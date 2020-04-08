08 de abril de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Brazil captures images of moment when coronavirus infects a cell

08 de abril de 2020
20:08
0
  • A handout picture made available on 08 April 2020 by Brazil's Oswaldo Cruz Foundation shows the SARS-COV-2 virus (i.e. coronavirus) begin the infection process of infecting a cell. The series of photographs was taken with a transmission electron microscope during a study on the viral replication of the coronavirus and show in detail the infection process, according to a statement from Fiocruz. EFE/EPA/Debora Barreto / FIOCRUZ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

    A handout picture made available on 08 April 2020 by Brazil's Oswaldo Cruz Foundation shows the SARS-COV-2 virus (i.e. coronavirus) begin the infection process of infecting a cell. The series of photographs was taken with a transmission electron microscope during a study on the viral replication of the coronavirus and show in detail the infection process, according to a statement from Fiocruz. EFE/EPA/Debora Barreto / FIOCRUZ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

  • A handout picture made available on 08 April 2020 by Brazil's Oswaldo Cruz Foundation shows the SARS-COV-2 virus (i.e. coronavirus) begin the infection process of infecting a cell. The series of photographs was taken with a transmission electron microscope during a study on the viral replication of the coronavirus and show in detail the infection process, according to a statement from Fiocruz. EFE/EPA/Debora Barreto / FIOCRUZ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

    A handout picture made available on 08 April 2020 by Brazil's Oswaldo Cruz Foundation shows the SARS-COV-2 virus (i.e. coronavirus) begin the infection process of infecting a cell. The series of photographs was taken with a transmission electron microscope during a study on the viral replication of the coronavirus and show in detail the infection process, according to a statement from Fiocruz. EFE/EPA/Debora Barreto / FIOCRUZ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

  • A handout picture made available on 08 April 2020 by Brazil's Oswaldo Cruz Foundation shows the SARS-COV-2 virus (i.e. coronavirus) begin the infection process of infecting a cell. The series of photographs was taken with a transmission electron microscope during a study on the viral replication of the coronavirus and show in detail the infection process, according to a statement from Fiocruz. EFE/EPA/Debora Barreto / FIOCRUZ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

    A handout picture made available on 08 April 2020 by Brazil's Oswaldo Cruz Foundation shows the SARS-COV-2 virus (i.e. coronavirus) begin the infection process of infecting a cell. The series of photographs was taken with a transmission electron microscope during a study on the viral replication of the coronavirus and show in detail the infection process, according to a statement from Fiocruz. EFE/EPA/Debora Barreto / FIOCRUZ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Sao Paulo, Apr 8 (efe-epa).- Brazilian scientists have captured images of the exact moment when the coronavirus infects a cell, Brazil's Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), Latin America's largest medical research center, reported on Wednesday.

The photographs were taken with a transmission electron microscope during a study on replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and show in detail the process of how it infects a cell, Fiocruz announced in a statement.

To obtain the images, researchers at Fiocruz, which is linked to the Brazilian Health Ministry, infected "Vero" cells - which are frequently used for in vitro testing and cell cultures - with the coronavirus, which causes sometimes deadly Covid-19 pneumonia.

One of the images shows a series of dark points that are actually viral particles of the pathogen, which is trying to infect the cytoplasm of the cell, inside which is the cell nucleus that contains its genetic material.

In another image, the coronavirus is beginning the process of infection and finally, in yet another picture, the viral particles can be seen inside the cell.

The series of images is unprecedented in Brazil and is part of an investigation studying how the coronavirus reproduced that is being conducted by scientists at the Viral Morphology and Morphogenesis Laboratory and the Respiratory and Measles Virus Laboratory.

Brazil is the Latin American country that has been hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic with 14,275 confirmed cases and 706 deaths as of Wednesday.

According to the Health Ministry, which is forecasting the peak of the pandemic in Brazil sometime in April or May, the figures obtained to date show a lethality of 4.9 percent for the virus in the South American giant.

The state of Sao Paulo, Brazil's richest and most populous with about 46 million residents, is the region of the country that has suffered most, with 5,682 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 371 deaths.

 

EFE
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Brazil captures images of moment when coronavirus infects a cell

Sao Paulo, Apr 8 (efe-epa).- Brazilian scientists have captured images of the exact moment when the coronavirus infects a cell, Brazil's Oswaldo Cruz...

08 de abril de 2020
0
Online porn booming amid quarantines

By Macarena Soto and Javier Romualdo

08 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 7

(Update: Adds the WHO, Spain, Puerto Rico, Latin America, China)

07 de abril de 2020
0
New York seeing hopeful signs despite largest daily virus death toll

New York/Washington, Apr 7 (efe-epa).- New York state experienced its highest daily Covid-19 death toll on Tuesday - 731 - but at the same time confirmed...

07 de abril de 2020
0
Heading toward summer without movie ticket sales due to coronavirus?

By David Villafranca.

07 de abril de 2020
0
Wisconsin's primary gets under way with in-person voting despite Covid-19

Washington, Apr 7 (efe-epa).- Pollworkers wearing facemasks and voters keeping their distance from one another were at the polling places on Tuesday in...

07 de abril de 2020
0
Wall Street rebounds, Dow Jones gains 7.7 pct. amid optimism on pandemic peak

New York, Apr 6 (efe-epa).- Wall Street rocketed upwards on Monday in the last few minutes of trading and closed with a strong 7.73 percent gain in its main...

06 de abril de 2020
0
US exceeds 10,000 Covid-19 deaths, number of new cases in Europe slowing

Washington, Apr 6 (efe-epa).- The United States on Monday surpassed 10,000 coronavirus deaths, while the number of confirmed cases rose to almost 350,000,...

06 de abril de 2020
0
Latin America mobilizing to deal with hunger amid pandemic

By Javier Castro Bugarin, Carlos Meneses and Raul Martinez

06 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 6

(Adds US, UK, Italy, Denmark, Morocco and Latin America)

06 de abril de 2020
0
Mexican Indians challenge quarantine with Holy Week procession

San Cristobal de Las Casas, Mexico, Apr 5 (efe-epa).- About 300 members of Mexico's Tzotzil Indian tribe on Sunday challenged the nationwide quarantine...

05 de abril de 2020
0
Officials warn of 'hardest' week ahead as New York sees over 4,000 deaths

(Update 1 adds details throughout, changes headline and lede)

05 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 5

(Update: Adds information from the US, the UK, France, Italy, Haiti and Latin America)

05 de abril de 2020
0
Colombian fashion designer producing facemasks for coronavirus crisis

By Ruth E. Hernandez Beltran

02 de abril de 2020
0
Democratic National Convention postponed until August due to coronavirus

Washington, Apr 2 (efe-epa).- The Democratic Party decided on Thursday to postpone by more than a month its national convention - at which it will formally...

02 de abril de 2020
0
Coronavirus pandemic pummeling Mexican tourism sector

By Pedro Pablo Cortes and Lourdes Cruz

02 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 2

Miami Desk, Apr 2 (efe-epa).- Here is a roundup of stories from around the world related to the coronavirus pandemic:

02 de abril de 2020
0
Pain in Guayaquil compounding amid impossibility of burying coronavirus dead

Quito, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- The rapid spread of the coronavirus in Ecuador's Guayas province, the capital of which is Guayaquil, one of the world's cities...

01 de abril de 2020
0
US embargo preventing sending of masks, COVID-19 test kits to Cuba

Havana, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- Havana on Wednesday complained that the US embargo on Cuba has prevented the shipment by Chinese electronics giant Alibaba of...

01 de abril de 2020
0
In the US, intentional coughing can be considered a terrorist threat

By Helen Cook

01 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 1

(Adds information from the US and throughout Latin America)

01 de abril de 2020
0
Brazil's biggest research center builds hospital for COVID-19

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 31 (efe-epa).- The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the biggest health research center in Brazil and Latin America, has begun...

31 de marzo de 2020
0
UN calls for multilateral Covid-19 response totaling 10 pct. of world GDP

United Nations, Mar 31 (efe-epa).- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday issued a worldwide call to deal with the socio-economic...

31 de marzo de 2020
0
From serving to being served, plight of US restaurant workers amid pandemic

By Laura Barros

31 de marzo de 2020
0