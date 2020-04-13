13 de abril de 2020
At least 20 dead in US South in series of tornadoes

13 de abril de 2020
18:06
Photo showing a home destroyed by a tornado in Soso, Mississippi, on April 13, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Dan Anderson

(Update: Revises casualty count, adds info)

 

Washington, Apr 13 (efe-epa).- At least 20 people died on the weekend in a series of tornadoes and storms that lashed the southern United States, especially the states of Mississippi and Georgia, although they also caused damage in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, North and South Carolina and Arkansas, authorities reported on Monday.

The states hardest hit by the storms on Sunday were Mississippi, where 11 people died, and Georgia, where another six people lost their lives.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MSEMA) reported on its Web page that it is "responding to the severe weather that hit the state" on Sunday and that Gov. Tate Reeves "signed a State of Emergency in response to this severe weather outbreak."

"There are 11 confirmed deaths and multiple injuries throughout the state due to the severe weather," MSEMA said in its statement.

Authorities said that the tornadoes and storms affected a total of 18 Mississippi counties, leaving more than 72,000 people without electric power.

In addition, the storms caused damage to about 200 homes and buildings and affected many of the state's roadways.

MSEMA said that due to the serious damage it would be more than a week before authorities know the full scope of the damage from the tornadoes and storms.

The tornadoes also hit the states of Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, North and South Carolina and Georgia, and authorities in the latter state said that there had been five tornado-related deaths in Murray County.

Authorities also said that about 1.3 million people across the affected region were without electricity in the wake of the storms.

Mississippi authorities reminded the public that taking shelter amid this kind of catastrophe has priority over maintaining social distancing as a preventive measure to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, although they asked state residents - if they have to take refuge in a public shelter - to continue to wear some kind of facemask, scarf or other item that covers their mouth and nose.

 

EFE
