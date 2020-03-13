US institutions cancel events, Trump may extend flight ban, leaders impacted

(Update 2: adds information on US, France, Spain, Brazil, Bolivia, Venezuela, Canada and more.)

Miami Desk, Mar 12 (efe-epa).- The World Health Organization on Thursday said that 125,048 people have tested positive for the coronavirus worldwide, of whom 6,729 were confirmed in the past 24 hours. A total of 44,067 of those cases have been detected outside China, where the pandemic originated, and a total of 4,613 people have died from complications of the disease, most of them in China, but 321 within the past 24 hours.

New cases were detected on Thursday in French Polynesia, Turkey, Honduras and the Ivory Coast, with 117 countries now having at least one case.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he is reserving the right to extend his ban on travel from Europe to the US for longer than the original 30 days as at least two Latin American countries also moved to ban travel from Europe.

"It's possible (that the ban could be extended beyond 30 days). And it's possible I could also say that we could ... end it early," said Trump upon being asked by a reporter about the European travel ban during an Oval Office photo op.

Meanwhile, the White House, the US Congress and Supreme Court all decided to close their doors to the public - including temporarily suspending all guided tours of the government buildings - as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected 1,215 people in 42 US states and the District of Columbia, and resulted in 36 deaths.

Wall Street plunged just under 10 percent on Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average's worst percent drop since the 1987 "crash," after Trump banned flights arriving from Europe in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus and despite the drastic injection of $1.5 trillion in liquidity announced by the Federal Reserve to prop up the economy.

At the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow was down 9.99 percent, or 2,352.60 points, ending the day at 21,200.62, clearly in "bear market" territory and down in excess of 20 percent from its recent highs.

Also on Thursday, Disney closed its California theme parks - including Disneyland - to the public after authorities recommended that people avoid gathering in numbers greater than 250, something that will affect many public events.

Following the National Basketball Association's decision to suspend its season and all 259 remaining regular season games, the Utah Jazz reported on Thursday that a second player has tested positive for the coronavirus, and journalistic sources identified that player as star guard Donovan Mitchel, who joins Rudy Gobert as the first player to test positive on Wednesday evening.

The National Hockey League also "paused" its season on Thursday and Major League Baseball opted to delay the start of its regular season (originally scheduled for March 26) by two weeks and suspended the rest of its spring training schedule.

The Tribeca Film Festival (scheduled for April 12-26) was delayed after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prohibited gatherings of more than 500 people.

Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York state, closing venues such as Madison Square Garden, the main Broadway theaters and ordering restaurants and nightspots with capacity of less than 500 people to limit occupancy to just 50 percent.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also declared a state of emergency in the Big Apple and accelerated exceptional measures to deal with the coronavirus, saying that the situation could last for "a number of months."

After word that Brazilian communications chief Fabio Wajngarten tested positive for the coronavirus, Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez put themselves on voluntary quarantine since they had been at a meeting with the Brazilian when President Jair Bolsonaro's party spent time in Florida earlier this week, specifically at Trump's South Florida club and resort, Mar-a-Lago.

Trump, however, has said that he is not worried he may have contracted the coronavirus and the White House confirmed to EFE that, for now, there are no plans for the US president to get tested for the disease.

The National Guard distributed 3,000 meals at ground zero of the coronavirus in New York, the town of New Rochelle, where authorities have announced a "containment zone" - although it is not an exclusion perimeter or a strict quarantine district - specifically an area one mile in radius around the site where the first case of Covid-19 was detected at Young Israel synagogue in the mainly Orthodox Jewish Wykagyl neighborhood, about 25 minutes by train from Manhattan. The containment zone, where the majority of the 148 coronavirus cases in New York's Westchester County have been detected at this point, will remain in place for two weeks to see if anyone else becomes sick within the area during that time.

In other coronavirus news around the world:

WORLD MARKETS: On Thursday, other stock exchanges around the world plunged, just as the US market did, with the Toronto stock market suffering its worst losses since 1940, closing down 12.3 percent, the Sao Paulo market dropping 14.78 percent, the Mexican market falling 5.28 percent, the Buenos Aires exchange diving 9.76 percent, the Chilean market losing 6.3 percent and Colombia's stock market giving up 9.35 percent

Spain's Ibex index dropped 14.06 percent, London was down 8.7 percent, Frankfurt 9.8 percent, Paris 10 percent and Milan almost 9 percent, while Tokyo lost 4.41 percent, Hong Kong fell 3.66 percent, Shanghai gave up 1.52 percent and Seoul dropped 3.87 percent.

FRANCE: French President Emmanuel Macron, in a nationwide televised address, announced that all day care centers, high schools and universities will suspend their classes, and municipal elections - the first round of which was to be held on Sunday and the second on the following Sunday - will be held as scheduled, although "strict" protection measures against the virus will be taken. Macron called the coronavirus pandemic "the biggest health crisis France has experienced in a century."

He also announced that public transport will continue providing service, although he urged French citizens to limit their movements. The latest figures indicate that 2,876 people have been infected in France, of whom 61 have died.

SPAIN: Spanish authorities on Thursday announced a 4.2-billion-euro ($4.7-billion) plan to bolster healthcare services and mitigate Covid-19's impact on tourism and other key economic sectors. They also urged people to exercise discipline and carefully heed the measures recommended for containing the epidemic.

"This isn't a vacation we have right now. It's a crisis, it's a pandemic," Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida said in a message to capital residents and tourists, who have been taking advantage of this week's pleasant weather and visiting parks and gardens.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Spain rose to more than 3,054 on Thursday, while the total number of deaths there has climbed to 86. In response, 10 Spanish regions nationwide have closed schools and canceled large-scale cultural activities, while soccer authorities have decided to suspend all LaLiga matches.

The Madrid region is one of the three focal points of the disease identified by Spanish health authorities and currently is the part of the country with the highest number of confirmed cases - around 1,400.

ITALY: Italy has reported 12,462 cases and 827 deaths to date, with 196 of those deaths coming in the last 24 hours.

BOLIVIA: The Bolivian government announced Thursday that starting on Saturday it will suspend flights from Europe and implement other measures to prevent the coronavirus from affecting the landlocked South American country.

Interim President Jeanine Añez made the announcement to the nation after meeting with her cabinet in La Paz, a meeting at which other measures to contain the virus were also agreed to, including suspending all school classes until March 31 and prohibiting "massive public events" with more than 1,000 people in attendance, including concerts, sports events, cultural and religious events.

VENEZUELA: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro also announced on Thursday that he was suspending all flights from Europe and Colombia for one month as an addition "to the preventive measures on the international level" regarding the coronavirus, which - he said - has not yet spread to Venezuela.

He also declared an "ongoing state of emergency" in the Venezuelan health care system and ordered the cancellation of mass gatherings of any kind, including marches and protests, among others, and he said that the flight ban could be extended to other countries "as needed" and refused to rule out closing the borders with Colombia and Brazil, two countries in which cases of the virus have been diagnosed.

MEXICO: The Mexican government on Thursday, however, said that it is not considering restricting flights into the country or closing its borders or entry ports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that such measures are not justified since there is no scientific evidence showing that they can contain an epidemic. The government added that such measures do not help "because they (also) have very serious economic and social consequences" as well as being contrary to health regulations.

BRAZIL: President Jair Bolsonaro is under strict medical observation after the head of the President's Special Communications Secretariat, Fabio Wajngarten, tested positive for the coronavirus, the Brazilian government reported Thursday.

"The Medical Service of the Presidency took and is taking the necessary preventive measures to protect the health" of Bolsonaro and of "the entire presidential retinue that accompanied him on his recent official visit to the United States," read a note released by the Planalto presidential palace.

On that trip, which took place between last Saturday and Tuesday, Bolsonaro was accompanied by Wajngarten and several government ministers, who traveled with him on the official presidential jet and participated in a dinner offered to the delegation by US President Donald Trump.

CANADA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-isolation after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, over the past few days developed cold symptoms after returning from a trip to the United Kingdom. The couple has isolated themselves in their home in Ottawa while they await the results of testing to determine if she has contracted COVID-19. The prime minister's office said in a statement that Trudeau is not showing any symptoms that could be linked to the coronavirus at the moment.

NEPAL: The Nepalese government Thursday suspended on-arrival visas to all countries and announced the end of the spring Everest climbing season. The decision came a day after the World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic and urged countries to take precautionary measures. A high-level coordination committee under the leadership of deputy prime minister and defence minister Ishwar Pokhrel decided to close the mountain route on Thursday. The visa suspension will come into effect on 14 March and will last until 30 April.

SAUDI ARABIA: Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended travel to Europe, extending the ban to include 40 countries after the spread of the coronavirus was labelled a pandemic. The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement the government had widened the travel ban to all 27 European Union nations and 12 other Arab, Asian and African countries. The latest decision included India, Pakistan, the Philippines and Sri Lanka, where many migrant workers in Saudi Arabia are from. Saudi authorities earlier this week temporarily halted travel to and from Germany, France, Italy and Spain, along with 10 other coronavirus-hit countries. Riyadh has boosted the precautionary and preventive measures to curb the virus in recent days, closing schools and universities and postponing public events such as the country's first film festival. Last week, Saudi Arabia temporarily banned citizens and foreign residents from carrying out the Umrah pilgrimage, a week after banning people from visiting Mecca or Medina. The decision affected millions of Muslims worldwide who travel to the country every year.

IRAN: Iran has reported some 9,000 cases of coronavirus, with 958 cases in the past day and 354 deaths.

IATA: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Thursday asked the US government to ensure that the European travel ban that Trump implemented last for as brief a period as possible given the "adverse economic impact" it could cause in both the European and US markets. IATA head Alexandre de Juniac in a statement urged the US and other governments to follow the recommendations of the World Health Organization, which recently declared the coronavirus outbreak to be a global pandemic, adding that safety and health are the priorities but the need for - and efficacy of - travel restrictions must be continually revised.

EFE