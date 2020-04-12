Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 9

(Update 1: Adds UN, EU, US and Latin America)

Miami Desk, Apr 9 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council met on Thursday for the first time to discuss the Covid-19 crisis and expressed broad support for the work of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in issuing calls to monitor the impact of the pandemic, along with security and human rights. The meeting was closed to the public and held by videoconference, which is how the international body has been operating in recent days.

EUROPEAN UNION: The Eurogroup on Thursday reached agreement on a package of economic measures that will provide $500 billion euros (about $560 billion) in loans to support members states, companies and workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, after Holland agreed to lessen the conditions for accessing the rescue fund.

US: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that more Covid-19 testing will be done in neighborhoods with high Latino and African American populations to determine why the larger portion of virus victims are members of those groups. In the past 24 hours, 799 coronavirus patients have died in New York hospitals, a new daily record, while a total of 7,000 people in the state have succumbed.

PUERTO RICO: A total of 789 Puerto Rican police officers are currently quarantined as a preventive measure after experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus or coming in contact with people who have tested positive, according to the island's emergency and disaster commissioner, Jose Burgos.

BRAZIL: Authorities in the Brazilian city of Recife blocked public access to the normally tourist-crammed Boa Viagem beach and increased police patrols there to deter bathers. The city also closed 11 parks, sports venues and open-air gyms along the coast, and prohibited the circulation of pedestrians and bikers.

BRAZIL: Rio de Janeiro's luxurious Copacabana Palace hotel, the city's most emblematic, will temporarily close its doors for the first time in 96 years because of the plunge in reservations and the tourist sector crisis caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

PERU: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Peru rose to 5,256 on Thursday, 914 more than the day before, while the number of deaths increased to 138, the Peruvian Health Ministry reported.

COLOMBIA: The Colombian Health Ministry said Thursday that a total of 2,223 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been detected so far in this country, and 69 of those patients have died, 14 more than the day before.

ECUADOR: Inmates in several Ecuadorian prisons will be manufacturing coffins for Covid-19 victims, using wood seized by the Environment Ministry in operations around the country that it is providing to deal with the emergency. A total of more than 734 cubic meters of wood will be given to the prisons to be made into coffins.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: A group of inmates rioted on Thursday in the La Victoria prison on the outskirts of Santo Domingo where at least two deaths from Covid-19 have occurred. The prisoners rioted because they are "opposed" to being transferred to other facilities, a measure Dominican authorities have been taking to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

CUBA: Cuba's director of epidemiology with the Public Health Ministry, Francisco Duran, reported 58 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing its total so far to more than 515, with 15 fatalities.

GUATEMALA: Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei told reporters Thursday that all school classes will be suspended "probably for the rest of April" due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said that students should "take advantage of it now because they will surely lose their (June-July) vacation." Guatemala has confirmed 95 Covid-19 cases with three fatalities.

AFRICA: The World Bank warned that economic growth in Africa could fall from 2.4 percent in 2019 to -5.1 percent in 2020 because of the coronavirus.

ITALY: The Italian Senate passed a government-proposed 25 billion euros relief package to help with coronavirus efforts.

GERMANY: Angela Merkel reiterated her opposition to mutualized EU debt bonds for member states to tackle the coronavirus outbreak more cheaply, a position that has put her at odds with the likes of Spain and Italy.

JAPAN: The coronavirus pandemic is having a "serious impact" on the Japanese economy, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday during a meeting with the managers of the main bank branches, and reaffirmed his position to adopt monetary stimuli "without hesitation" if necessary.

Japan reached 5,000 cases of coronavirus Thursday and the capital registered a daily infection record for the second day running while awaiting specific measures to be applied in Tokyo that comply with the health alert announced Tuesday.

According to the health ministry, the latest count indicates there are 5,002 infected throughout the country, without including 715 infected aboard a cruise ship that docked at the beginning of February in the port of Yokohama.

THAILAND: The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration ordered all shops, bars, supermarkets convenience stores and street vendors to shut from 10 pm to 4 am to comply with the curfew the government imposed under the Emergency Decree. The administration had earlier announced the closure of such businesses from 5 am to 12 pm).

The administration will also issue an order Thursday to prohibit the sale of alcohol, both retail and wholesale from April 10 to 20 in Bangkok.

It also issued a formal form which commuters will need to present to the police if they wish to travel during the curfew.

CHINA: Chinese health authorities reported Thursday two deaths (both in Wuhan) and 63 new coronavirus cases (61 "imported"), bringing the total cases to 81,856, among whom 3,335 people have died and 77,370 have been discharged.

EFE