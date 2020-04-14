Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 13

(Update: Adds the WHO, the US, France, Italy and Latin America)

Miami Desk, Apr 13 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

WHO: The World Health Organization reported Monday that almost 1.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected worldwide with more than 111,000 deaths, with the United States - and in particular New York state - remaining the current epicenter of infection.

US: The Johns Hopkins University reported Monday that 558,999 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been detected in the US and 22,154 people have died from the deadly Covid-19 pneumonia it sometimes causes.

US: President Donald Trump tweeted Monday that "(S)ome in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President ... & the Federal Government. ... (T)his is incorrect, it is the decision of the President ... the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!" It should be noted that a large number of lawmakers, legal experts and commentators disagree with the president on whether he has the authority to "open up" the country in this way.

US: A number of US governors on Monday launched initiatives and consultations to create regional alliances to prepare joint plans for reopening their states while minimizing the risks to residents' health, as well as the risk of creating a "second wave" of infections as protection measures are alleviated. Among the states working together on this are New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island, as well as California, Oregon and Washington on the West Coast.

US: Civil groups in Florida on Monday filed a class action lawsuit against US immigration authorities seeking the "immediate release" of some 1,700 foreigners detained in three migrant detention centers in Florida, citing the risk of Covid-19 at those centers and the absence of social distancing and hygienic measures there.

US: New York state, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, on Monday surpassed the threshold of 10,000 Covid-19 deaths, although Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that because the number of new daily cases is not continuing to increase, it is likely that "the worst is over" - for that state, at least - in terms of the increase in the number of new infections. New York has suffered 10,056 deaths so far in the pandemic.

FRANCE: French President Emmanuel Macron, in a televised national address on Monday, announced an extension of the current "strict confinement" order until May 11, after which authorities will "gradually" reopen nursery schools and elementary schools. So far, 14,967 people have died from Covid-19.

ITALY: On Monday, Italian authorities reported that 20,465 people have died from the coronavirus so far, 566 of them in the last 24 hours, and although there are signs that the spread of the virus is being contained the stringent lockdown measures and stay-home orders will not be rescinded for now other than to open some businesses starting on Tuesday.

BRAZIL: The Brazilian government reported Monday that 23,430 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected so far, and 1,328 of those people have died. The new case load total represents a 6 percent increase over the figures announced on Sunday. Although the hardest-hit state has been Sao Paulo, authorities are most concerned about the situation in Amazonas state, where the hospital system is on the verge of collapse due to the large number of cases there.

ECUADOR: Health brigades on Monday began testing people for Covid-19 by going door to door, a new tool in the government's effort to determine the extent of the coronavirus and mitigate its spread in Guayaquil, the epicenter of the pandemic here.

PERU: On Monday, Peru reported 9,784 cases of coronavirus, along with 216 deaths, 7,223 of those cases being detected in the past week as testing ramps up decisively and the virus spreads.

ARGENTINA: Argentina on Monday extended its nationwide quarantine until at least April 26, although the reopening of some banks will be allowed. The country reports 2,208 confirmed coronavirus cases, along with 95 deaths.

ARGENTINA: Argentina on Monday received an air shipment of medical equipment and supplies from China to deal with the Covid-19 crisis, a shipment that was arranged in telephone conversations between Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

COLOMBIA: According to the Colombian Health Ministry's daily coronavirus bulletin, the country now has confirmed 2,852 cases of Covid-19 cases and 112 deaths. A total of 319 coronavirus victims have been declared "recovered."

MEXICO: Public and private hospitals in Mexico will work together to confront the growing coronavirus emergency after signing an agreement to do so on Monday, a day when dozens of doctors protested once again over the lack of medical supplies and protocols to deal with the crisis. Among the elements of the agreement, private hospitals agreed to place 3,115 hospital beds at the disposition of the government for Covid-19 patients.

MEXICO: Several Mexican sugar companies have retooled their production lines to work around the clock to manufacture millions of liters of antibacterial gel and alcohol to use as disinfectants during the Covid-19 pandemic.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: Dominican election authorities announced Monday the postponement of the May 17 presidential and legislative elections until July 5 due to the coronavirus emergency.

BOLIVIA: The largest portion of the "imported" coronavirus cases in Bolivia were brought in from Spain, according to a Bolivian government report. La Paz says that 330 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been detected, with 27 deaths so far, as per a report by interim Health Minister Marcelo Navajas. Of the 38 cases deemed to be imported, 15 originated in Spain, five in the US, four in Italy and three in Chile.

PERU: Police in Peru said they had arrested a Chinese national who had allegedly charged people to carry out fake rapid Covid-19 test kits. According to police, the suspect wore a white doctor's gown, a mask and had an out-of-date medical license card.

VATICAN: Pope Francis used his Easter Monday mass to call on scientists and governments to focus on people and not money in their contingency plans to overcome the coronavirus health crisis saying "the choice will be between life, the recovery of the people or the god of money. Choosing money is a choice for hunger, slavery and wars..."

UKRAINE: The Kiev Monastery of the Caves, the oldest in Ukraine and the heart of Eastern Orthodox Christianity, has been placed under quarantine after 63 Covid-19 infections were detected in the temple, Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kiev, said at a press conference on Monday.

BELARUS: President Alexander Lukashenko claimed there had not been a single death from coronavirus in Belarus but rather the fatalities registered so far related to chronic health conditions -- the interior ministry says 29 people in the Eastern European country have died from Covid-19.

CHINA: More than three months after being suspended at the end of January, classes for students from 15 to 17 years old will resume on April 27 at secondary schools in Beijing, the government said Monday.

With the exception of Hubei province - the focus of the coronavirus pandemic, where no date has yet been set for the start of classes - the capital was the only administrative division in the country that had not yet announced the resumption of school activities any educational level.

The Chinese city of Harbin, the capital of the north-eastern Heilongjiang province and bordering Russia, began requiring a 28-day quarantine for all travelers from abroad after registering an increase in cases crossing the border.

Thus, any Chinese passport holder that arrives in the city - citizens of other countries have been prohibited from entering China since March 28 - will have to undergo two nucleic acid tests, one for antibodies and a 28-day quarantine period to control the rate of infections.

THAILAND: Thailand continued to see a decline in new cases with just 28 announced Monday, bringing the total to 2,579, two new deaths for a total of 40, and 70 more discharged to total. Thai New Year, known as the famous Songkran water festival, began but went unobserved as the holiday was postponed.

MALAYSIA: Health authorities reported 153 new cases Monday, bringing the total to 4,683, with three new deaths to total 76, while 113 people recovered and were discharged for a total of 2,108.

INDONESIA: The country registered 316 new cases Monday, taking the total to 4557. It also counted 26 new deaths, with the deceased now amounting to 399. So far, 380 people have made recoveries from the illness in the country, 21 of which were announced Monday.

EFE