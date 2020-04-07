New York seeing hopeful signs despite largest daily virus death toll

New York/Washington, Apr 7 (efe-epa).- New York state experienced its highest daily Covid-19 death toll on Tuesday - 731 - but at the same time confirmed that it could be seeing a local stabilization in the pandemic, which nationwide has infected at least 380,000 people and killed some 12,000.

New York state, the epicenter of the pandemic in this country, has registered almost 139,000 coronavirus cases - exceeding the figure for the entire country of Italy and approaching Spain's total - along with 5,489 deaths, according to the latest official tally.

After two consecutive days with fewer than 600 fatalities, the state's death toll rebounded over the past 24 hours with 731 patients succumbing to the disease, the highest daily toll since the crisis erupted.

"Behind every one of those numbers is an individual, is a family, is a mother, is a father, is a sister, is a brother. So a lot of pain again today for many New Yorkers," Cuomo said during his daily coronavirus press briefing in Albany, the state capital.

Amid the suffering, however, New York is beginning to see reason for hope.

The daily number of new hospitalizations, despite increasing in the past 24 hours, shows - according to Cuomo - a clear downward trend and the same thing is occurring with intensive care unit admissions.

The government said that the state's projections show that "we are reaching a plateau in the number of hospitalizations. ... To the extent that we see a flattening or a possible plateau, that's because of what we are doing and we have to keep doing it."

Nevertheless, he warned that "This is a projection. It still depends on what we do. And what we do will affect those numbers."

All this, the governor said, is a sign that the social distancing requirements and the economic lockdown decreed by the authorities are working and should be continued.

Meanwhile, one crewmember of the US Navy hospital ship Comfort, which is anchored in New York Harbor to provide medical support to the city, tested positive for Covid-19 and is now isolated from healthcare colleagues and other patients.

In neighboring New Jersey, the state with the second highest number of coronavirus cases, authorities announced on Tuesday a new tightening of confinement measures after the total number of Covid-19 deaths reached 1,232 and the number of confirmed cases 44,416, with no "peak" or "apex" in the infection curve yet being in sight.

Throughout the country, virus cases continue to rise in assorted "hotspots," including in key cities like Detroit, Chicago and New Orleans.

In Florida, the case tally currently stands at 14,504, with 283 deaths, the main focus of the epidemic there being South Florida, especially the Miami area.

Despite the pandemic, however, Wisconsin on Tuesday is holding its primary election after the courts overturned the decree issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to postpone the vote until June 9.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump lashed out at the World Health Organization, accusing it of providing mistaken recommendations and threatening to cut the funding Washington provides to it.

Trump also took to Twitter to question reports that his own administration's Health and Human Services Department had released about the lack of medical equipment and supplies, not to mention healthcare personnel, at hospitals around the country.

In addition, the president decided to remove Defense Department inspector general Glenn A. Fine, who had been in charge of heading a new group of experts tasked with providing oversight on how the administration uses the trillions in funds approved by Congress to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

