US surpasses 400K coronavirus cases, 13,000 Covid-19 deaths

New York/Washington, Apr 8 (efe-epa).- The United States on Wednesday surpassed 400,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 13,000 deaths, with the disease spreading ever more widely across the country, albeit with signs of stabilizing in what to date have been some of the main hotspots.

According to The Johns Hopkins University, as of Wednesday 402,923 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 13,007 deaths had been registered nationwide, with the latter toll currently rising at about 2,000 fatalities every 24 hours.

New York state remains the epicenter of the pandemic with more than 142,000 confirmed cases of the virus, very close to the number of confirmed cases in the whole of Spain, and with 6,286 deaths after a record 779 over the past day.

The real figures, authorities admit, are surely much worse, since deaths outside of hospitals from Covid-19 are not being counted in the official tally if that person had not tested positive beforehand. Just in New York City, it is believed that between 100 and 200 people could be dying each day in their homes - and untabulated - from the effects of the virus.

The constant wailing of ambulance sirens can be heard in the Big Apple and the images of lifeless bodies being brought out of hospitals and taken to improvised morgues are continuing to reflect the day to day reality of local residents, the vast majority of whom - if they venture out at all - are wearing medical facemasks or homemade face coverings.

The "good news" is that the infection curve "is flattening" in New York, as state Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday, explaining that new hospitalizations are dropping in a significant way, thus giving the overwhelmed healthcare system a bit of breathing room.

If the rate of new hospitalizations continues to go down, the situation should stabilize over the next two weeks, which would minimize the need for extra hospital capacity that local authorities have been feverishly constructing, Cuomo said at his daily pandemic news conference.

The governor said that the figures show that the social distancing and home quarantine measures, along with the temporary halt in most economic activity, are working, but he warned that "It's not a time to get complacent. ... We have to remain disciplined going forward. ... We're not out of the woods yet."

He said that the death toll could continue to increase in the coming days, since quite a number of people who have been battling the disease for weeks ultimately will still lose that fight.

In neighboring New Jersey, the second hardest-hit state, more than 1,500 people have died, with a new record death toll of 275 on Wednesday, and there are about 48,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, but there, too, authorities are starting to see the first signs that infections may be starting to level off.

Something similar is also occurring in Michigan, the state with the third-most cases, where the latest figures from Detroit - the main infection hotspot there - give some reason for optimism.

New Orleans and Chicago, along with South Florida, remain developing hotspots, however, and authorities are quite concerned over the evolution of the pandemic in Washington DC, where so far only 1,500 confirmed cases and fewer than 30 deaths have been registered.

According to the US government's top epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, this week will be very "bad" for the country in terms of the death toll, but it is expected that next week a change in the trend will begin to be noted, although that must not result in a relaxation of the measures to prevent the spread of the virus, as Fox News admonished the public.

In responding to the crisis, the US is focusing more and more on California, one of the main areas of contagion and which has taken very decisive action to limit the number of cases, which remain below 18,000 in a state with 40 million residents.

With an eye toward the near future, one of the main concerns is the spread of the virus in the more rural states and communities, which have fewer healthcare resources and, in general, populations that are older, poorer and with more pre-existing health problems.

Authorities say that the coronavirus has already appeared in more than two-thirds of the country's rural counties, and fatalities there have accounted for about 10 percent of the total deaths.

At present, Covid-19 has mainly been ravaging the big cities and, within them, has been rampaging with particular vehemence through African American communities and, to a lesser degree, Latino ones.

In the case of the black population, since the start of this week several states have been reporting alarming trends, with Louisiana in the forefront, where 70 percent of the dead are blacks despite the fact that they represent just one-third of the population.

The figures from places like Illinois and Michigan also show that the African American community is being disproportionately affected by the virus.

New York, with its high number of cases and a very diverse population, has been presenting a more evenly distributed death toll and confirmed that on Wednesday by providing its first figures of that kind.

In New York City, Hispanics account for 34 percent of the deaths but constitute just 29 percent of the population, while 28 percent of the fatalities have been blacks although they amount to just 22 percent of local residents.

Although the figures are not as pronounced as in other states, authorities announced measures to respond to this disparity: increasing the number of Covid-19 tests being given to minorities and launching a huge information and awareness campaign in assorted languages.

In the face of the economic impact of the pandemic, Congress on Wednesday analyzed a new assistance package with more funding for small and medium businesses as well as for local and state governments, the move coming just days after the $2.2 trillion fiscal stimulus package previously passed by Congress took effect.

The total amount of funding being discussed at present by Republican and Democratic lawmakers amounts to some $500 billion, while it is anticipated that on Thursday they will approve an additional $250 billion to help small and mid-sized firms after the $350 billion previously provided to such companies ran out due to the huge number of applications.

