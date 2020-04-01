01 de abril de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

In the US, intentional coughing can be considered a terrorist threat

01 de abril de 2020
18:06
0
Both New Jersey and Pennsylvania, where the majority of incidents of people intentionally coughing on others and claiming to be infected with coronavirus have been registered, share borders with New York state, which has emerged as the pandemic's epicenter in the US, the world leader in numbers of confirmed virus cases at over 188,000. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

Both New Jersey and Pennsylvania, where the majority of incidents of people intentionally coughing on others and claiming to be infected with coronavirus have been registered, share borders with New York state, which has emerged as the pandemic's epicenter in the US, the world leader in numbers of confirmed virus cases at over 188,000. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

By Helen Cook

 

New York, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- With the coronavirus spreading quickly in the United States, the country - in particular its East Coast - is taking serious measures to try and halt it and amid the turmoil a number of people have been accused of making terrorist threats by intentionally coughing on other people.

One of the most notorious cases is that of New Jersey resident George Falcone, who last week was shopping at a supermarket when he coughed, allegedly deliberately, near one of the store's employees, telling her afterwards that he had the coronavirus.

The reckless act came after the female worker asked Falcone not to stand so close to the exposed food or to her, to which he responded by moving even closer and coughing while he laughed, authorities said.

As a result, Falcone was charged with making a third degree terrorist threat and obstruction of justice, according to New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, and he is facing up to seven years in prison and a $26,000 fine

"These are extremely difficult times in which all of us are called upon to be considerate of each other- not to engage in intimidation and spread fear, as alleged in this case," Grewal said in a statement. "We must do everything we can to deter this type of conduct and any similar conduct that harms others during this emergency."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy described citizens of this kind as "knuckleheads" and issued a very clear warning to the public not to engage in similar behavior.

Murphy said that Falcone refused to cooperate with the police after the incident and did not want to provide officers with his name or driver's license for some 40 minutes.

"We are up and down the state and we will not take any noncompliant behavior. Never mind an egregious behavior," Murphy added.

In Pennsylvania, similar cases have been reported, like the one involving 35-year-old Margaret Cirko, who last week decided to start coughing on exposed food in the bakery and meat section of a small grocery store in the town of Hanover, food valued at about $35,000 that - as a precaution - had to be discarded by the store.

During the incident, which the store owner said was a "twisted prank," Cirko - who some reports say may have mental problems, a potential situation that is being looked into by authorities - allegedly made "verbal threats that she was sick while intentionally coughing and spitting saliva/bile on produce/meat/merchandise," according to a press release put out by the local police.

Now, Cirko is facing multiple charges including threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction, making a terrorist threat and public disorder. A judge set her bail at $50,000 and she was transferred to the Luzerne County jail, local media reported.

With the occurrence of a number of such cases, US Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen sent an internal memo to law enforcement officials and federal prosecutors instructing them to be attentive to this kind of threat, which could spread even more quickly than the virus itself.

He also said that people who expose the general public or specific individuals to the virus could be charged with terrorism, given that the virus is considered to be a "biological agent."

Both New Jersey and Pennsylvania, where the majority of such behavior has been registered, share borders with New York state, which has emerged as the pandemic's epicenter in the US, the world leader in numbers of confirmed virus cases at over 188,000.

In New York, more than 76,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 1,700 people have died from the Covid-19 pneumonia is often causes, while New Jersey is the state in the No. 2 spot with 19,000 confirmed cases and Pennsylvania has about 5,000.

 

EFE
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
In the US, intentional coughing can be considered a terrorist threat

By Helen Cook

01 de abril de 2020
0
Brazil's biggest research center builds hospital for COVID-19

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 31 (efe-epa).- The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the biggest health research center in Brazil and Latin America, has begun...

31 de marzo de 2020
0
UN calls for multilateral Covid-19 response totaling 10 pct. of world GDP

United Nations, Mar 31 (efe-epa).- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday issued a worldwide call to deal with the socio-economic...

31 de marzo de 2020
0
From serving to being served, plight of US restaurant workers amid pandemic

By Laura Barros

31 de marzo de 2020
0
Anthony Daniels, the soul of C-3PO: Star Wars is a refuge in these times

By David Villafranca

30 de marzo de 2020
0
Hospital ship Comfort arrives in New York to help in fight against COVID-19

New York, Mar 30 (efe-epa).- The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort docked on Monday at the Manhattan pier to upgrade the capabilities of local hospitals,...

30 de marzo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 30

(Update, adds information from the WHO, the US, the UK, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia and Peru)

30 de marzo de 2020
0
Two Latin American rum empires join forces against Covid-19

By Alicia Hernandez and Jorge J. Muñiz Ortiz

29 de marzo de 2020
0
US virus death toll over 2,000, Fauci says up to 200K deaths could result

Washington, Mar 29 (efe-epa).- The US death toll in the coronavirus pandemic rose to 2,197 on Sunday, with more than 25 percent of the deaths occurring in...

29 de marzo de 2020
0
Coronavirus frustrating Brazil's anticipated economic rebound

By Carla Samon Ros

29 de marzo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 29

(Adds info from: the WHO, the US, Italy, Russia, Syria, Cuba, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela)

29 de marzo de 2020
0
NY hospitals show signs of being overwhelmed, Cuomo says fed help not enough

New York, Mar 26 (efe-epa).- Hospitals in New York City, which has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, are starting to...

26 de marzo de 2020
0
Venezuela blasts "unfounded" US charges against Maduro

Caracas, Mar 26 (efe-epa).- The Venezuelan government on Thursday said that the indictments made by the US government against President Nicolas Maduro and...

26 de marzo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 26

(Update, adds information from WHO, the US, the Vatican, France, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and the Caribbean)

26 de marzo de 2020
0
Senate ready to approve biggest stimulus package in US history

By Alfonso Fernandez

25 de marzo de 2020
0
Elton John, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys to give COVID-19 benefit concert

Los Angeles, Mar 25 (efe-epa).- Pop icon Elton John on Sunday will offer a concert broadcast on television to collect money for charitable organizations, a...

25 de marzo de 2020
0
UN asks for $2 bn to fight coronavirus in vulnerable countries

United Nations, Mar 25 (efe-epa).- The United Nations on Wednesday asked donors for $2 billion in funding to finance a plan designed to contain and limit...

25 de marzo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 25

(Update, adds information from WHO, the US, the Vatican, France, Finland, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean)

25 de marzo de 2020
0
US gov't urges people leaving New York to self-quarantine

(Update 1 adds New York, fiscal stimulus progress and stock market info, details throughout)

24 de marzo de 2020
0
Drive-through Covid-19 testing station helping battle virus in Puerto Rico

By Jorge J. Muñiz Ortiz

24 de marzo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 24

(Update, adds information from the US, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Costa Rica, Chile, the Caribbean and Canada)

24 de marzo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: March 23

(Update, adds information from the WHO, the US, Brazil, Cuba, Peru, the Dominican Republic and the Middle East)

23 de marzo de 2020
0
Lockdowns expanded in US while Fed acts, Senate fights

By Lucia Leal

23 de marzo de 2020
0
Thousands of foreign tourists leaving Cuba before border closure

Havana, Mar 23 (efe-epa).- Thousands of foreign tourists on Monday are leaving Cuba from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport, the communist island's...

23 de marzo de 2020
0