US: Coming week to be like Pearl Harbor, 9/11 in terms of death tally

Washington, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- The United States will find that this coming week will be "our Pearl Harbor moment, ... our 9/11 moment" regarding the anticipated high number of deaths in the coronavirus crisis, US Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned on Sunday morning.

"The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, it's going to be our 9/11 moment, it's going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives. And we really need to understand that if we want to flatten that curve and get through to the other side, everyone needs to do their part," Adams said on "Meet the Press" on Sunday morning.

"Ninety percent of Americans are doing their part, even in the states where they haven't had a shelter-in-place. But if you can't give us 30 days, governors, give us a week, give us what you can so that we don't overwhelm our healthcare systems over this next week, and then let's reassess," he said, addressing the governors - all Republicans - of the nine states that have not implemented stay-home orders.

More than 2,400 Americans died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii in 1941, while at least 2,996 people died on Sept. 11, 2001, when Arab terrorists hijacked four jetliners and crashed them into New York's Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a field in rural Pennsylvania.

More than 8,500 people have died in this country as of Sunday as a direct result of the coronavirus, at least 4,159 of them in New York state, but the nationwide acceleration in both the number of infected people and fatalities in recent days has led experts to forecast a very grim week ahead.

The coming week is "going to be shocking to some," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key official in President Donald Trump's Coronavirus Task Force, told CBS News.

"But that's what is going to happen before it turns around, so just buckle down," Fauci said, adding that the rate of increase of new cases will determine whether the US is seeing the epidemic plateau.

"We've seen that in Italy," Fauci said, referring to an apex in the number of new cases followed by a decreasing number day by day, adding: "We're going to hopefully be seeing that in New York very soon and that's the first sign of that plateau and coming down."

He also warned that, barring the quite unlikely scenario in which the disease is fully eradicated, "as we get into next season, we may see the beginning of a resurgence," with the coronavirus taking on a seasonal aspect, much like the yearly flu, albeit far more deadly.

He also asserted that one cannot say the US has the crisis "under control" at this time, but he said that the measures in place across most of the country - where more than 90 percent of the public has been instructed to remain at home and appear to be doing so - are clearly working.

Fauci said if people continue adhering to this stay-home instruction, the increase in the number of new coronavirus cases will begin to slack off and, with perhaps a one- or two-week lag, the number of deaths will also begin to slack off.

In New York state, where a third of the country's coronavirus cases so far have cropped up, Fauci predicted that next week will be particularly dire given that the peak or apex of the infection curve has not yet been reached.

He said that we will have to wait seven, eight or nine days to begin to see how things are evolving before we can say for certain how the infection curve is developing.

He also leveled a veiled criticism at the governors of the nine states that have not implemented stay-home orders: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Utah, South Carolina, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.

"It isn't that they're putting the rest of the country at risk as much as they're putting themselves at risk," Fauci said.

On Sunday, the total number of known coronavirus cases in the US exceeded 312,000, more than double the number detected in certain other hard-hit countries like Spain, the country with the second-most infected people, or Italy, according to the unofficial ongoing count being made by The Johns Hopkins University. The 8,500 people who have died in the US generally have succumbed to the Covid-19 pneumonia that the coronavirus often causes.

The epicenter of the crisis in the US remains the state of New York - particularly the New York City area - although authorities are starting to become concerned about other cities like Detroit, Chicago and New Orleans becoming hotspots where rising numbers of infected people will overwhelm the local healthcare and hospital systems.

EFE