Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 7

(Update: Adds the WHO, Spain, Puerto Rico, Latin America, China)

Miami Desk, Apr 7 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

WHO: The World Health Organization reported Tuesday that the worldwide number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 1,279,722, an increase of 77,200 over the day before, although that is 5 percent fewer new cases than the day before that. A total of 72,716 people have died from complications of Covid-19 so far, 4,811 of them in the past 24 hours.

SPAIN: Spain and Italy may have passed the "peak" of their coronavirus infection curves, while the United Kingdom is still in the initial rising phase of the pandemic, according to a study published Tuesday by the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

PUERTO RICO: Puerto Rico authorities are concerned about the increase in doctors who have been infected with the coronavirus, a problem that threatens the island's mainly privatized healthcare system, which in recent years has seen an exodus of health professionals.

CANNES: Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux, after postponing the event due to the coronavirus crisis but not setting a new start date, on Tuesday denied that organizers are considering holding the festival online.

BRAZIL: The Brazilian government reported Tuesday that the number of deaths from Covid-19 rose to 667, with 13,717 confirmed cases being detected so far, adding that the virus will continue to circulate "powerfully" within the country until at least September.

COLOMBIA: Colombian authorities confirmed on Tuesday that 1,780 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, of whom 50 have died. The Health Ministry said that the growth in new cases coincides with the increase in testing being carried out by health authorities.

PANAMA: The coronavirus crisis has virtually halted the arrival in Panama of illegal migrants heading northwards, Panamanian authorities said Tuesday, adding that some 2,000 migrants are currently being housed in shelters. The country closed its borders in early March as a means to limit the spread of the virus to Panama from foreign countries.

BOLIVIA: Bolivian authorities decided on Tuesday to "seal off" the city of Montero starting on Thursday, given that it is one of the foci of infection for the coronavirus with about 20 reported cases. The move is the first of its type in a major Bolivian city.

CHINA: The first train departed from the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Wednesday morning local time after a quarantine of 76 days in the city where the coronavirus pandemic began. All travel out of the city had been restricted since Jan. 23, but Chinese authorities have confirmed that they now have the outbreak under control and can resume rail service at the city's three train stations.

UNITED STATES: The COVID-19 outbreak in New York state has now killed 3,202 people, more than the number that died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US on 11 September 2001, when at least 2,996 people lost their lives.

FRANCE: French officials reported 597 new hospital deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, as the overall number of fatalities rises to 10,328.

NORWAY: Norwegians will open nurseries, schools and some small businesses after the Easter period as part of a gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions, the prime minister, Erna Solberg, said.

JAPAN: Nissan is to temporarily lay off 10,000 workers in its US plants after was forced to reduce production, Nikkei reported, while Japanese technology companies Canon, Hitachi and Olympus announced their decision to adopt or extend teleworking among their employees in Tokyo and nearby areas ahead of the imminent declaration of a state of emergency.

SENEGAL: Former Chadian dictator Hissène Habré, who is serving a life sentence for crimes against humanity in a Senegalese prison, has been provisionally released by a judge for 60 days under house arrest. His legal team considered the 78-year-old at high risk of COVID-19 infection.

THAILAND: Thailand recorded 38 new cases and one new death to bring the total to 2,258 and 27 respectively, while 824 patients have been discharged. From January until Apr. 4 Thailand has carried out 71,860 COVID-19 tests.

NEW ZEALAND: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has stripped Health Minister David Clark of his associate finance minister role and demoted him to the bottom ranks of government for violating lockdown rules to take his family to a beach 20 kilometers from home. The country has recorded 1,160 cases of the new coronavirus, including one death.

CHINA: The Chinese National Health Commission reported no new deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in its territory on Monday for the first time, as severe cases fell to 211, the lowest number since January. Thirty-two new cases were diagnosed, all "imported," compared to 39 (38 imported) the day before, bringing the total number of infections to 81,740, of which 3,331 people have died and 77,167 people have been discharged.

EFE