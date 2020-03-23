Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 22

(Update: adds information from WHO, the US, Cuba, Syria, Jordan, Morocco, France, Germany and the Caribbean)

Miami Desk, Mar 22 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories from around the world related to the coronavirus pandemic:

WHO: The World Health Organization announced Sunday that 294,110 people have now become infected with the coronavirus, with the death toll currently standing at 12,944. A total of 186 countries have now confirmed cases of the virus. China has suffered 81,000 cases, Italy 60,000, the US 30,000 - now having moved into third place - and Spain 29,000.

US: President Donald Trump on Sunday activated the National Guard for the states of Washington, New York and California - those most heavily affected by the coronavirus epidemic sweeping the country - to help with efforts to battle the disease.

US: Trump authorized vehicle manufacturers Ford, General Motors and Tesla to produce ventilators amid the crisis, saying on Twitter that he had given the firms the green light to make ventilators and other metal product "Fast!"

US: Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky on Sunday became the first US senator to test positive for Covid-19, according to the Republican's office, adding that Paul is currently in quarantine although he "feels well" and is asymptomatic.

CUBA: A delegation of more than 50 Cuban doctors and nurses arrived in Italy to help that country provide medical care to patients suffering from the coronavirus, which has killed more than 5,400 people in the European country, according to the latest tally.

SYRIA: Damascus said that Syria on Sunday registered its first Covid-19 case, a person who entered the country from abroad, after NGOs had said that more cases are present in Syrian territory.

JORDAN: About 700 people have been arrested in the last 24 hours in Jordan for violating the curfew imposed on the weekend to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the deputy environmental minister announced.

MOROCCO: The Moroccan government, at an extraordinary session, decreed that all people remain at home for one month to try and halt the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected 109 people and killed two.

FRANCE: France has decided to send people seriously ill after contracting the coronavirus to Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg for treatment to decongest local hospitals

GERMANY: German Chancellor Angela Merkel has entered home quarantine, the government said immediately after she had appeared before the media to explain the latest measures adopted by Berlin to battle the coronavirus. The chancellor will continue with her work while awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test, although no further details on her condition were provided.

CARIBBEAN: Grenada and Dominica confirmed their first two cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, both people having traveled to the United Kingdom recently. Barbados health authorities reported that the number of Covid-19 cases there has increased to 14, a hike of 10 in the past two days.

GERMANY: Chancellor Angela Merkel tightened social distancing measures and limited gatherings to a maximum of two people in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

CZECH REPUBLIC: The Czech Republic has admitted to mistakenly confiscating medical equipment sent by China to Italy. Some 680,000 masks and 28,000 medical respirators, kept in a warehouse in Lovosice, some 65 kilometres northwest of Prague, were seized this week.

UK: Liverpool FC has offered supermarkets in the Merseyside area the services of its Anfield Stadium security personnel. "They are truly the best in the business and would be delighted to help in whatever way you would deem appropriate (and safe) on your premises. Please DM me so that I can put you in contact," CEO Peter Moore tweeted.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: Dominican Foreign Affairs Minister Miguel Vargas said he had tested positive for coronavirus on his twitter account on Sunday: "Today I received the test results for the Covid-19, and I have tested positive, I still have no symptoms. I urge Dominicans to follow the health instructions and the established protocol, with God we will get ahead."

US: The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized a diagnostic Covid-19 test that offers results in 45 minutes. The test will be made available before the 30 March.

RUSSIA: Russia will send a team of doctors, virologists and nurses to Italy to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Over 4,800 people have died, according to the latest official report.

HUNGARY: Victor Orban's ultra-nationalist government is preparing a controversial legal amendment to prolong the state of emergency indefinitely over the coronavirus epidemic. This will allow him to govern by decree and without the approval of parliament.

CHINA: China recorded 46 new coronavirus infections, of which only one was locally transmitted while the others were detected in travelers returning from abroad.

SOUTHEAST ASIA: Vietnam and Singapore banned the entry of foreign visitors into the country from Sunday, becoming the first two Southeast Asian countries to shut its borders to foreigners. Singapore has so far recorded 432 cases and two deaths, and Vietnam 94 and no fatality as yet.

SOUTH KOREA: Another 98 cases were detected in South Korea taking the total number of confirmed infections to 8,897 in the country.

RWANDA: Rwanda enters into a two-week lockdown starting Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus, becoming the first sub-Saharan country in Africa to do so, despite having registered only 17 cases of infection.

ROMANIA: COVID-19 claimed its first victim in the eastern European country on Sunday, hours before the country shut its borders to foreigners. A total of 367 infections have been recorded so far.

PALESTINE: The Gaza Strip recorded its first cases of COVID-19 infections in two people who had traveled to Pakistan. In the West Bank, 53 Palestinians have so far tested positive, of which 17 have recovered.

CYPRUS: A 70-year-old man of British origin became the first coronavirus fatality in Cyprus where a total of 118 cases have been confirmed so far. The country has shut down passenger flights for 14 days.

COLOMBIA: Colombia confirmed its first coronavirus-related death, while the total infections touched 210.

EL SALVADOR: President Nayib Bukele ordered a 30-day mandatory lockdown of the country from Saturday night and announced a subsidy of $300 for around 75 percent of households.

MEXICO: Mexico recorded a total of 251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 697 suspicious cases as of Saturday.

HONDURAS: The Central American country recorded two fresh cases of coronavirus, pushing the total number of infections to 26.

EFE