Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 8

(Update: Includes the US, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and other Latin American countries)

WORLD: Figures released by The Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday indicate that the worldwide total of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 1.5 million and the death toll climbed to 87,000, increases of 50 percent and 70 percent, respectively, in less than one week.

US: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that the state will open five field hospitals in cooperation with the US Army Corps of Engineers to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in 15,456 confirmed cases and 309 deaths in the state so far.

US: The US federal government said Wednesday that it will pay automaker General Motors $489.4 billion to manufacture 30,000 ventilators over the coming months to be used to treat the most serious cases of Covid-19.

US: Broadway announced Wednesday that it will extend for two additional months - until July 7 - its moratorium on stage productions due to the coronavirus pandemic, a move that would result in the cancellation of the rest of the US theater season.

BRAZIL: The number of Covid-19 cases in Brazil has shown an accelerating trend in the past 24 hours, with the death toll here reaching 800 and 15,927 confirmed cases being registered so far, and authorities consider this to be a sign that the spread of the pandemic is accelerating in the South American giant.

BRAZIL: Rio de Janeiro municipal authorities said Wednesday that six people have died from Covid-19 in the densely populated "favelas" (shantytowns) of the huge coastal city, where poor sanitary conditions are widespread.

CHILE: The Chilean Congress on Wednesday approved a bill granting conditional pardons to about 1,300 inmates so that they may leave prison and serve the rest of their sentences under house arrest, a health move to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among high-risk prisoners.

COLOMBIA: The Colombian Health Ministry reported that the country has surpassed 2,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 274 new cases being tallied (the highest daily figure to date), and adding that 55 patients have died.

ECUADOR: The Ecuadorian Attorney General's Office opened an investigation Wednesday into alleged irregular payments at hospital morgues in the city of Guayaquil distributed in conjunction with the delivery of corpses. The city is the area hardest-hit by the pandemic in Ecuador.

HONDURAS: The US Embassy in Honduras reported that it will provide some $8.9 million in aid to Tegucigalpa to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

GUATEMALA: Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei announced Wednesday that starting next week people will be required to wear facemasks in public places, adding that anyone failing to abide by this requirement will face an as yet undetermined fine.

PERU: Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra announced Wednesday that the nationwide quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic will be extended to April 26, after the country registered 4,342 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 1,388 more than on Tuesday.

COSTA RICA: Costa Rican authorities reported the confirmation of the country's 502nd case of Covid-19 on Wednesday, adding that 5,533 people have tested negative for the disease, 29 patients have recovered and two have died.

VENEZUELA: The United Nations announced Wednesday that it has sent Venezuela about 90 tons of products and supplies to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, including 28,000 personal protection garments, hospital beds, water quality control products, hygiene kits and ventilators.

EU: The European Research Council's Scientific Council countered accusations by its resigning president Mauro Ferrari, who said the group had been slow to react to the coronavirus outbreak. In a statement, they said he "displayed a complete lack of appreciation for the raison-d'être of the ERC" and had that they asked for his resignation unanimously on 27 March.

WHO: Hans Kluge, the regional WHO director for Europe said it was "too soon" for the continent to let down its guard in the face of the pandemic -- "The virus leaves no room for error or complacency."

PORTUGAL: Health authorities said 380 coronavirus patients had died in the last 24 hours, while the total number of confirmed cases hit 13,141 although authorities said the curve had stabilized in recent days.

SPORTS: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho acknowledged that his decision to train with Tangay Ndombele in a public park in London went against government guidelines in the lockdown. The Portuguese manager said: "It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives."

MOROCCO: Morocco has turned to the $3 billion liquidity line it first agreed with the International Monetary Fund in 2012 amid fears the economy will contract due to the restrictions placed on the country to face off coronavirus.

AUSTRALIA: MPs in Australia approved a AUD130 billion ($80.5bn) economic package to help businesses pay their employees during the COVID-19 health crisis -- around six million workers will benefit from the scheme, receiving payments of AUD1,500 every two weeks.

JAPAN: The Olympic flame for the Tokyo Games, which was to remain on view in Fukushima until the end of April, closed this Wednesday to the public as part of measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, which has already led to the postponement of the event till 2021.

The measure caused the closure of numerous shops and leisure spaces, although it does not prevent many people from moving to work.

The streets of Tokyo saw fewer salarymen than usual and reduced public transport networks that millions of people employ daily in the Japanese megalopolis, one of the seven regions of the country affected by the new ruling.

THAILAND: Thailand announced 111 new cases to bring the total to 2,369, and the deaths of three male foreigners from India, Russia, and the United States, to bring the total deaths to 30.

At least 888 people have been discharged. Phuket authorities have also begun actively searching for cases by testing about 2,000 people in risk areas in one day, of which at least 18 have tested positive so far.

CHINA: The number of new cases of coronavirus in China in the last 24 hours was 62 (59 imported), compared to 32 detected the day before, the National Health Commission reported Wednesday, with two new deaths recorded to bring the total to 3,333 deaths and 81,802 cases since the beginning of the epidemic, while 77,279 people have been discharged.

