Evacuation of British cruise ship with 5 COVID-19 cases starts in Cuba

18 de marzo de 2020
20:08
  • Residents of Mariel, Cuba, view the British cruise ship MS Braemar, with five cases of COVID-19 and more than 1,000 people on board, off the Cuban coast on March 17, 2020. Cuba allowed the entry of the vessel on March 18, 2020, and will guarantee the evacuation of passengers on four British-supplied charter flights to the United Kingdom. The transfer will be made by bus and ambulance directly from the port of Mariel to the Jose Martí International Airport in Havana to board the four charter flights to the UK. In addition to the five patients diagnosed with the coronavirus on the vessel, there are some 28 other passengers and 27 crewmembers - including a doctor - who have been isolated with flu-like symptoms. EFE-EPA/ Yander Zamora

  • The British cruise ship MS Braemar, with five cases of COVID-19 and more than 1,000 people on board, docks in the early hours of March 18, 2020, at the port of Mariel. Cuba allowed the entry of the vessel and will guarantee the evacuation of passengers on four British-supplied charter flights to the United Kingdom. The transfer will be made by bus and ambulance directly from the port of Mariel to the Jose Martí International Airport in Havana to board the four charter flights to the UK. In addition to the five patients diagnosed with the coronavirus on the vessel, there are some 28 other passengers and 27 crewmembers - including a doctor - who have been isolated with flu-like symptoms. EFE-EPA/ Atahualpa Amerise

Port of Mariel, Cuba, Mar 18 (efe-epa).- The almost 700 passengers on board the British cruise ship MS Braemar, with at least five confirmed cases of Covid-19 on board, began disembarking on Wednesday at the Cuban port of Mariel, 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Havana.

The passengers will be transported on buses to an airport terminal in the capital where they will board four charter flights made available by the British government that will take them to London's Heathrow Airport while the majority of the vessel's 381 crewmembers will remain on board to return the ship to its home port.

The five people confirmed to be sick with the coronavirus will also be evacuated from the ship, a UK diplomatic official confirmed to EFE.

Besides the five confirmed Covid-19 cases on board the ship there are 28 travelers and another 27 crewmembers - among them a doctor - who have been isolated after experiencing flu-like symptoms, which are virtually identical to symptoms of the virus.

Participating in the disembarkation and transport operation is a caravan of buses and ambulances that will head directly to a Havana airport terminal that does not regularly handle commercial flights.

During the disembarkation, dozens of passengers congregated on the decks and along the railings of the ship waving, throwing kisses and displaying signs thanking Cuba for allowing the vessel to dock, after several other Caribbean ports refused to allow the vessel to obtain access.

Earlier this week, The Bahamas allowed the ship to anchor about 25 miles offshore so that it could be resupplied with food, fuel and medicines.

According to state-run Cuban media, the docking of the vessel at Mariel was undertaken "complying with the health measures established by the World Health Organization and the Public Health Ministry."

The Braemar entered the port at dawn, but the disembarkation did not commence until a few hours later at about 1 pm.

On board the ship are 682 passengers, most of them tourists from Italy, Colombia, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Great Britain, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Japan.

Britain's ambassador to Cuba, Anthony Stokes, said he was "very grateful" to the island's government for allowing the cruise ship to dock and for cooperating with his country in the evacuation of the passengers after a "difficult and uncertain" journey.

He said that Britain was determined to protect the health of passengers, the crew, Cubans and everyone who is working on the disembarcation, the diplomat added in a video he posted on the UK Embassy's Twitter account.

"On the issue of cruises, we've been working intensively with the Cuban authorities (...) to ensure that all of the British nationals are able to return quickly and safely to the UK (...) within the next 48 hours," UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"We are very grateful to the Cuban government for swiftly enabling this operation and for their close cooperation to make sure it could be successful," he added.

The evacuation comes on the same day that Cuba reported its first death from Covid-19: a 63-year-old Italian tourist who was one of the first three cases detected on the island.

According to the latest report from the Cuban Public Health ministry, there nine cases have been confirmed - 10, if one counts the man who died - on the island and 389 people have been hospitalized for observation after displaying flu-like symptoms.

Cuba has kept its borders open and continues to allow the arrival of flights from the areas around the world that have been hardest hit by Covid-19, and Havana authorities say that it will certainly continue to welcome tourists and to monitor the health status of all travelers who enter the country.

 

EFE
