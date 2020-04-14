Florida reports 20,601 virus cases, 470 deaths, Miami-Dade County in the lead

Miami, Apr 13 (efe-epa).- Miami-Dade County has 7,241 of Florida's 20,601 confirmed coronavirus cases, along with 97 of the state's 470 deaths, the state health department reported on Monday.

Most of the cases and deaths have occurred in Southeast Florida, where - south to north - Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties are located.

Broward and Palm Beach have 3,105 and 1,691 confirmed coronavirus cases, respectively, along with 76 and 88 deaths.

Orange County, in central Florida, a region where the Disney World and Universal Studios theme parks are located, and where a large number of Puerto Ricans have settled, has also been hard-hit by Covid-19 with 1,017 confirmed cases and 13 deaths. None of Florida's other 64 counties has more than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as yet, and many of them number their case load in the dozens.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez on Monday announced plans to reopen some businesses, despite the fact that the latest official figures on the impact of the coronavirus in Florida show that the number of new cases in the pandemic's epicenter in the state is continuing to rise.

Gimenez said in one of the videos he posts regularly on YouTube that he and his city officials were looking toward the future and considering how they could open up some businesses.

He said that the number of new virus cases in hospitals "are steadying in Miami-Dade County," suggesting two initiatives - one short-term and the other longer-term, as "strategies to get our community back to work" - because, he added, he is seeing "a light at the end of this Covid-19 tunnel."

The first initiative he called "moving to a new normal," which he called a "deliberate plan to allow people to move to as normal a life as possible without jeopardizing the health of our community and our most vulnerable residents."

The second initiative, he said, focuses on "economic restoration" and will involve "business and community leaders, and academics, to work on a resilient plan to restore our economy as quickly as possible."

Despite these efforts, however, the mayor insisted that people must continue using facemasks and adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Meanwhile, cruise companies located in South Florida have been forced to severely curtail their operations by federal order.

The US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) announced last Thursday that the order prohibiting cruise ships from sailing would be extended until the end of July or the "official" end of the pandemic, whenever that might be declared.

Carnival Corporation, the big cruise conglomerate based in Miami, announced Monday that it now hopes to resume operations starting on June 27 and not May 12, as previously announced.

The company said that the situation was "disappointing" but remained committed to being a "strong partner" for the state government and maintaining public confidence in their business activities.

Since March, the CDC has been warning about the risk of infection on board cruise ships and now the sailing prohibition has been extended with an eye toward preventing more people from getting sick on board cruise vessels.

The Cruise Lines International Association has expressed concern about the unwanted consequences of the sailing prohibition order, saying that the cruise sector was one of the first industries to announce a voluntary suspension of operations.

CLIA said that the economic impact of the order could be significant, noting that each day that operations are suspended represents an economic loss of some $92 million and the idling of some 620 workers, 300 of those direct jobs.

According to the organization, losses could amount to some $51 billion and 343,000 people could be thrown out of work - 173,000 of those direct jobs - in the US if the prohibition remains in place for one year.

The association noted that cruise activity impacts multiple sectors of the US economy: transportation, food and beverages, lodging, manufacturing, agriculture and travel agencies, among others.

