05 de marzo de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Democrats abroad are also voting, gaining clout in tighter primary race

05 de marzo de 2020
19:07
0
  • Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to a crowd in Essex Junction, Vermont, on March 3, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Herb Swanson

    Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to a crowd in Essex Junction, Vermont, on March 3, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Herb Swanson

  • Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden delivers a speech to supporters in Los Angeles on March 3, 2020. EFE-EPA/Etienne Laurent

    Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden delivers a speech to supporters in Los Angeles on March 3, 2020. EFE-EPA/Etienne Laurent

By Mario Villar

 

New York, Mar 5 (efe-epa).- Democrats living outside the United States also have the right to vote in the primaries and at present, given the very tight race for the Democratic presidential nomination, their votes can ultimately be more important than "normal" in deciding who the party will pit against President Donald Trump in the November election.

US citizens living abroad are allocated 13 delegates to the Democratic convention, a tiny number amid the almost 4,000 delegates to be divided up during the primary season, but that figure is comparable with the delegates available in states like South Dakota and Vermont (16 each), Alaska (15) and North Dakota and Wyoming (14 each).

This is one of the curiosities of the complex US primary system, where instead of being able to vote by mail in one's city of residence, like in the general election, in this case Democrats (and also Republicans in their own primaries) who live abroad may vote as if they belonged to another state altogether - one that doesn't appear on any map.

"Within the Democratic Party, Democrats abroad are considered the 51st state," John Calvelli, a political expert who directed former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign abroad, told EFE.

This year, Democrats abroad have one week to vote - between March 3, or Super Tuesday, and March 10. They can do so in person at specific sites set up by the Democratic Party around the world as well as by e-mail.

Approximately nine million Americans live abroad, but they are very tiny portion of the people who participate in any nationwide election and especially so in the primaries, where it is necessary to be registered to vote for the party for whose candidate one intends to cast one's ballot.

The latest figures available - from 2016 - show that 34,570 people voted in the Democratic primaries abroad, with the United Kingdom being the place where the most votes were tallied (4,610), followed by Canada (3,272), Germany (2,917), France (2,901) and Spain (1,706).

This situation results in every individual vote having a hugely greater value than in the majority of US elections.

By comparison, in Vermont 134,571 Democrats voted in the 2016 primary (100,000 more than voted abroad) to allocate only three delegates more than were allocated by the Americans living abroad.

The exaggerated value of every vote abroad, combined with the fact that no US campaign announcements are made abroad and candidates certainly don't go door to door to convince people to vote for them, means that these primaries are a place where a candidate can grab a handful of delegates very "cheaply."

"Every vote counts and every delegate counts we are not going to take any delegate for granted or any voter for granted whether they live in Brooklyn or they live in Basel," Calvelli added.

According to recent voter surveys, right now the most likely scenario is that no candidate will win enough primary delegates to have a majority of them before the Democratic National Convention, and thus nobody will have the nomination locked up before the July convention.

Thus, each delegate has more importance than in other years when the Democratic race was not this tight, and just a few delegates could tip the balance to one side or the other.

Outside the US, there are also US territories like Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands that have their own delegates to allocate based on their primary results.

In 2016, Sen. Bernie Sanders garnered 69 percent of the votes of Americans living abroad - thus obtaining nine of the 13 delegates up for grabs there - while Hillary Clinton won just 30 percent.

This year, although no voter surveys on the question of voter preferences abroad have been made public, if such surveys even exist, the specialized Web site FiveThirtyEight is giving Sanders a substantial win over former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, although the latter has now dropped out of the race.

In 2016, the US elections were decided in large measure by a small group of states where Trump beat Clinton by very narrow margins, just a few thousand votes, and Democrats believe that getting their party members abroad to go to the polls and vote could be crucial to winning the race.

 

EFE
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Democrats abroad are also voting, gaining clout in tighter primary race

By Mario Villar

05 de marzo de 2020
0
Trump: I haven't touched my face in weeks due to coronavirus

Washington, Mar 4 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Wednesday that it's been "weeks" since he touched his face as a precaution against the coronavirus...

05 de marzo de 2020
0
Red Cross warns of resurgence in violence in Colombia in 2019

By Klarem Valoyes

04 de marzo de 2020
0
Super Tuesday primary election day

Washington, Mar 4 (efe-epa).- A former US vice president and "friend" of Barack Obama, Joe Biden took advantage of his experience and longstanding political...

04 de marzo de 2020
0
Some Wall Street stocks profiting from coronavirus

New York, Mar 4 (efe-epa).- The coronavirus epidemic has strongly impacted Wall Street, which recently experienced its worst week since the 2008 financial...

04 de marzo de 2020
0
Britney Spears pop-up museum is a hit in Los Angeles

By David Villafranca

03 de marzo de 2020
0
At least 25 dead from tornados in US

(Update 1: Raises death toll to 25, adds info)

03 de marzo de 2020
0
Wall Street skyrockets in stunning rebound, Dow up a record 1,290 points

New York, Mar 2 (efe-epa).- Wall Street skyrocketed on Monday, closing with unprecedented gains with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing some 1,290...

02 de marzo de 2020
0
Buttigieg, Klobuchar back Biden on eve of Super Tuesday

(Update 1: Adds confirmation of Buttigieg, Klobuchar backing Biden, complete rewrite with details throughout, new lede and headline)

02 de marzo de 2020
0
Buttigieg drops out of 2020 Democratic presidential nominee race

(Update 1: updates with Buttigieg's official announcement)

02 de marzo de 2020
0
Lacalle touts political, economic, security change in Uruguay at inauguration

(Update 1: Adds details, foreign leaders present, ceremony to transfer power)

01 de marzo de 2020
0
Wall Street plunges on coronavirus fears, Dow down record 1,190 points

New York, Feb 27 (EFE).- Wall Street once again suffered heavy losses in its three main indicators during the last minutes of trading on Thursday with the...

28 de febrero de 2020
0
Facebook cancels annual developer conference due to coronavirus

San Francisco, Feb 27 (efe-epa).- US multinational Facebook on Thursday cancelled its annual F8 developer conference, which had been scheduled for May 5-6...

27 de febrero de 2020
0
US confirms modest 2.3 pct. economic growth in 2019

By Hernan Martin

27 de febrero de 2020
0
Activists in Buenos Aires call for ban on killer robots

Buenos Aires, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- Headed by Nobel Peace Prizewinner Jody Williams, a group of activist members of "The Campaign to Stop Killer Robots" on...

27 de febrero de 2020
0
Spain, 1st European country to cancel Placido Domingo concerts

Madrid, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- After an investigation by the US union representing opera performers that confirmed the accusations of sexual harassment and...

26 de febrero de 2020
0
Program to restore US coral reefs gets $3.5 million donation from UAE

Miami, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- An ambitious program to restore seven coral reefs in the Florida Keys has received a $3.5 million donation from the United Arab...

26 de febrero de 2020
0
Bob Iger stepping down as Disney CEO

New York, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- Disney CEO Bob Iger, who has headed the firm for the past 15 years, is stepping down from the post, effective immediately, and...

26 de febrero de 2020
0
Rio Sambodromo brings down curtain but Carnival still going strong in Brazi

Brasilia, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- Rio de Janeiro's Sambodromo arena on Tuesday morning brought down the curtain on this year's Carnival celebration, but Brazil's...

25 de febrero de 2020
0
Ben Affleck takes advantage of his love for Spanish in "The Way Back"

By Alicia Civita

25 de febrero de 2020
0
More than 20 Miami musicians organize 1st anti-communist concert in US

Miami, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- A group of Hispanic singers and musicians, most of them of Cuban origin and including Willy Chirino and Arturo Sandoval, on April...

25 de febrero de 2020
0
Bloomberg sharpens attacks on Sanders after senator's Nevada caucus win

New York, Feb 24 (efe-epa).- The presidential campaign of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Monday sharpened its attacks on Bernie Sanders after...

25 de febrero de 2020
0
Katherine Johnson, mathematician who took man to the Moon, dies

Washington, Feb 24 (efe-epa).- "If she says they're good, then I'm ready to go," said US astronaut John Glenn, the first man to orbit the Earth before his...

24 de febrero de 2020
0
Weinstein hospitalized for heart palpiations following conviction

By Carles Escola

24 de febrero de 2020
0