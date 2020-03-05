US scientist almost found a vaccine for coronavirus years ago

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

Washington, Mar 5 (efe-epa).- Dr. Peter Hotez on Thursday testified before Congress to tell the story of how four years ago he and his team of scientists were on the verge of finding a vaccine that could have been effective against the present coronavirus - or COVID-19 - epidemic but he was unable to obtain funding to test it in humans.

"We tried like heck to see if we could get investors or grants to move this into the clinic," said Hotez, in his testimony before the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, "But we just could not generate much interest."

Hotez is the co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children's Hospital and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, institutions that look for vaccines that are not profitable for big pharmaceutical firms to develop.

Before the assembled lawmakers on the committee, Hotez told about his search for a vaccine against the coronavirus, which he launched more than a decade ago, after the severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, epidemic - another COVID-19-like strain of coronavirus - had erupted in China in 2002-2003, killing more than 770 people.

He said that he and his team of scientists decided to focus on making vaccines against this type of virus because they knew such viruses would be a huge challenge for public health and they did not see the big pharma companies rushing to fill that gap.

The coronavirus family is a broad family of viruses, some of which can cause different human illnesses ranging from the common cold to highly contagious and deadly SARS and COVID-19.

In 2016, they obtained the first satisfactory results from their vaccine in animals and began looking for funding to start testing in humans, but they were unable to find any grants and so they had to halt their research.

"Because nobody would invest a few million dollars into these SARS vaccines, we're looking at, I don't know what the number is, $10 billion, $100 billion in economic losses," Hotez said before his appearance before the committee. "The stakes are so high, and the amount of money you're talking about to fund this research is so modest."

"It's tragic that we won't have a vaccine ready for this epidemic," Hotez said in his prepared remarks to the House committee. "Practically speaking, we'll be fighting these outbreaks with one hand tied behind our backs."

Government officials say that even under the best of circumstances, researchers will not have a vaccine ready for distribution to the public for at least a year.

"We're now seeing the start of community spread in pockets across the country. ... The good news is that we have the best research universities and institutions the world has ever seen, and (I'm) optimistic that we'll eventually regroup to solve important problems," said Hotez.

The COVID-19 virus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. Since then, more than 94,000 people worldwide, the vast majority of them in China, have been infected and more than 3,200 have died, again most of the deaths occurring in China.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, Hotez has launched a new crusade to try and get funding to pick up his previous work where it had to be left, and he has been on the telephone with many pharmaceutical firms and government agencies, including medical centers abroad, asking for the $3 million he says he needs to finance the human trials of his vaccine.

Finally, his requests were listened to by two US agencies: the National Institutes of Health and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), both of which are deeply involved in research on the new coronavirus.

It is urgent to create vaccines for illnesses, even if they don't show a profit because they serve as a jump-start on developing vaccines against other illnesses that erupt "out of nowhere," Hotez said.

Meanwhile, the US Senate on Thursday approved an $8.3 billion plan to deal with the coronavirus epidemic one day after the House of Representatives approved it and now it only needs President Donald Trump's signature, which he is expected to provide.

The allocation of these emergency funds, approved in the Senate in a 96-1 vote, had been approved by the House on Wednesday in a 415-2 vote.

Approving the measure in record time comes thanks to a bipartisan agreement among legislators to confront the coronavirus, which in the US has infected more than 150 people and killed 11.

The $8.3 billion plan more than triples the $2.5 billion Trump had asked for, and the president announced that he would not oppose greater budgeting of funds to combat the virus.

EFE