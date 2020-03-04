Biden, a hardened veteran who boasts of his moderation compared to Sanders

Washington, Mar 4 (efe-epa).- A former US vice president and "friend" of Barack Obama, Joe Biden took advantage of his experience and longstanding political moderation to recover ground on Super Tuesday in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, presenting himself as the ideal candidate to challenge President Donald Trump in the November election.

After many had practically written his campaign off just a week ago, Biden resurged from the ashes on Saturday with a big victory in the South Carolina primary and on Tuesday he swept to victory in the Southern states of Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and Arkansas, where he had invested hardly any of his campaign's resources either in cash or personnel.

The former VP's wins were not limited to the conservative South, as he also took the states of Minnesota and Massachusetts, which analysts had said were leaning toward democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Biden is also leading in the primary vote counts in Maine and Texas, although Sanders appears to have won a plurality in California and did, in fact, take the primaries in Utah, Colorado and his home state of Vermont.

"People are talking about a revolution, we've started a movement. ... Make no mistake, this campaign will send Donald Trump packing!" exclaimed a euphoric Biden on Tuesday evening at a rally on an open-air basketball court in one of the most dangerous Los Angeles neighborhoods - Baldwin Hills - on a street that last May was renamed Obama Blvd.

He noted that just days ago the press and assorted talk show guests had declared his campaign dead, but then he won in South Carolina.

"Make no mistake, I can fight," Biden said. "We need a president who can heal the country as well, and that is what I will do as your president, I promise you."

The 77-year-old Biden is touting his eight years by the side of his "friend" Obama in the White House icing on the cake of his lengthy political career as a US senator from Delaware (1973-2009).

He also reminds everyone in his stump speeches about his humble origins in Scranton, Pennsylvania - his father was a car salesman - right in the heart of the US Industrial Belt, which in 2016 turned its back on the Democrats and helped give Trump his unexpected victory.

As a result, Biden can appeal to two demographic sectors that will be key in the 2020 elections - the African American community and white working class voters - both of whom helped give Obama his presidential wins in 2008 and 2012.

In the Democratic primaries, Biden must go up against an adversary whose rise was unanticipated a decade ago: the leftist wing of the party led by Sanders, who accuses him of lacking the courage to confront the established powers-that-be, like Wall Street moguls, and who doesn't want to make the structural changes Sanders claims the country needs.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the rising stars of the progressive wing who has been campaigning for Sanders, has acknowledged the growing fissure within the Democratic Party, saying that in "any other country" it would be "unthinkable" for her and Biden to be in the same political party, so different are their views on assorted topics.

Biden, meanwhile, has taken great pains to strengthen his image as a moderate pragmatist, in contrast to the ambitious proposal of Sanders to institute universal health care in the US.

At a January campaign event, Biden said that some say they don't know how much such a proposal would cost but others say "more than $60 trillion" over the next 10 years, and only later will Sanders reveal how he intends to pay for the plan, which Biden says would more than double federal spending.

Biden's charisma is another of his strong points, and he regularly displays his warmth and spontaneity in his interactions with the public, something that has caused people to overlook one of his flaws: his frequent verbal gaffes.

He says he's a "gaffe machine" but contends that's far and away better than being "a guy who can't tell the truth," a direct reference to Trump, who regularly and frequently has been criticized for the many thousands of exaggerations or outright lies he has told as president on subjects big and small, important and irrelevant.

On Tuesday night, for instance, at the Los Angeles rally, Biden momentarily confused his wife Jill with his sister Valerie when he was making a point to the audience.

Now, however - fresh off his stunning Super Tuesday performance - some political observers and pundits are saying it looks like Biden may have acquired the "Joe-mentum" he needs.

