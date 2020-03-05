05 de marzo de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Wall Street plunges again on coronavirus fears, Dow 969 points

05 de marzo de 2020
23:11
0
  • Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the end of the day on 05 March 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 1,000 points as investors continued to react to news that the coronavirus is spreading to more countries. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the end of the day on 05 March 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 1,000 points as investors continued to react to news that the coronavirus is spreading to more countries. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

  • A man in a face mask stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange on 05 March 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 1,000 points as investors continued to react to news that the coronavirus is spreading to more countries. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

    A man in a face mask stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange on 05 March 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 1,000 points as investors continued to react to news that the coronavirus is spreading to more countries. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

  • Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the end of the day on 05 March 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 1,000 points as investors continued to react to news that the coronavirus is spreading to more countries. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the end of the day on 05 March 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 1,000 points as investors continued to react to news that the coronavirus is spreading to more countries. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

New York, Mar 5 (efe-epa).- Wall Street suffered heavy losses on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging by 969.58 points, or 3.58 percent, the big move coming as coronavirus fears hit the market again and sent the yield on the 10-year US Treasury Bond to a historic low of 0.899 percent.

At the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange the Dow had lost most of the ground it had gained on Wednesday, when it was up by almost 1,200 points after former Joe Biden's strong showing in the Democratic primaries the day before, ending the day at 26,121.28 points, the Thursday decline led by firms such as United Technologies, down 9.06 percent, and Boeing, off by 8.04 percent.

The S&P500 index fell 3.39 percent, or 106.18 points, to 3,023.94, while the NASDAQ Composite Index, which includes the top tech firms, gave up 3.10 percent, or 289.49 points, closing at 8,738.59.

Trading on the New York exchange has been extremely volatile this week with noteworthy oscillations in the Dow. On Monday, the market rose a record 1,290 points, only to lose much of that gain on Tuesday, dropping 786 points, then gaining 1,173 points on Wednesday.

The VIX index, known as the market's "fear index" since it reflects the anticipated volatility in the S&P500, shot up on Thursday by almost 27 percent.

On Thursday, the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, once again sparked pessimism among traders, as it had done even after the US Federal Reserve reduced interest rates by 0.50 percent on Tuesday and the Senate approved $8.3 billion in emergency funding to battle the virus.

Analysts at Wells Fargo on Thursday released a report on the impact of the coronavirus, saying that the US has less exposure to a "global pandemic scenario" than some other countries, although the bank noted that certain economies have significantly more exposure than the US.

The report said that, among the advanced economies, the US had relatively less exposure to a global pandemic, while countries such as Switzerland and Singapore have the most exposure. The bank also said that Latin America has less economic exposure to a global pandemic.

President Donald Trump this week met with the heads of big pharmaceutical firms to ask them to accelerate the search for a vaccine, and he also met with the country's major airlines, who are being hit hard by lower travel demand and are taking measures to deal with the fall-off in revenues.

Specifically, on Thursday various airlines suffered heavy losses in the price of their shares, with American Airlines plunging 13.44 percent, United down 13.25 percent, Southwest down 3.58 percent, Delta down 7.20 percent and JetBlue down 10.81 percent.

By sectors, the industrial sector was the hardest hit on Thursday, losing 4.96 percent, while the financial sector retreated 4.88 percent and non-durable goods fell 3.77 percent.

In other markets, West Texas Intermediate Crude dropped 1.9 percent to $45.90 per barrel, while the 10-year T-Bond closed at a yield of 0.915 percent, gold rose to $1,672.80 per ounce and the euro rose against the dollar to $1.1234.

 

EFE
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Wall Street plunges again on coronavirus fears, Dow 969 points

New York, Mar 5 (efe-epa).- Wall Street suffered heavy losses on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging by 969.58 points, or 3.58 percent,...

05 de marzo de 2020
0
US scientist almost found a vaccine for coronavirus years ago

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

05 de marzo de 2020
0
Democrats abroad are also voting, gaining clout in tighter primary race

By Mario Villar

05 de marzo de 2020
0
Trump: I haven't touched my face in weeks due to coronavirus

Washington, Mar 4 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Wednesday that it's been "weeks" since he touched his face as a precaution against the coronavirus...

05 de marzo de 2020
0
Red Cross warns of resurgence in violence in Colombia in 2019

By Klarem Valoyes

04 de marzo de 2020
0
Super Tuesday primary election day

Washington, Mar 4 (efe-epa).- A former US vice president and "friend" of Barack Obama, Joe Biden took advantage of his experience and longstanding political...

04 de marzo de 2020
0
Some Wall Street stocks profiting from coronavirus

New York, Mar 4 (efe-epa).- The coronavirus epidemic has strongly impacted Wall Street, which recently experienced its worst week since the 2008 financial...

04 de marzo de 2020
0
Britney Spears pop-up museum is a hit in Los Angeles

By David Villafranca

03 de marzo de 2020
0
At least 25 dead from tornados in US

(Update 1: Raises death toll to 25, adds info)

03 de marzo de 2020
0
Wall Street skyrockets in stunning rebound, Dow up a record 1,290 points

New York, Mar 2 (efe-epa).- Wall Street skyrocketed on Monday, closing with unprecedented gains with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing some 1,290...

02 de marzo de 2020
0
Buttigieg, Klobuchar back Biden on eve of Super Tuesday

(Update 1: Adds confirmation of Buttigieg, Klobuchar backing Biden, complete rewrite with details throughout, new lede and headline)

02 de marzo de 2020
0
Buttigieg drops out of 2020 Democratic presidential nominee race

(Update 1: updates with Buttigieg's official announcement)

02 de marzo de 2020
0
Lacalle touts political, economic, security change in Uruguay at inauguration

(Update 1: Adds details, foreign leaders present, ceremony to transfer power)

01 de marzo de 2020
0
Wall Street plunges on coronavirus fears, Dow down record 1,190 points

New York, Feb 27 (EFE).- Wall Street once again suffered heavy losses in its three main indicators during the last minutes of trading on Thursday with the...

28 de febrero de 2020
0
Facebook cancels annual developer conference due to coronavirus

San Francisco, Feb 27 (efe-epa).- US multinational Facebook on Thursday cancelled its annual F8 developer conference, which had been scheduled for May 5-6...

27 de febrero de 2020
0
US confirms modest 2.3 pct. economic growth in 2019

By Hernan Martin

27 de febrero de 2020
0
Activists in Buenos Aires call for ban on killer robots

Buenos Aires, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- Headed by Nobel Peace Prizewinner Jody Williams, a group of activist members of "The Campaign to Stop Killer Robots" on...

27 de febrero de 2020
0
Spain, 1st European country to cancel Placido Domingo concerts

Madrid, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- After an investigation by the US union representing opera performers that confirmed the accusations of sexual harassment and...

26 de febrero de 2020
0
Program to restore US coral reefs gets $3.5 million donation from UAE

Miami, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- An ambitious program to restore seven coral reefs in the Florida Keys has received a $3.5 million donation from the United Arab...

26 de febrero de 2020
0
Bob Iger stepping down as Disney CEO

New York, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- Disney CEO Bob Iger, who has headed the firm for the past 15 years, is stepping down from the post, effective immediately, and...

26 de febrero de 2020
0
Rio Sambodromo brings down curtain but Carnival still going strong in Brazi

Brasilia, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- Rio de Janeiro's Sambodromo arena on Tuesday morning brought down the curtain on this year's Carnival celebration, but Brazil's...

25 de febrero de 2020
0
Ben Affleck takes advantage of his love for Spanish in "The Way Back"

By Alicia Civita

25 de febrero de 2020
0
More than 20 Miami musicians organize 1st anti-communist concert in US

Miami, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- A group of Hispanic singers and musicians, most of them of Cuban origin and including Willy Chirino and Arturo Sandoval, on April...

25 de febrero de 2020
0
Bloomberg sharpens attacks on Sanders after senator's Nevada caucus win

New York, Feb 24 (efe-epa).- The presidential campaign of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Monday sharpened its attacks on Bernie Sanders after...

25 de febrero de 2020
0