Brazil captures images of moment when coronavirus infects a cell

Sao Paulo, Apr 8 (efe-epa).- Brazilian scientists have captured images of the exact moment when the coronavirus infects a cell, Brazil's Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), Latin America's largest medical research center, reported on Wednesday.

The photographs were taken with a transmission electron microscope during a study on replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and show in detail the process of how it infects a cell, Fiocruz announced in a statement.

To obtain the images, researchers at Fiocruz, which is linked to the Brazilian Health Ministry, infected "Vero" cells - which are frequently used for in vitro testing and cell cultures - with the coronavirus, which causes sometimes deadly Covid-19 pneumonia.

One of the images shows a series of dark points that are actually viral particles of the pathogen, which is trying to infect the cytoplasm of the cell, inside which is the cell nucleus that contains its genetic material.

In another image, the coronavirus is beginning the process of infection and finally, in yet another picture, the viral particles can be seen inside the cell.

The series of images is unprecedented in Brazil and is part of an investigation studying how the coronavirus reproduced that is being conducted by scientists at the Viral Morphology and Morphogenesis Laboratory and the Respiratory and Measles Virus Laboratory.

Brazil is the Latin American country that has been hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic with 14,275 confirmed cases and 706 deaths as of Wednesday.

According to the Health Ministry, which is forecasting the peak of the pandemic in Brazil sometime in April or May, the figures obtained to date show a lethality of 4.9 percent for the virus in the South American giant.

The state of Sao Paulo, Brazil's richest and most populous with about 46 million residents, is the region of the country that has suffered most, with 5,682 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 371 deaths.

EFE