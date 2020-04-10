10 de abril de 2020
Soyuz rocket launches with new ISS crew

09 de abril de 2020
11:11
  • A still image taken from a handout video footage made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows Expedition 63 crew member Roscosmos cosmonaut Ivan Vagner entering the International Space Station (ISS) 09 April 2020, after the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft docked to the station and the hatches between them opened. EFE/EPA/ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

    A still image taken from a handout video footage made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows Expedition 63 crew member Roscosmos cosmonaut Ivan Vagner entering the International Space Station (ISS) 09 April 2020, after the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft docked to the station and the hatches between them opened. EFE/EPA/ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

  • A still image taken from a handout video footage made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows Expedition 63 crew member NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy entering the International Space Station (ISS) 09 April 2020, after the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft docked to the station and the hatches between them opened. EFE/EPA/ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

    A still image taken from a handout video footage made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows Expedition 63 crew member NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy entering the International Space Station (ISS) 09 April 2020, after the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft docked to the station and the hatches between them opened. EFE/EPA/ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

  • A still image taken from a handout video footage made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows Expedition 63 crew members (front L-R) NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy, Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, Expedition 62 crew members (back L-R) NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir aboard the International Space Station (ISS) 09 April 2020, after the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft docked the station and the hatches between them opened. EFE/EPA/ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

    A still image taken from a handout video footage made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows Expedition 63 crew members (front L-R) NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy, Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, Expedition 62 crew members (back L-R) NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir aboard the International Space Station (ISS) 09 April 2020, after the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft docked the station and the hatches between them opened. EFE/EPA/ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

  • A handout photo made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows the Russian Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle with manned Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft lifting off from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 09 April 2020EFE/EPA/Space Center Yuzhny/ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

    A handout photo made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows the Russian Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle with manned Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft lifting off from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 09 April 2020EFE/EPA/Space Center Yuzhny/ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

  • A handout photo made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows the Russian Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle with manned Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft lifting off from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 09 April 2020EFE/EPA/Space Center Yuzhny/ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

    A handout photo made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows the Russian Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle with manned Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft lifting off from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 09 April 2020EFE/EPA/Space Center Yuzhny/ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

  • A handout picture made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows the Russian Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle with manned Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft lifting off from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 09 April 2020 EFE/EPA/Space Center Yuzhny/ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

    A handout picture made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows the Russian Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle with manned Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft lifting off from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 09 April 2020 EFE/EPA/Space Center Yuzhny/ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

  • A handout picture made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows the Russian Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle with manned Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft lifting off from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 09 April 2020 EFE/EPA/Space Center Yuzhny/ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

    A handout picture made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows the Russian Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle with manned Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft lifting off from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 09 April 2020 EFE/EPA/Space Center Yuzhny/ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

(Update: Adds info about spacecraft docking with ISS)

 

Moscow, Apr 9 (efe-epa).- The three astronauts on board the Russian Soyuz MS-16 space mission arrived Thursday at the International Space Station orbiting 400 kilometers (about 250 miles) above the Earth.

The preparations for the mission were conducted amid redoubled health security measures due to the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the world.

On board were Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Wagner, and American Christopher Cassidy of NASA. They will remain on the ISS for the next six months as the Expedition 63 crew.

A Soyuz-2.1a rocket was launched shortly after 0800 GMT from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and it released the spacecraft carrying three astronauts into orbit nine minutes later.

After a six-hour flight and four Earth orbits, the Soyuz MS-16 docked with the ISS at 1413 GMT over the North Atlantic, a maneuver that was performed automatically but supervised from Russia's Mission Control on Earth, and two hours after that the hatch was opened and the new ISS crew entered the space station to be welcomed by their colleagues there: Russian ISS commander Oleg Skripochka and two American astronauts, Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan.

The new crew will remain in space for a total of 196 days, but Skripochka, Meir and Morgan will return to Earth on board their own Soyuz MS-15 craft on April 17.

The launch preparations were hampered by setbacks, with two Russian cosmonauts - Nikolai Tikhonov and Andrei Babkin, who were originally assigned to the mission - being replaced by Ivanishin and Vagner due to unspecified medical issues, although Roscosmos and NASA have downplayed the swap.

"Of course, it was a surprise," said Ivanishin, speaking through an interpreter, in a prelaunch interview broadcast on NASA TV, albeit adding that "Any backup crew is ready to become prime."

The global COVID-19 pandemic also required even more stringent health and security restrictions than usual for the launch, with the three new crewmembers under strict quarantine for a month-and-a-half before the launch.

In a pre-launch interview with NASA TV, Cassidy insisted that the crew would arrive at the station in good health.

"I really haven't been around anybody else, so it'd be really, really strange if I did contract something ... but we're being really super-vigilant so that I can remain healthy to get to the station."

It was the first time that a crew had departed without friends and family being present, with social distancing restrictions strictly enforced.

After the spacecraft had reached orbit, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine took to Twitter to thank the American and Russian teams "for their dedication to making this launch a success" despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

"No virus is stronger than the human desire to explore," he said.

The ISS - a 15-nation, $150 billion project - currently consists of 15 permanent modules.

 

EFE
