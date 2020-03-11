11 de marzo de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Oil price plunge forcing Mexican government to rethink energy strategy

11 de marzo de 2020
20:08
0
Mexican Treasury Secretary Arturo Herrera holds a press conference in Mexico City on March 10, 2020, to discuss the government's strategy for dealing with the petroleum

Mexican Treasury Secretary Arturo Herrera holds a press conference in Mexico City on March 10, 2020, to discuss the government's strategy for dealing with the petroleum "price shock" resulting from the plunge world oil prices the previous day. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

 

Mexico City, Mar 11 (efe-epa).- The Mexican government will have to rethink its energy strategy given the recent plunge in the price of oil, since almost a fifth of its budget - 17.9 percent - depends on petroleum income and what it can collect at the reduced price is not enough to meet its budgetary needs, experts consulted by EFE warned on Wednesday.

Although the experts agreed that "no country was prepared" for the latest crude oil price war, they said that the crisis comes at a time of vulnerability for Mexico, where in 2019 the GDP contracted by 0.1 percent and Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) reported a net loss of $18.367 billion, almost double its loss in 2018.

"According to logic, what most suits Pemex and Mexico is for Pemex to reduce the losses as much as possible. At these prices, it cannot sustain ... the level of production it had planned for, which in any event was seen as complicated," said Rosanety Barrios, an energy analyst.

Last Monday, the price of Mexican crude plunged 31 percent to $24.34 per barrel from $35.75 per barrel on the previous day, although on Tuesday it recovered slightly, closing at $27.40 per barrel.

If this situation of "excessive volatility" continues, Barrios said that Mexico could lose up to half its oil income and this would affect almost 10 percent of the country's budget, meaning that cuts in public spending would become necessary.

In light of this situation, she said she regretted that the current administration has once again increased the government's dependence on Pemex, the world's most indebted oil giant, which should lower its costs in the sectors that are causing the most losses, like exploration and refining.

"In addition, we didn't have the petroleum negotiating rounds that would have permitted some kind of (private) income for the state and, I'm saying, diversification is the recommended strategy to reduce the risk. Today, we don't have that," Barrios said.

Claiming that the government has created a certain amount of economic "armoring," the Treasury and Public Credit Secretariat (SCHP) reported on Tuesday that this year it invested $1.15 billion in an unspecified insurance product to cover Mexican crude at a price of $49 per barrel.

"We had already been preparing a strategy, thinking primarily about the (economic) deceleration and the effect of the coronavirus, which is equally valid now that we have the petroleum shock," said SCHP chief Arturo Herrera at a press conference.

Although Herrera refused to go into the details of the move, Ombudsman Energia Mexico director Paul Alejandro Sanchez estimates that this insurance product hedges or protects between 30 and 50 percent of Pemex production, a figure that "does not save" public finances.

"No, because there's a cash flow that will not be able to be recovered. What does that mean? It means that the coverage is paid through the end of the year and right now there's going to be a problem because petroleum is not going to be sold at a high price to be able to maintain, not only the finances of Pemex, but also the federal government's transfers," he said.

Despite the fact that oil income now represents just 4 percent of the Mexican GDP, instead of the 8 percent it represented in past decades, Sanchez said that "it's still not possible to say that the non-dependence (situation) has improved" in the sector.

"The problem is that a large part of the current spending of this administration, that is, all that is being used for stipends, for direct support social programs and all that, depends in large part on petroleum income. It's always been seen as a checkbook," he said.

He also predicted that the uncertainty over the situation will continue because it goes beyond the oil price war being waged between Saudi Arabia and Russia, since the world oil market has an oversupply and there is falling demand.

Due to this mixture of internal and external factors, Sanchez argued, Mexico is at risk of suffering a reduction in its credit rating, something that Moody's and Standard & Poors - both credit rating agencies - have warned about.

"Not only the debt of Pemex, but also sovereign debt. That is, (the risk is whether) the country's going to have enough resources to make the payments it has to make to fulfill its international commitments," he said.

 

EFE
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Oil price plunge forcing Mexican government to rethink energy strategy

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

11 de marzo de 2020
0
150,000-plus students march against violence in central Mexico

By Gabriela Garcia Guzman

06 de marzo de 2020
0
Wall Street plunges again on coronavirus fears, Dow 969 points

New York, Mar 5 (efe-epa).- Wall Street suffered heavy losses on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging by 969.58 points, or 3.58 percent,...

05 de marzo de 2020
0
US scientist almost found a vaccine for coronavirus years ago

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

05 de marzo de 2020
0
Democrats abroad are also voting, gaining clout in tighter primary race

By Mario Villar

05 de marzo de 2020
0
Trump: I haven't touched my face in weeks due to coronavirus

Washington, Mar 4 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Wednesday that it's been "weeks" since he touched his face as a precaution against the coronavirus...

05 de marzo de 2020
0
Red Cross warns of resurgence in violence in Colombia in 2019

By Klarem Valoyes

04 de marzo de 2020
0
Super Tuesday primary election day

Washington, Mar 4 (efe-epa).- A former US vice president and "friend" of Barack Obama, Joe Biden took advantage of his experience and longstanding political...

04 de marzo de 2020
0
Some Wall Street stocks profiting from coronavirus

New York, Mar 4 (efe-epa).- The coronavirus epidemic has strongly impacted Wall Street, which recently experienced its worst week since the 2008 financial...

04 de marzo de 2020
0
Britney Spears pop-up museum is a hit in Los Angeles

By David Villafranca

03 de marzo de 2020
0
At least 25 dead from tornados in US

(Update 1: Raises death toll to 25, adds info)

03 de marzo de 2020
0
Wall Street skyrockets in stunning rebound, Dow up a record 1,290 points

New York, Mar 2 (efe-epa).- Wall Street skyrocketed on Monday, closing with unprecedented gains with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing some 1,290...

02 de marzo de 2020
0
Buttigieg, Klobuchar back Biden on eve of Super Tuesday

(Update 1: Adds confirmation of Buttigieg, Klobuchar backing Biden, complete rewrite with details throughout, new lede and headline)

02 de marzo de 2020
0
Buttigieg drops out of 2020 Democratic presidential nominee race

(Update 1: updates with Buttigieg's official announcement)

02 de marzo de 2020
0
Lacalle touts political, economic, security change in Uruguay at inauguration

(Update 1: Adds details, foreign leaders present, ceremony to transfer power)

01 de marzo de 2020
0
Wall Street plunges on coronavirus fears, Dow down record 1,190 points

New York, Feb 27 (EFE).- Wall Street once again suffered heavy losses in its three main indicators during the last minutes of trading on Thursday with the...

28 de febrero de 2020
0
Facebook cancels annual developer conference due to coronavirus

San Francisco, Feb 27 (efe-epa).- US multinational Facebook on Thursday cancelled its annual F8 developer conference, which had been scheduled for May 5-6...

27 de febrero de 2020
0
US confirms modest 2.3 pct. economic growth in 2019

By Hernan Martin

27 de febrero de 2020
0
Activists in Buenos Aires call for ban on killer robots

Buenos Aires, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- Headed by Nobel Peace Prizewinner Jody Williams, a group of activist members of "The Campaign to Stop Killer Robots" on...

27 de febrero de 2020
0
Spain, 1st European country to cancel Placido Domingo concerts

Madrid, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- After an investigation by the US union representing opera performers that confirmed the accusations of sexual harassment and...

26 de febrero de 2020
0
Program to restore US coral reefs gets $3.5 million donation from UAE

Miami, Feb 26 (efe-epa).- An ambitious program to restore seven coral reefs in the Florida Keys has received a $3.5 million donation from the United Arab...

26 de febrero de 2020
0
Bob Iger stepping down as Disney CEO

New York, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- Disney CEO Bob Iger, who has headed the firm for the past 15 years, is stepping down from the post, effective immediately, and...

26 de febrero de 2020
0
Rio Sambodromo brings down curtain but Carnival still going strong in Brazi

Brasilia, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- Rio de Janeiro's Sambodromo arena on Tuesday morning brought down the curtain on this year's Carnival celebration, but Brazil's...

25 de febrero de 2020
0
Ben Affleck takes advantage of his love for Spanish in "The Way Back"

By Alicia Civita

25 de febrero de 2020
0