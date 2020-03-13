Dow Jones plunges 10 pct. in worst drop since 1987 crash
A trader on the New York Stock Exchange reacts to the plunge in the market by 9.99 percent, its largest percentage drop since the 1987 crash, on March 12, 2020, the move coming as coronavirus fears continued to roil the market. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane
Stock trading on Wall Street was automatically halted for the second time in four days on 12 March 2020 after a key large-cap index - the S&P 500 - plunged 7 percent shortly after the opening bell. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
New York, Mar 12 (efe-epa).- Wall Street accelerated its decline in the last minutes of the trading session on Thursday with the Dow Jones tanking almost 10 percent, its worst percent drop since the 1987 "crash," after the US ban on flights arriving from Europe in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus and despite the drastic injection of liquidity announced by the Federal Reserve to prop up the economy.
At the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 9.99 percent, or 2,352.60 points, ending the day at 21,200.62, clearly in "bear market" territory and down in excess of 20 percent from its recent highs.
The S&P500 index, which forced a halt in trading for 15 minutes just after the opening bell when the index fell 7 percent and the so-called "circuit breakers" kicked in to give traders a breather and potentially stem a precipitous market drop - for the second time this week - ended the day down 9.51 percent, or 260.74 points, at 2,480.64.
The NASDAQ Composite Index, which includes the most important tech companies, dropped 9.43 percent, or 750.25 points, to 7,201.80.
The three main market indicators are all in bear market territory, with the Dow passing through that minus-20 percent threshold on Wednesday and the other two following suit on Thursday, all of them experiencing panic selling that has broken the long-term bull market, which has been under way since 2009.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening gave a nationwide televised address in which he said that the US would suspend all flights from Europe - except for those from the United Kingdom - starting on Friday at midnight, a move designed to contain the coronavirus, which has infected, officially at least, some 125,000 people worldwide, but a measure that has hit the tourism and airlines sectors especially hard.
Among the largest airlines, United was down sharply on Thursday by 24.85 percent, Southwest lost 15.1 percent, Delta 21 percent, JetBlue 15.33 percent and American Airlines 17.28 percent, while cruise ship company Princess Cruises - which belongs to Carnival, the second largest cruise company in the world in terms of its earnings - announced that it was suspending operations for 60 days and shares of which plummeted 31 percent in price.
At midday, hopes among traders and investors were momentarily raised and the losses experienced so far during the session were partially erased - by about 6 percent - when the Fed announced that it will inject $1.5 trillion into the financial system, a drastic measure aimed at trying to alleviate the financial "disruptions" caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly thereafter, however, investors decided that the move was insufficient and prices began plunging again.
The New York Stock Exchange joined European markets in suffering huge point losses despite the measures taken by the European Central Bank to try and brake the economic impact of the spread of Covid-19, to which humans have no immunity and which has been fatal to about 2 percent of those known to have contracted it, according to official figures.
By sectors, the greatest losses were suffered by energy companies (down 12.3 percent), financials (-10.77 percent), industrials (-10.33 percent) and public services (-10.2 percent).
Among the 30 stocks quoted in the Dow, all of which were in the red on the day, the most notable losers were Boeing (-18.1 percent), Dow Inc. (-14.5 percent), Disney (-12.98 percent) and IBM (-12.85 percent).
In other markets, West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil lost 4 percent, ending the trading session at $31.50 per barrel, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury Bond rose to 0.849 percent, gold slid to $1,568 per ounce and the dollar gained ground against the euro, with the European currency closing at $1.1163.
US stock trading halted for 2nd time this week amid coronavirus fears
New York, Mar 12 (efe-epa).- Stock trading on Wall Street was automatically halted for the second time this week on Thursday after a key large-cap index - the S&P 500 - plunged 7 percent shortly after the opening bell.
A major sell-off occurred in response to US President Donald Trump's decision on Wednesday to suspend incoming flights from continental Europe for one month. That move came after the World Health Organization designated the outbreak of Covid-19 to be a pandemic.
A so-called "circuit-breaker," 15-minute trading halt was triggered at 9.34 am when the S&P 500 plunged around 192 points, or 7 percent, to 2,549.05.
When trading resumed at 9.49 am, that index tumbled further in morning trading to 2,508.66, a 52-week low.
The blue-chip Dow 30 index also fell to a 52-week low of 21,349.33 on Thursday morning, down from a record high of 29,568.57 on Feb. 12.
In addition, the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined to a 52-week low of 7,279.95 in morning trading.
The recent market plunge has taken its toll on some of the United States' most successful companies of the past decade.
Facebook fell on Thursday to a 52-week low of $155.78 per share, while Alphabet (Google's parent) and Amazon.com dipped as low as $1,114 per share and $1,696.63 per share, respectively.
Alphabet's 52-week high is $1,532.11 and its low is $1,025, while Amazon.com's 52-week high is $2,185.95 and its low is $1,672.
Netflix and Apple are not as close to their 52-week lows but still are off around 15 percent and 20 percent, respectively, from their 52-week highs.
Trump on Wednesday night announced in a televised address from the Oval Office the suspension of all travel from continental Europe, one of the areas of the world hardest-hit by Covid-19, in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The United Kingdom was exempted from the measure, which will go into effect at midnight on Friday at 11.59 pm.
Trump added that there will be "exemptions for Americans (traveling from Europe) who have undergone appropriate screenings"; he later clarified that the restriction would only affect the movement of people not cargo.
Separately, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that Americans avoid all non-essential travel to Europe.
In his televised address, Trump also announced a government low-interest loan program for small businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak and said he will ask Congress to approve an additional $50 billion to finance it.
He further announced a postponement (beyond April 15) of the tax-payment deadline for certain individuals and companies affected by Covid-19, saying that measure will provide a temporary infusion of $200 billion in liquidity into the US economy.
In addition, the president urged Congress to approve "immediate payroll-tax relief."
Finally, Trump said he will approve an emergency measure that ensures that people unable to work as a result of the coronavirus, whether due to illness, quarantine or to take care of third parties, do not lose their wages.
Trading on Wall Street was suspended for 15 minutes on Monday after the S&P 500 plunged 7 percent due to ongoing coronavirus fears and Saudi Arabia's oil-price war against Russia.
That marked the first time since the depths of the global financial crisis in December 2008 that trading was halted during regular hours.
In other market news, the pan-European Stoxx 600 suffered a steep sell-off on Thursday, with that index off more than 10 percent in late afternoon trading.
Trading on the Mexican Stock Exchange also was halted for 15 minutes on Thursday after share prices plunged by 7 percent. EFE-EPA
