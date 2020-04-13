US expresses cautious optimism as New York approaches 10,000 deaths

By Helen Cook

New York, Apr 12 (efe-epa).- The latest figures on hospitalizations, admissions into intensive care units and the number of patients on ventilators in New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, have led key US experts to expressed "cautious optimism" about beginning to reopen the locked-down country in May on an Easter Sunday with empty churches and as the New York area approaches the grim threshold of 10,000 Covid-19 deaths.

The US - which currently has experienced about 547,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, some of whom have recovered but a total number almost three times that of any other country in the world - has also tallied 21,600 deaths, according to the latest figures released by The Johns Hopkins University, while New York state authorities reported that 758 people died as a result of the virus on Saturday.

This is the sixth consecutive day that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has reported that more than 700 people have lost their lives to the disease in his state, and thus it is quite probable that within the next few hours the 10,000 threshold will be surpassed in New York state, given that the death toll stood at about 9,400 on Sunday morning.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the top experts on President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, on Sunday expressed "cautious optimism" that the spread of the virus may be slowing and said that "perhaps next month" the country could begin with a partial reopening.

"(We knew) this was going to be a really bad week with regard to deaths," Fauci told CNN on Sunday morning, although he went on to say that even with the record fatalities in New York City, indications are that the outbreak there had begun to "level off" and judging by statistics like hospitalizations and the numbers of people on ventilators that we are "starting to turn the corner," at least in certain locales.

There is a "cautious optimism that we are seeing that decrease," Fauci said, noting that other countries "turned the corner then saw sharp decline" in the number of new cases before they considered reopening public places.

He said that any resumption of normal activities around the US would have to occur in a "gradual" or "rolling" basis and "there is always the possibility" for a resurgence of the pandemic in the autumn.

"You want to make sure you don't do something prematurely and precipitously at the same time pay attention to (the) need to try and get back to normal," Fauci said. "It's not going to be a light switch that we say, okay it is now June, July, or whatever and the light switch goes back on."

He said that it was not a case of "one size fits all," adding that authorities hope that moves to reopen could "probably start at least in some ways next month," depending on the evolution of the pandemic in different places around the country.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced that there had been a marked decrease in the number of daily new intubations in New York over the past week from 200 to 70, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the situation remains "tragic."

Saying at his daily coronavirus press conference on Sunday that each patient and fatality is a "face," a "name" and a "family" that is suffering this weekend, Cuomo added that New Yorkers have done all that is "humanly possible" to try and save lives amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, where many people who work in New York City live, announced Sunday that his state has had about 62,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,350 deaths, of whom 167 died on Saturday alone.

Murphy, who said he has been in constant contact with the White House regarding the evolution of the crisis, added that his state - the second hardest-hit in the nation, after New York - continues to need protective materials for its healthcare workers, along with ventilators for seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

Besides New York and New Jersey, other hotspots or foci of the epidemic in the US are Michigan, with 24,000 cases, Pennsylvania, with almost 23,000 and Massachusetts and California, each with more than 22,000.

The coronavirus pandemic has altered the way Americans are celebrating Easter, with a number of state authorities having decreed that people may not congregate in groups of more than 10 - including at church services - although in some states such as Texas, Kansas and Louisiana some churches and congregations have challenged the authorities by holding such services.

Meanwhile, Cuomo made a special trip on Sunday to the Pathways nursing home in Niskayuna, in upstate New York, where he thanked that facility for taking care of members of the most vulnerable population. The nursing home had originally lent 35 ventilators to downstate hospitals, but Cuomo opted to return them to help the local residents.

The governor brought cookies to nursing home staffers and residents and said that their offer to lend the ventilators was "an incredibly beautiful, generous gesture."

"It was unsolicited; no one called and asked," Cuomo said to members of the press. "In some ways it's the last place that you would think would come forward because it's a nursing home."

Earlier on Sunday, Cuomo had said he will issue an order to employers who are still operating and coming in contact with the public to provide their workers with face coverings.

The executive order will require "employers to provide essential workers with a cloth or surgical facemask to their employees when they are interacting with the public. And they should provide those masks cost-free," the governor said after New Jersey's Gov. Murphy issued a similar order.

