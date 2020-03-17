17 de marzo de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Biologist to LatAm: Take early virus containment measures, don't do like UK

17 de marzo de 2020
20:08
0
  • Photo taken May 23, 2019, showing the director of the Global health and Emerging Pathogens Institute at New York City's Mount Sinai Hospital, biologist and experts in infectious diseases Adolfo Garcia-Sastre posing during an interview with EFE. EFE-EPA/Kena Betancur

    Photo taken May 23, 2019, showing the director of the Global health and Emerging Pathogens Institute at New York City's Mount Sinai Hospital, biologist and experts in infectious diseases Adolfo Garcia-Sastre posing during an interview with EFE. EFE-EPA/Kena Betancur

  • Photo taken May 23, 2019, showing the director of the Global health and Emerging Pathogens Institute at New York City's Mount Sinai Hospital, biologist and experts in infectious diseases Adolfo Garcia-Sastre posing during an interview with EFE. EFE-EPA/Kena Betancur

    Photo taken May 23, 2019, showing the director of the Global health and Emerging Pathogens Institute at New York City's Mount Sinai Hospital, biologist and experts in infectious diseases Adolfo Garcia-Sastre posing during an interview with EFE. EFE-EPA/Kena Betancur

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

 

New York, Mar 17 (efe-epa).- Biologist and expert in infectious diseases Adolfo Garcia-Sastre, who at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital is searching for a vaccine for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, recommends to Latin American countries that they take "early containment measures" to slow the spread of the virus "much more than those that are (being taken) in other countries," criticizing in particular the approach taken by the United Kingdom.

The Spaniard greeted EFE with an elbow bump at the door of the Icahn College of Medicine, where the headquarters of the institute he heads - the Global Health and Emerging Pathogens Institute - is located.

"You have to ... undertake early measures when there are still few cases, when the cases can still be detected and isolated," said Garcia-Sastre in an interview with EFE in nearby Central Park.

Garcia-Sastre said that in "countries like Spain and Italy, perhaps, if the (measures) could have been taken earlier, the infections might not have increased so rapidly," and he recommended to citizens of countries where there are still not many cases, like in Latin America, that they take "(social) distancing measures" and for people to "have less contact" with one another.

And he urged the authorities to "close down schools and shows" to ensure that the virus spreads "more slowly."

"The important thing is to know that ... our personal behavior also influences the ability to slow the contagion ... because we don't want everyone (to get sick) all at once and collapse the hospital (system)," he emphasized.

Garcia-Sastre said that South Korea decided to take containment measures "right from the start," which enabled that country to slow the spread of Covid-19 there.

Once the disease "is ... widely spread" effective "diagnosis ... is not possible or is more difficult." In this case, he recommends that it would be better for people not go to hospitals to be tested to avoid transmitting or contracting the disease.

But above all, he recommended not to follow the UK example - which that country had pursued until Monday, March 16 - for dealing with the epidemic because that approach can result in many deaths.

"Not taking any measures and trying to get everyone to get sick as soon as possible to reduce the transmission of the virus increases the number of severe cases to a very high level during a specific time period and there are going to be people who're going to die because they won't have access to hospital care," said the virologist, who holds an "honorary" doctorate from the university in his native city: Burgos, Spain.

In addition, Garcia-Sastre expressed his hope that London "changes the attitude it has now, listens to the scientists ... and start to put containment measures in place like many other places are doing."

The UK abruptly changed its coronavirus strategy Monday after health authorities, relying on new data, said that its existing approach would result in the deaths of perhaps 250,000 people. The government of Boris Johnson had come under harsh criticism for its plan to merely "mitigate" the spread of the virus in the UK rather than to "suppress" it.

Garcia-Sastre has been living in New York for 30 years, settling there after he concluded his doctoral studies at the University of Salamanca. He spoke slowly, accustomed to translating medical vocabulary into the language of the layman.

"It's a serious thing, but it's also not a question of panicking," he said before emphasizing that the majority of the population who contract the virus will have only "a slight illness."

Nevertheless, he said the elderly and those who are immuno-compromised are "those who are really going to suffer."

"(In) prior flu pandemics, normally they occur in two or three waves. Right now, we're in the first wave. Infections will certainly begin to drop off, but they won't be extinguished altogether during the summer and then another wave will begin in the winter, and that could be the big one," he said, going on to note that the virulence of the second wave will depend on how many people get sick now.

After the third wave, the virus - he said - will remain among us "as a normal, respiratory seasonal virus, that will basically affect children born after this pandemic, to which they don't have immunity," but it will not be a serious and ongoing problem for humanity as a whole.

"Without a vaccine, the virus is going to continue circulating until about 40 percent of the population has been infected," Garcia-Sastre predicted, adding that then the number of infections will begin declining and in about two years between 70-80 percent of the population will have been infected "and it won't any longer cause the problems it's causing (now)."

 

EFE
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Biologist to LatAm: Take early virus containment measures, don't do like UK

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

17 de marzo de 2020
0
Florida primary begins amid fear, controversy

Miami, Mar 17 (efe-epa).- Polling places opened on Tuesday morning in Florida for the state's primary election amid fear over the coronavirus and...

17 de marzo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 16

(Updates with latest information)

16 de marzo de 2020
0
US begins clinical trials in humans for COVID-19 vaccine

Washington, Mar 16 (efe-epa).- The United States on Monday began clinical trials in humans of an experimental vaccine to protect against the coronavirus,...

16 de marzo de 2020
0
Dominicans head to polls for rescheduled municipal elections

Santo Domingo, Mar 15 (efe-epa).- Polling places in the Dominican Republic opened on Sunday for the municipal elections that were rescheduled after the vote...

15 de marzo de 2020
0
Fed cuts rates to zero, chaos at US airports, virus numbers rise in Americas

Washington, Mar 15 (efe-epa).- The US Federal Reserve decided on Sunday to cut the benchmark interest rate, the fed funds rate, to between zero and 0.25...

15 de marzo de 2020
0
Biden, Sanders to face off in key election debate

Washington, Mar 15 (efe-epa).- Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday will face off in a one-on-one televised debate, both men...

15 de marzo de 2020
0
Dow Jones plunges 10 pct. in worst drop since 1987 crash

New York, Mar 12 (efe-epa).- Wall Street accelerated its decline in the last minutes of the trading session on Thursday with the Dow Jones tanking almost 10...

12 de marzo de 2020
0
WHO ‘deeply concerned’ at lack of response, global cases exceed 125,000

(Update 2: adds information on US, France, Spain, Brazil, Bolivia, Venezuela, Canada and more.)

12 de marzo de 2020
0
Bolsonaro under medical observation, Trudeau in self-isolation over COVID-19

Brasilia and Ottawa, Mar 12 (efe-epa).- President Jair Bolsonaro is under strict medical observation after the head of the President's Special...

12 de marzo de 2020
0
Trump says Europe travel ban may be extended; LatAm nations halt Euro flights

Washington, Mar 12 (efe-epa).- US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he is reserving the right to extend his ban on travel from Europe to the US...

12 de marzo de 2020
0
Studio 54, the discotheque that kept New York's spirits up

By Helen Cook

12 de marzo de 2020
0
Avengers preparing to make debut at Disneyland

By David Villafranca

11 de marzo de 2020
0
Oil price plunge forcing Mexican government to rethink energy strategy

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

11 de marzo de 2020
0
150,000-plus students march against violence in central Mexico

By Gabriela Garcia Guzman

06 de marzo de 2020
0
Wall Street plunges again on coronavirus fears, Dow 969 points

New York, Mar 5 (efe-epa).- Wall Street suffered heavy losses on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging by 969.58 points, or 3.58 percent,...

05 de marzo de 2020
0
US scientist almost found a vaccine for coronavirus years ago

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

05 de marzo de 2020
0
Democrats abroad are also voting, gaining clout in tighter primary race

By Mario Villar

05 de marzo de 2020
0
Trump: I haven't touched my face in weeks due to coronavirus

Washington, Mar 4 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Wednesday that it's been "weeks" since he touched his face as a precaution against the coronavirus...

05 de marzo de 2020
0
Red Cross warns of resurgence in violence in Colombia in 2019

By Klarem Valoyes

04 de marzo de 2020
0
Super Tuesday primary election day

Washington, Mar 4 (efe-epa).- A former US vice president and "friend" of Barack Obama, Joe Biden took advantage of his experience and longstanding political...

04 de marzo de 2020
0
Some Wall Street stocks profiting from coronavirus

New York, Mar 4 (efe-epa).- The coronavirus epidemic has strongly impacted Wall Street, which recently experienced its worst week since the 2008 financial...

04 de marzo de 2020
0
Britney Spears pop-up museum is a hit in Los Angeles

By David Villafranca

03 de marzo de 2020
0
At least 25 dead from tornados in US

(Update 1: Raises death toll to 25, adds info)

03 de marzo de 2020
0