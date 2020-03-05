05 de marzo de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

US scientist almost found a vaccine for coronavirus years ago

05 de marzo de 2020
21:09
0
US doctor and medical researcher Peter Hotez poses for a photo during an interview with EFE in Mexico City on June 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

US doctor and medical researcher Peter Hotez poses for a photo during an interview with EFE in Mexico City on June 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

 

Washington, Mar 5 (efe-epa).- Dr. Peter Hotez on Thursday testified before Congress to tell the story of how four years ago he and his team of scientists were on the verge of finding a vaccine that could have been effective against the present coronavirus - or COVID-19 - epidemic but he was unable to obtain funding to test it in humans.

"We tried like heck to see if we could get investors or grants to move this into the clinic," said Hotez, in his testimony before the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, "But we just could not generate much interest."

Hotez is the co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children's Hospital and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, institutions that look for vaccines that are not profitable for big pharmaceutical firms to develop.

Before the assembled lawmakers on the committee, Hotez told about his search for a vaccine against the coronavirus, which he launched more than a decade ago, after the severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, epidemic - another COVID-19-like strain of coronavirus - had erupted in China in 2002-2003, killing more than 770 people.

He said that he and his team of scientists decided to focus on making vaccines against this type of virus because they knew such viruses would be a huge challenge for public health and they did not see the big pharma companies rushing to fill that gap.

The coronavirus family is a broad family of viruses, some of which can cause different human illnesses ranging from the common cold to highly contagious and deadly SARS and COVID-19.

In 2016, they obtained the first satisfactory results from their vaccine in animals and began looking for funding to start testing in humans, but they were unable to find any grants and so they had to halt their research.

"Because nobody would invest a few million dollars into these SARS vaccines, we're looking at, I don't know what the number is, $10 billion, $100 billion in economic losses," Hotez said before his appearance before the committee. "The stakes are so high, and the amount of money you're talking about to fund this research is so modest."

"It's tragic that we won't have a vaccine ready for this epidemic," Hotez said in his prepared remarks to the House committee. "Practically speaking, we'll be fighting these outbreaks with one hand tied behind our backs."

Government officials say that even under the best of circumstances, researchers will not have a vaccine ready for distribution to the public for at least a year.

"We're now seeing the start of community spread in pockets across the country. ... The good news is that we have the best research universities and institutions the world has ever seen, and (I'm) optimistic that we'll eventually regroup to solve important problems," said Hotez.

The COVID-19 virus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. Since then, more than 94,000 people worldwide, the vast majority of them in China, have been infected and more than 3,200 have died, again most of the deaths occurring in China.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, Hotez has launched a new crusade to try and get funding to pick up his previous work where it had to be left, and he has been on the telephone with many pharmaceutical firms and government agencies, including medical centers abroad, asking for the $3 million he says he needs to finance the human trials of his vaccine.

Finally, his requests were listened to by two US agencies: the National Institutes of Health and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), both of which are deeply involved in research on the new coronavirus.

It is urgent to create vaccines for illnesses, even if they don't show a profit because they serve as a jump-start on developing vaccines against other illnesses that erupt "out of nowhere," Hotez said.

Meanwhile, the US Senate on Thursday approved an $8.3 billion plan to deal with the coronavirus epidemic one day after the House of Representatives approved it and now it only needs President Donald Trump's signature, which he is expected to provide.

The allocation of these emergency funds, approved in the Senate in a 96-1 vote, had been approved by the House on Wednesday in a 415-2 vote.

Approving the measure in record time comes thanks to a bipartisan agreement among legislators to confront the coronavirus, which in the US has infected more than 150 people and killed 11.

The $8.3 billion plan more than triples the $2.5 billion Trump had asked for, and the president announced that he would not oppose greater budgeting of funds to combat the virus.

 

EFE
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
US scientist almost found a vaccine for coronavirus years ago

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

05 de marzo de 2020
0
Democrats abroad are also voting, gaining clout in tighter primary race

By Mario Villar

05 de marzo de 2020
0
Trump: I haven't touched my face in weeks due to coronavirus

Washington, Mar 4 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Wednesday that it's been "weeks" since he touched his face as a precaution against the coronavirus...

05 de marzo de 2020
0
Red Cross warns of resurgence in violence in Colombia in 2019

By Klarem Valoyes

04 de marzo de 2020
0
Super Tuesday primary election day

Washington, Mar 4 (efe-epa).- A former US vice president and "friend" of Barack Obama, Joe Biden took advantage of his experience and longstanding political...

04 de marzo de 2020
0
Some Wall Street stocks profiting from coronavirus

New York, Mar 4 (efe-epa).- The coronavirus epidemic has strongly impacted Wall Street, which recently experienced its worst week since the 2008 financial...

04 de marzo de 2020
0
Britney Spears pop-up museum is a hit in Los Angeles

By David Villafranca

03 de marzo de 2020
0
At least 25 dead from tornados in US

(Update 1: Raises death toll to 25, adds info)

03 de marzo de 2020
0
Wall Street skyrockets in stunning rebound, Dow up a record 1,290 points

New York, Mar 2 (efe-epa).- Wall Street skyrocketed on Monday, closing with unprecedented gains with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing some 1,290...

02 de marzo de 2020
0
Buttigieg, Klobuchar back Biden on eve of Super Tuesday

(Update 1: Adds confirmation of Buttigieg, Klobuchar backing Biden, complete rewrite with details throughout, new lede and headline)

02 de marzo de 2020
0
Buttigieg drops out of 2020 Democratic presidential nominee race

(Update 1: updates with Buttigieg's official announcement)

02 de marzo de 2020
0
Lacalle touts political, economic, security change in Uruguay at inauguration

(Update 1: Adds details, foreign leaders present, ceremony to transfer power)

01 de marzo de 2020
0
Wall Street plunges on coronavirus fears, Dow down record 1,190 points

New York, Feb 27 (EFE).- Wall Street once again suffered heavy losses in its three main indicators during the last minutes of trading on Thursday with the...

28 de febrero de 2020
0
Facebook cancels annual developer conference due to coronavirus

San Francisco, Feb 27 (efe-epa).- US multinational Facebook on Thursday cancelled its annual F8 developer conference, which had been scheduled for May 5-6...

27 de febrero de 2020
0
US confirms modest 2.3 pct. economic growth in 2019

By Hernan Martin

27 de febrero de 2020
0
Activists in Buenos Aires call for ban on killer robots

Buenos Aires, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- Headed by Nobel Peace Prizewinner Jody Williams, a group of activist members of "The Campaign to Stop Killer Robots" on...

27 de febrero de 2020
0
Spain, 1st European country to cancel Placido Domingo concerts

Madrid, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- After an investigation by the US union representing opera performers that confirmed the accusations of sexual harassment and...

26 de febrero de 2020
0
Program to restore US coral reefs gets $3.5 million donation from UAE

Miami, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- An ambitious program to restore seven coral reefs in the Florida Keys has received a $3.5 million donation from the United Arab...

26 de febrero de 2020
0
Bob Iger stepping down as Disney CEO

New York, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- Disney CEO Bob Iger, who has headed the firm for the past 15 years, is stepping down from the post, effective immediately, and...

26 de febrero de 2020
0
Rio Sambodromo brings down curtain but Carnival still going strong in Brazi

Brasilia, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- Rio de Janeiro's Sambodromo arena on Tuesday morning brought down the curtain on this year's Carnival celebration, but Brazil's...

25 de febrero de 2020
0
Ben Affleck takes advantage of his love for Spanish in "The Way Back"

By Alicia Civita

25 de febrero de 2020
0
More than 20 Miami musicians organize 1st anti-communist concert in US

Miami, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- A group of Hispanic singers and musicians, most of them of Cuban origin and including Willy Chirino and Arturo Sandoval, on April...

25 de febrero de 2020
0
Bloomberg sharpens attacks on Sanders after senator's Nevada caucus win

New York, Feb 24 (efe-epa).- The presidential campaign of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Monday sharpened its attacks on Bernie Sanders after...

25 de febrero de 2020
0
Katherine Johnson, mathematician who took man to the Moon, dies

Washington, Feb 24 (efe-epa).- "If she says they're good, then I'm ready to go," said US astronaut John Glenn, the first man to orbit the Earth before his...

24 de febrero de 2020
0