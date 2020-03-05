Democrats abroad are also voting, gaining clout in tighter primary race

By Mario Villar

New York, Mar 5 (efe-epa).- Democrats living outside the United States also have the right to vote in the primaries and at present, given the very tight race for the Democratic presidential nomination, their votes can ultimately be more important than "normal" in deciding who the party will pit against President Donald Trump in the November election.

US citizens living abroad are allocated 13 delegates to the Democratic convention, a tiny number amid the almost 4,000 delegates to be divided up during the primary season, but that figure is comparable with the delegates available in states like South Dakota and Vermont (16 each), Alaska (15) and North Dakota and Wyoming (14 each).

This is one of the curiosities of the complex US primary system, where instead of being able to vote by mail in one's city of residence, like in the general election, in this case Democrats (and also Republicans in their own primaries) who live abroad may vote as if they belonged to another state altogether - one that doesn't appear on any map.

"Within the Democratic Party, Democrats abroad are considered the 51st state," John Calvelli, a political expert who directed former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign abroad, told EFE.

This year, Democrats abroad have one week to vote - between March 3, or Super Tuesday, and March 10. They can do so in person at specific sites set up by the Democratic Party around the world as well as by e-mail.

Approximately nine million Americans live abroad, but they are very tiny portion of the people who participate in any nationwide election and especially so in the primaries, where it is necessary to be registered to vote for the party for whose candidate one intends to cast one's ballot.

The latest figures available - from 2016 - show that 34,570 people voted in the Democratic primaries abroad, with the United Kingdom being the place where the most votes were tallied (4,610), followed by Canada (3,272), Germany (2,917), France (2,901) and Spain (1,706).

This situation results in every individual vote having a hugely greater value than in the majority of US elections.

By comparison, in Vermont 134,571 Democrats voted in the 2016 primary (100,000 more than voted abroad) to allocate only three delegates more than were allocated by the Americans living abroad.

The exaggerated value of every vote abroad, combined with the fact that no US campaign announcements are made abroad and candidates certainly don't go door to door to convince people to vote for them, means that these primaries are a place where a candidate can grab a handful of delegates very "cheaply."

"Every vote counts and every delegate counts we are not going to take any delegate for granted or any voter for granted whether they live in Brooklyn or they live in Basel," Calvelli added.

According to recent voter surveys, right now the most likely scenario is that no candidate will win enough primary delegates to have a majority of them before the Democratic National Convention, and thus nobody will have the nomination locked up before the July convention.

Thus, each delegate has more importance than in other years when the Democratic race was not this tight, and just a few delegates could tip the balance to one side or the other.

Outside the US, there are also US territories like Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands that have their own delegates to allocate based on their primary results.

In 2016, Sen. Bernie Sanders garnered 69 percent of the votes of Americans living abroad - thus obtaining nine of the 13 delegates up for grabs there - while Hillary Clinton won just 30 percent.

This year, although no voter surveys on the question of voter preferences abroad have been made public, if such surveys even exist, the specialized Web site FiveThirtyEight is giving Sanders a substantial win over former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, although the latter has now dropped out of the race.

In 2016, the US elections were decided in large measure by a small group of states where Trump beat Clinton by very narrow margins, just a few thousand votes, and Democrats believe that getting their party members abroad to go to the polls and vote could be crucial to winning the race.

EFE