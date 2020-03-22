Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 18
US Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Florida) speaks with the media in Pinecrest, Florida, on 05 September 2014 (Reissued 18 March 2020). On 18 March 2020, Diaz-Balart became the first member of Congress to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. EFE/EPA/JOE SKIPPER *** Local Caption *** 51554827
A handout photo made available by the Andean Agency of the President of Peru showing President Martin Vizcarra visiting a new hospital in the Ate district of Lima, Peru, 18 March 2020, a facility called the 'Hospital COVID-19', which is being equipped and will be assigned specialized personnel to receive all patients with this disease. Ate Hospital has the capacity to serve 50 intensive care patients. EFE/EPA/Andina HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Dutch Minister for Medical Care Bruno Bruins leaves the Dutch Parliament in The Hague after he became unwell during a debate on the coronavirus in The Hague, the Netherlands, 18 March 2020. EFE/EPA/PHIL NIJHUIS
Ambulances transporting patients infected with the coronavirus and evacuated from Mulhouse hospital by military plane, arrive at the Laveran Military Hospital in Marseille, France, 18 March 2020. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Paris (France), 18/03/2020.- (FromL) French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and French Minister of Public Action and Accounts Gerald Darmanin give a press after a cabinet meeting in Paris on March 18, 2020, held to draft a law to confirm delay of second round of municipal elections as a strict lockdown came into in effect in France to stop the spread of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus. EFE/EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe gives a press after a cabinet meeting in Paris on March 18, 2020, held to draft a law to confirm delay of second round of municipal elections as a strict lockdown came into in effect in France to stop the spread of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus. EFE/EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL
Young men play football on the playground behind an placard than informs regarding on the coronavirus COVID-19, in Choulex near Geneva, Switzerland, 18 March 2020. EFE/EPA/SALVATOR DI NOLFI
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Ankara, Turkey, 18 March 2020. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on 17 March there are 98 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one related death. EFE/EPA/STR
A man wearing a mask walks past an official medical advice advertisement by the Australian Federal Government regarding coronavirus, in Pitt Street, Sydney, Australia, 18 March 2020. EFE/EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Employees of an IGA supermarket unpack stock outside their store in North Melbourne, Australia, 18 March 2020. The local inner city store today received only half of their total order, this comes as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison insisted citizens stop panic buying as COVID-19 fears mount. EFE/EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
A view of a near empty Virgin Australia check-in area at Brisbane Airport, in Brisbane, Australia, 18 March 2020. Virgin Australia is grounding its international fleet in response to the COVID-19 and coronavirus pandemic. EFE/EPA/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
St Paul's Cathedral where a service was delivered via live video steam, in Melbourne, Australia, 18 March 2020. The church has live streamed this evenings service following Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement that non-essential indoor social gatherings of more than 100 people will no longer be permitted. EFE/EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
A Thai official sprays disinfectant on the Buddha statues as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak, at Wat Suthat Thepwararam royal temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 March 2020. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK
Thai health officials and authorities monitor as passengers arrive, a measure to increase screening points in accordance with revised government instituted measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 18 March 2020. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK
People walking across the Causeway from Malaysia towards Woodlands Checkpoint shortly before 10pm in Singapore 17 March 2020 (issued 18 March 2020). EFE/EPA/CHONG JUN LIANG/THE STRAITS TIMES/SPH SINGAPORE OUT
(Update: adds information from US, the Americas, the Caribbean, The Netherlands)
Miami Desk, Mar 18 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:
US: Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida is the first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus, his office said, noting that he began having flu-like symptoms last Saturday, had a test performed and received the results on Wednesday. Although Diaz-Balart said in a statement that he was "feeling much better," he urged the public to take the virus "extremely seriously." So far, at least 14 US lawmakers are self-isolating themselves after coming into contact with infected individuals.
US: The big US theater chains, the most important market for the film industry, simultaneously announced on Wednesday that they will close all their theaters all over the country after the White House recommended that Americans avoid gathering in groups larger than 10. The decision was made by AMC or Regal, as well as by Alamo, Cinemark, Cineplex and Landmark.
US: Two people working at the New York Stock Exchange tested positive for the coronavirus, the exchange said in a statement Wednesday. The NYSE employee and a trading floor member were last in the building housing the exchange on March 13 and the NYSE announced shortly thereafter that it will move to full electronic trading on Monday, March 23 but that trading and regulatory oversight of all NYSE-listed securities "will continue without interruption" and operate under normal trading hours.
US: The two main US auto-makers - General Motors and Ford - temporarily suspended their production in North America due to the plunge in the demand for vehicles amid the Covid-19 crisis. The firms said that their plants will cese production of vehicles and parts in the coming hours and will remain closed at least until March 30. It is predicted that Fiat Chrysler, the third-largest US auto manufacturer, will announce a similar move.
HISPANIC ENTERTAINERS/MEDIA: A number of Latino celebrities and other well-known people have been affected by the coronavirus. The list includes: Colombian actress Danna Garcia; Ozuna, who is self-isolating because she has flu-like symptoms; US Spanish-language television anchors Jorge Ramos and Enrique Acevedo, who had direct or indirect contact with someone who tested positive for the virus and are self-isolating but experiencing no symptoms; as well as Telemundo personalities Adamari Lopez, Stephanie Himonidis (Chiquibaby) and journalist Rodner Figueroa, all of whom are self-isolating after potential contact with ill people. Argentina entertainer Lola Ponce is in quarantine in Mexico after returning from a visit to Italy.
MEXICO: Forty of the confirmed 93 coronavirus cases originated in Spain, Mexico City airport health authorities reported on Wednesday, noting that the country has not restricted the arrival of foreign flights. Twenty-four cases arrived from the US, 9 from Italy, 5 from Germany, 3 from France and 1 from Singapore. The other 11 confirmed cases originated in Mexico.
PERU: Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra announced that starting Wednesday evening a nationwide curfew will be in effect from 8 pm until 5 am, and starting at 5 am on Thursday people will be prohibited from driving private vehicles around the country in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.
PERU: Peruvian indigenous leader Aurelio Chino has tested positive for coronavirus after traveling to The Netherlands to present a complaint against Pluspetrol for alleged tax evasion and pollution, a Web site furthering Peruvian Amazon Indians' rights and concerns reported.
CHILE: The Santiago Stock Exchange plunged 12.09 percent on Wednesday to 2,876, it's lowest level in 10 years, due largely to the crash in shares of Latam airline, which fell 44.01 percent during the trading session. Meanwhile, President Sebastian Piñera proclaimed a national emergency to limit the spread of the virus, which has infected at least 238 people at latest count.
FRENCH CARIBBEAN: Confirmed coronavirus cases have risen over the past week from 1 to 33 in the French overseas department of Guadeloupe, while in Martinique the number of cases rose from 10 to 19, one of whom has died, according to the Regional Health Agency. Health authorities in Guadeloupe warned that the number of cases is expected to rise "exponentially."
JAMAICA/BERMUDA: Jamaica registered its first death from the coronavirus, a 79-year-old man with pre-existing health complications, while Bermuda announced its first two positive cases. Jamaica has a total of 14 remaining positive cases but the health ministry said they are progressing well.
THE NETHERLANDS: Dutch Minister for Medical Care Bruno Bruins collapsed during a parliamentary debate on Wednesday regarding measures being taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus, while he was listening to demands by ultrarightist lawmakers to put the country on full lockdown. Later, Bruins said on Twitter that he had simply been suffering from exhaustion and would be back at work on Thursday after a good night's rest.
