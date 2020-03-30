30 de marzo de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Anthony Daniels, the soul of C-3PO: Star Wars is a refuge in these times

30 de marzo de 2020
20:08
0
Photo taken Dec. 11, 2019, in Tokyo, Japan, showing British actor Anthony Daniels, who plays C-3PO in the

Photo taken Dec. 11, 2019, in Tokyo, Japan, showing British actor Anthony Daniels, who plays C-3PO in the "Star Wars" saga, at a promotional event. EFE-EPA/ Kimimasa Mayama

By David Villafranca

 

Los Angeles, Mar 30 (efe-epa).- "Star Wars" proved that an android could have a very humane heart. And the person largely responsible for that is actor Anthony Daniels, who is the soul behind the "protocol droid" C-3PO, who - in an interview with EFE - said that the film saga can be like "a refuge" for people during the coronavirus pandemic and in these uncertain times.

"All of this is a surprise ... And, in a crazy way, what a time to release the 'Rise of Skywalker' digital version. They can sit at home, they can watch it, they can almost hide inside it," he said.

"It's kind of a refuge: just a story that they love," Daniels added.

Daniels, who fulfills all the typical stereotypes of the British (ironic, friendly, elegant), is quite an idol for "Star Wars" fans.

And although his face was always hidden under the metal of the timorous but tender C-3PO's robotic shell, Daniels - born in Salisbury, England, in 1946 - can say that he is the only actor who has been in all nine of the films in the franchise.

In addition, Daniels is not only the ideal person to be promoting the launch on Tuesday of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on DVD and Blu-ray but he has also recently publicly presented his memoirs in a book titled "I Am C-3PO: The Inside Story."

"I never thought I would be on screen saying: 'I wrote a book,'" he joked.

"It was an odd experience because I was too lazy to write a diary. 'I should have written a diary!' But the thing is I remember it quite well," he added.

Daniels recalled in the book, for example, the beginning of the "Star Wars" saga and how much he was hurt by being set aside after the success of the first 1977 film "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope," and how he overcame that to transform his character into one of the centerpieces of the franchise.

The prologue of the book was written by filmmaker J.J. Abrams, whom Daniels defends tooth and nail despite the criticism he received for "The Rise of Skywalker" by a significant portion of the press and the fan base.

"I think he was 10 or 11 when he watched the original SW as a kid. And the first time we met each other, J.J. Abrams said to me if I would be in his movie," he said laughing.

"He was like this crazy fanboy. And that excitement, enthusiasm, joy, innocence, inside the massive brain of his (...) his ability to listen to suggestions and say 'OK, we will try that' (...). He is such a bright guy, generous and kind," Daniels said.

The actor insisted that "The Rise of Skywalker" is C-3PO's film farewell, although he left the door open to having the character appear again in other pieces of the complex narrative puzzle that is "Star Wars."

Thus, the filming had moments of great personal significance for him, such as when C-3PO tells his inseparable droid companion R2-D2 that he has been his "best friend."

"And then of course that line: 'I'm taking last one look, sir, at my friends,'" recalled Daniels about one of the most praised moments in "The Rise of Skywalker," a scene with C-3PO in the limelight.

"Oh, jeez... On the set I found that might be really difficult to do because I realized that I was talking to the audience as much as Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega). It was kind of also saying goodbye to myself because 3PO is my friend and I'm his friend," he said.

Finally, Daniels said that a large part of the human spirit and personal closeness that an android like C-3PO has was due to the way his character was developed in the first film's script by George Lucas.

He noted that, just as C-3PO is always a little uptight with fear, along with being a little pompous, and some humans argue with him about it, he's a little like a child. He never learned to be an adult, Daniels said, and he's always going to be afraid. And that's the reason that the public loves him.

 

EFE
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Anthony Daniels, the soul of C-3PO: Star Wars is a refuge in these times

By David Villafranca

30 de marzo de 2020
0
Hospital ship Comfort arrives in New York to help in fight against COVID-19

New York, Mar 30 (efe-epa).- The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort docked on Monday at the Manhattan pier to upgrade the capabilities of local hospitals,...

30 de marzo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 29

(Adds info from: the WHO, the US, Italy, Russia, Syria, Cuba, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela)

29 de marzo de 2020
0
Two Latin American rum empires join forces against Covid-19

By Alicia Hernandez and Jorge J. Muñiz Ortiz

29 de marzo de 2020
0
US virus death toll over 2,000, Fauci says up to 200K deaths could result

Washington, Mar 29 (efe-epa).- The US death toll in the coronavirus pandemic rose to 2,197 on Sunday, with more than 25 percent of the deaths occurring in...

29 de marzo de 2020
0
Coronavirus frustrating Brazil's anticipated economic rebound

By Carla Samon Ros

29 de marzo de 2020
0
NY hospitals show signs of being overwhelmed, Cuomo says fed help not enough

New York, Mar 26 (efe-epa).- Hospitals in New York City, which has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, are starting to...

26 de marzo de 2020
0
Venezuela blasts "unfounded" US charges against Maduro

Caracas, Mar 26 (efe-epa).- The Venezuelan government on Thursday said that the indictments made by the US government against President Nicolas Maduro and...

26 de marzo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 26

(Update, adds information from WHO, the US, the Vatican, France, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and the Caribbean)

26 de marzo de 2020
0
Senate ready to approve biggest stimulus package in US history

By Alfonso Fernandez

25 de marzo de 2020
0
Elton John, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys to give COVID-19 benefit concert

Los Angeles, Mar 25 (efe-epa).- Pop icon Elton John on Sunday will offer a concert broadcast on television to collect money for charitable organizations, a...

25 de marzo de 2020
0
UN asks for $2 bn to fight coronavirus in vulnerable countries

United Nations, Mar 25 (efe-epa).- The United Nations on Wednesday asked donors for $2 billion in funding to finance a plan designed to contain and limit...

25 de marzo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 25

(Update, adds information from WHO, the US, the Vatican, France, Finland, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean)

25 de marzo de 2020
0
US gov't urges people leaving New York to self-quarantine

(Update 1 adds New York, fiscal stimulus progress and stock market info, details throughout)

24 de marzo de 2020
0
Drive-through Covid-19 testing station helping battle virus in Puerto Rico

By Jorge J. Muñiz Ortiz

24 de marzo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 24

(Update, adds information from the US, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Costa Rica, Chile, the Caribbean and Canada)

24 de marzo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 23

(Update, adds information from the WHO, the US, Brazil, Cuba, Peru, the Dominican Republic and the Middle East)

23 de marzo de 2020
0
Lockdowns expanded in US while Fed acts, Senate fights

By Lucia Leal

23 de marzo de 2020
0
Thousands of foreign tourists leaving Cuba before border closure

Havana, Mar 23 (efe-epa).- Thousands of foreign tourists on Monday are leaving Cuba from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport, the communist island's...

23 de marzo de 2020
0
Public bathrooms for homeless, front line of defense vs. coronavirus in Miami

By Ivonne Malaver

23 de marzo de 2020
0
Rising number of Covid-19 cases throughout Latin America

Miami Desk, Mar 22 (efe-epa).- At least 23 inmates died and 83 were wounded or injured at Bogota's Modelo prison and other penal facilities on the weekend...

22 de marzo de 2020
0
Mnuchin expects Congress to approve huge stimulus package

(Updates with failure of Senate to pass preliminary bill on stimulus package)

22 de marzo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 22

(Update: adds information from WHO, the US, Cuba, Syria, Jordan, Morocco, France, Germany and the Caribbean)

22 de marzo de 2020
0
Sanders' dilemma: Bow out to unite Democrats or continue with his revolution

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

18 de marzo de 2020
0