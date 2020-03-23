23 de marzo de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Public bathrooms for homeless, front line of defense vs. coronavirus in Miami

23 de marzo de 2020
18:06
0
  • Homeless people on the street in Miami, Florida, on 20 March 2020 (issued 23 March 2020). The homeless population is particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus due to their lack of access to sanitizing systems. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

    Homeless people on the street in Miami, Florida, on 20 March 2020 (issued 23 March 2020). The homeless population is particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus due to their lack of access to sanitizing systems. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

  • Juan Portela, public restroom worker in Miami, shows the hand sanitizer the city government provides to the homeless, standing in front of a public restroom for the homeless in Downtown Miami, Florida, on 20 March 2020 (issued 23 March 2020). The homeless population is particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus due to their lack of access to sanitizing systems. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

    Juan Portela, public restroom worker in Miami, shows the hand sanitizer the city government provides to the homeless, standing in front of a public restroom for the homeless in Downtown Miami, Florida, on 20 March 2020 (issued 23 March 2020). The homeless population is particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus due to their lack of access to sanitizing systems. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

  • Juan Portela, public restroom worker in Miami, cleans the restrooms he oversees in downtown Miami, Florida, on 20 March 2020 (issued 23 March 2020). The homeless population is particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus due to their lack of access to sanitizing systems. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

    Juan Portela, public restroom worker in Miami, cleans the restrooms he oversees in downtown Miami, Florida, on 20 March 2020 (issued 23 March 2020). The homeless population is particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus due to their lack of access to sanitizing systems. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

  • Juan Portela, public restroom worker in Miami, stands in front of the public restroom for the homeless he oversees in downtown Miami, Florida, on 20 March 2020 (issued 23 March 2020). The homeless population is particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus due to their lack of access to sanitizing systems. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

    Juan Portela, public restroom worker in Miami, stands in front of the public restroom for the homeless he oversees in downtown Miami, Florida, on 20 March 2020 (issued 23 March 2020). The homeless population is particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus due to their lack of access to sanitizing systems. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

  • Homeless people on the street in Miami, Florida, on 20 March 2020 (issued 23 March 2020). The homeless population is particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus due to their lack of access to sanitizing systems. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

    Homeless people on the street in Miami, Florida, on 20 March 2020 (issued 23 March 2020). The homeless population is particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus due to their lack of access to sanitizing systems. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

  • A homeless man sleeps on the street in Miami, Florida, on 20 March 2020 (issued 23 March 2020). The homeless population is particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus due to their lack of access to sanitizing systems. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

    A homeless man sleeps on the street in Miami, Florida, on 20 March 2020 (issued 23 March 2020). The homeless population is particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus due to their lack of access to sanitizing systems. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

By Ivonne Malaver

Miami, Mar 23 (efe-epa).- As a cleaner and supervisor of public bathrooms for the homeless in downtown Miami, Cuban-American Juan Portela, a former university football player, feels that he is on the "front line of defense" for a community to which he himself once belonged and which is one of the most vulnerable amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus "has no social class," Portela told EFE. He keeps public bathrooms clean not only for the many homeless but also for tourists strolling around the city - although the latter are in short supply these days.

The bathrooms he takes care of are located in a park on the shores of Biscayne Bay.

Portela knows what it's like to beg to use the toilet in a restaurant or shopping center - which now are closed by government order - and he doesn't forget about that now that he's in charge of a set of bathrooms with two groups of toilets and sinks.

The former quarterback for the Kentucky Wildcats, who led his team to victory in 1979 against the University of Florida Gators, got involved with alcohol and drugs at age 21 after having had a "good career and a good family," noting that he got his B.A. in management. Things fell apart for him, though, and he wound up living on the streets for a few months.

In Miami-Dade County, there are at least 1,008 people who are living on the streets and another 2,464 who are "homeless in shelters," Homeless Trust - an organization overseen by county authorities - told EFE.

"We're on the street 24 hours a day, we're dirty, we need to go to the bathroom, we need to wash our hands and we have no place to do so, because when you go inside somewhere, you have to buy something and after that, if they let you use the bathroom, they say it got damaged," Portela said.

While he takes great pains to keep the bathrooms he oversees sparkling clean and tidy and distributes containers of hand sanitizer, Portela says that he knows the risk of exposing oneself to too much "contact."

"I'm on the front line, I have to be cautious," he emphasized.

"With the virus outbreak, cleanliness and health have become a priority," Miami City Counselor Manolo Reyes, the head of the municipal entity that oversees the public bathrooms that Portela is in charge of, told EFE.

"We're all facing a critical situation, and for the most vulnerable, like the homeless, it's a matter of life and death," Reyes emphasized.

Due to the rapid spread of the new virus through the city, the Miami Downtown Development Authority, which in 2015 inaugurated the two sets of bathrooms as part of the "Pit Stop" pilot program, is now seeking to facilitate the delivery of four others in the next two months.

The expansion will allow there to be personnel keeping the public restrooms clean 18 hours a day.

Portela told EFE that starting at 6 am, when the police get the homeless up from wherever they are sleeping on the streets and he opens the bathrooms, they form lines to get inside to wash up and use the facilities.

"If people give you the opportunity to work, you can change your life," Portela said, adding that he is grateful to the DDA for his job and feels that he has gotten his life back because now he has work, a car, a house and his family around him.

When asked if he'll ever get back to football, he laughs and says that when he cleans the bathrooms he knows that his muscles are still in good shape.

In 2019, there were more than 560,000 homeless people in the US, about 15,000 more than the year before, according to US housing authorities.

Miami-Dade County authorities told EFE that the homeless are the group most vulnerable to the coronavirus because, aside from their precarious living situation, because of the excess demand created by Covid-19 there are presently not enough disinfectants and handwipes, which the homeless make significant use of due to the lack of public showers.

Homeless Trust president Ron Book told EFE that the challenges posed by the coronavirus to the homeless community "are substantial" given that many of them have chronic health problems, are elderly and "really don't understand social distancing."

He said that Homeless trust is trying to educate the homeless about isolating oneself as a preventive measure and is distributing hand sanitizer and disinfectant towelettes to them, along with establishing protocols for entry into shelters so that authorities know where they've been and with whom.

Miami Rescue Mission head Antonio Villasuco said that his private organization - which provides shelter for people suffering from "depression, lack of money, drugs and alcohol" - is concerned about a possible increase in the number of homeless due to the economic destabilization Covid-19 is causing.

EFE News
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Public bathrooms for homeless, front line of defense vs. coronavirus in Miami

By Ivonne Malaver

23 de marzo de 2020
0
Mnuchin expects Congress to approve huge stimulus package

(Updates with failure of Senate to pass preliminary bill on stimulus package)

22 de marzo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 22

(Update: adds information from WHO, the US, Cuba, Syria, Jordan, Morocco, France, Germany and the Caribbean)

22 de marzo de 2020
0
Rising number of Covid-19 cases throughout Latin America

Miami Desk, Mar 22 (efe-epa).- At least 23 inmates died and 83 were wounded or injured at Bogota's Modelo prison and other penal facilities on the weekend...

22 de marzo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 18

(Update: adds information from US, the Americas, the Caribbean, The Netherlands)

18 de marzo de 2020
0
Sanders' dilemma: Bow out to unite Democrats or continue with his revolution

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

18 de marzo de 2020
0
Evacuation of British cruise ship with 5 COVID-19 cases starts in Cuba

Port of Mariel, Cuba, Mar 18 (efe-epa).- The almost 700 passengers on board the British cruise ship MS Braemar, with at least five confirmed cases of...

18 de marzo de 2020
0
US Navy to send hospital ship to New York, which has 1,000 new virus cases

New York, Mar 18 (efe-epa).- The US Navy will send a hospital ship to New York City to increase the area's capacity to treat patients with the coronavirus,...

18 de marzo de 2020
0
Colombia, Venezuela cooperating to deal with coronavirus

Bogota, Mar 17 (efe-epa).- The coronavirus pandemic moved closer to the Colombian and Venezuelan governments on Monday with officials from both nations...

17 de marzo de 2020
0
Biologist to LatAm: Take early virus containment measures, don't do like UK

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

17 de marzo de 2020
0
Florida primary begins amid fear, controversy

Miami, Mar 17 (efe-epa).- Polling places opened on Tuesday morning in Florida for the state's primary election amid fear over the coronavirus and...

17 de marzo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 17

(Update: adds information from US, the Americas, China, Turkey, and Tunisia)

17 de marzo de 2020
0
US begins clinical trials in humans for COVID-19 vaccine

Washington, Mar 16 (efe-epa).- The United States on Monday began clinical trials in humans of an experimental vaccine to protect against the coronavirus,...

16 de marzo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 16

(Updates with latest information)

16 de marzo de 2020
0
Fed cuts rates to zero, chaos at US airports, virus numbers rise in Americas

Washington, Mar 15 (efe-epa).- The US Federal Reserve decided on Sunday to cut the benchmark interest rate, the fed funds rate, to between zero and 0.25...

15 de marzo de 2020
0
Biden, Sanders to face off in key election debate

Washington, Mar 15 (efe-epa).- Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday will face off in a one-on-one televised debate, both men...

15 de marzo de 2020
0
Dominicans head to polls for rescheduled municipal elections

Santo Domingo, Mar 15 (efe-epa).- Polling places in the Dominican Republic opened on Sunday for the municipal elections that were rescheduled after the vote...

15 de marzo de 2020
0
Dow Jones plunges 10 pct. in worst drop since 1987 crash

New York, Mar 12 (efe-epa).- Wall Street accelerated its decline in the last minutes of the trading session on Thursday with the Dow Jones tanking almost 10...

12 de marzo de 2020
0
WHO ‘deeply concerned’ at lack of response, global cases exceed 125,000

(Update 2: adds information on US, France, Spain, Brazil, Bolivia, Venezuela, Canada and more.)

12 de marzo de 2020
0
Bolsonaro under medical observation, Trudeau in self-isolation over COVID-19

Brasilia and Ottawa, Mar 12 (efe-epa).- President Jair Bolsonaro is under strict medical observation after the head of the President's Special...

12 de marzo de 2020
0
Trump says Europe travel ban may be extended; LatAm nations halt Euro flights

Washington, Mar 12 (efe-epa).- US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he is reserving the right to extend his ban on travel from Europe to the US...

12 de marzo de 2020
0
Studio 54, the discotheque that kept New York's spirits up

By Helen Cook

12 de marzo de 2020
0
Avengers preparing to make debut at Disneyland

By David Villafranca

11 de marzo de 2020
0
Oil price plunge forcing Mexican government to rethink energy strategy

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

11 de marzo de 2020
0