into a Jewish family. His father immigrated from the Central European region of Galicia (now divided between Poland and Ukraine), while his mother was the US-born child of Russian immigrants.
Sanders was 40 when he first won political office in 1981 as mayor of Burlington, the largest city in his adopted state of Vermont.
During his eight years as mayor, Sanders visited Nicaragua to show support for the Sandinistas and also made a trip to what was then the Soviet Union.
And though political opponents and US media outlets often seek to portray those journeys in a negative light, Sanders has never expressed regrets about his sojourns in Managua and Moscow.
Sanders has spent nearly three decades representing Vermont in the US Congress. He served in the House of Representatives from 1990 to 2006, when he won one of the state's two Senate seats.
His consistency in opposing wars and international trade accords he saw as threatening jobs in the US has attracted a devoted army of volunteers and supporters.
Besides Medicare for All, Sanders argues for tuition-free study at public universities, increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, ending foreign wars and implementing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's proposal for a Green New Deal.
And the charismatic young congresswoman, popularly known as AOC, is a vocal advocate for Sanders, who she calls "Tio (Uncle) Bernie."
Other high-profile supporters of the Vermont senator include musical stars Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Residente, actors Jack Nicholson, John Cusack and Susan Sarandon, public intellectuals Noam Chomsky and Cornel West, author Naomi Klein and San Juan, Puerto Rico Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.
Sanders suffered a heart attack last October during a rally in Las Vegas, but he returned to the campaign trail with increased vigor after undergoing surgery to implant a stent. EFE
