15 de abril de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

JLo, Taylor Swift, Springsteen, Bon Jovi join together for Covid-19 concerts

14 de abril de 2020
22:10
0
  • US singer Bruce Springsteen. EFE/Peter Foley/File

    US singer Bruce Springsteen. EFE/Peter Foley/File

  • US singer Bon Jovi. EFE/Marcelo Sayão/File

    US singer Bon Jovi. EFE/Marcelo Sayão/File

  • US singer Jennifer Lopez. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO/File

    US singer Jennifer Lopez. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO/File

Los Angeles, Apr 14 (efe-epa).- Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Celine Dion and Shawn Mendes are just some of the artists who have joined forces for a macro-concert in solidarity against the coronavirus under the slogan "One World: Together at Home" to be held this weekend with the support of the World Health Organization.

Lady Gaga has been tasked with coordinating the event along with the WHO, and it will be broadcast on assorted television channels around the world and on most of the social networks.

Also slated to provide Latino music for the concert will be Becky G, Juanes, Luis Fonsi, Anitta, J Balvin and Maluma.

The artists will participate and perform from their homes at the event to collect funds for the current world health crisis, although Lady Gaga and WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced last week that $35 million has already been collected for the cause.

The virtual concert will begin on Saturday, April 18, and will be divided into two parts, with an initial broadcast lasting six hours during which the artists will perform on the social networks and later a big two-hour concert starting at 8 pm ET on Saturday that will be accessible on TV in the US and on most online international music platforms.

Some European networks, like Britain's BBC, have confirmed that they will rebroadcast the event on television on Sunday morning.

Lady Gaga said that organizers want to collect all the funds before going on the air, noting that the event is not supposed to be a fundraising telethon, but rather will focus on entertainment and messages of solidarity.

"Put your wallets away ... and sit back and enjoy the show you all deserve," she said at a press conference to announce the event.

Other artists participating in the concert include: Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Elton John, John Legend and Kacey Musgraves, not to mention Lizzo, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder.

During the six-hour pre-concert, performers like Michael Buble, The Killers, Kesha, Jessie J, Angele and Christine and the Queens will also participate.

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Yahoo, along with Apple, Amazon and Alibaba will also stream the event to their users.

Meanwhile, Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi, both of whom are from New Jersey, will join other figures from that state for another online concert to collect funds to fight the coronavirus.

The "Jersey 4 Jersey" concert will be held on April 22 and will include show business personalities such as Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Jon Stewart and SZA appearing live from their homes.

"New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times," Springsteen said in announcing the event. The state has suffered some 2,300 deaths from Covid-19 so far.

The funds raised from the broadcast event will go to benefit The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, which provides aid to workers on the front lines and grants to organizations that service hard-hit communities.

 

EFE
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
JLo, Taylor Swift, Springsteen, Bon Jovi join together for Covid-19 concerts

Los Angeles, Apr 14 (efe-epa).- Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Celine Dion and Shawn Mendes are just some of the artists who have joined forces...

14 de abril de 2020
0
Apple follows Google, creates Web site for monitoring mobility amid lockdowns

San Francisco, Apr 14 (efe-epa).- Apple on Tuesday opened to the general public a Web site on which people can consult mobility statistics by country,...

14 de abril de 2020
0
Cuomo: We don't have King Trump, we have President Trump

New York, Apr 14 (efe-epa).- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo insisted that the decision to lift coronavirus quarantines belongs to the states and not to the...

14 de abril de 2020
0
16 dead in Mississippi, Georgia in series of tornadoes

(Update: Revises casualty count, adds info)

13 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 13

(Update: Adds the WHO, the US, France, Italy and Latin America)

13 de abril de 2020
0
Florida reports 20,601 virus cases, 470 deaths, Miami-Dade County in the lead

Miami, Apr 13 (efe-epa).- Miami-Dade County has 7,241 of Florida's 20,601 confirmed coronavirus cases, along with 97 of the state's 470 deaths, the state...

13 de abril de 2020
0
US expresses cautious optimism as New York approaches 10,000 deaths

By Helen Cook

12 de abril de 2020
0
OPEC+ agrees to cut world oil production by 9.7 mn barrels a day

Vienna/Nur Sultan, Apr 12 (efe-epa).- The oil-producing countries of the OPEC+ alliance - which includes Russia - on Sunday agreed to cut their crude...

12 de abril de 2020
0
More than 102,000 worldwide deaths from coronavirus so far

By Isabel Saco

12 de abril de 2020
0
Daily Covid-19 pandemic roundup: April 12

Miami Desk, Apr 12 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

12 de abril de 2020
0
God, amulets and saints being enlisted to battle coronavirus

Dakar/Mexico City/Managua/Sao Paulo, Apr 9 (efe-epa).- When authorities in Senegal decided in mid-March to close the churches and mosques to prevent the...

09 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 9

(Update 1: Adds UN, EU, US and Latin America)

09 de abril de 2020
0
Soyuz rocket launches with new ISS crew

(Update: Adds info about spacecraft docking with ISS)

09 de abril de 2020
0
US surpasses 400K coronavirus cases, 13,000 Covid-19 deaths

New York/Washington, Apr 8 (efe-epa).- The United States on Wednesday surpassed 400,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 13,000 deaths, with the disease...

08 de abril de 2020
0
Brazil captures images of moment when coronavirus infects a cell

Sao Paulo, Apr 8 (efe-epa).- Brazilian scientists have captured images of the exact moment when the coronavirus infects a cell, Brazil's Oswaldo Cruz...

08 de abril de 2020
0
Online porn booming amid quarantines

By Macarena Soto and Javier Romualdo

08 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 8

(Update: Includes the US, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and other Latin American countries)

08 de abril de 2020
0
New York seeing hopeful signs despite largest daily virus death toll

New York/Washington, Apr 7 (efe-epa).- New York state experienced its highest daily Covid-19 death toll on Tuesday - 731 - but at the same time confirmed...

07 de abril de 2020
0
Heading toward summer without movie ticket sales due to coronavirus?

By David Villafranca.

07 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 7

(Update: Adds the WHO, Spain, Puerto Rico, Latin America, China)

07 de abril de 2020
0
Wisconsin's primary gets under way with in-person voting despite Covid-19

Washington, Apr 7 (efe-epa).- Pollworkers wearing facemasks and voters keeping their distance from one another were at the polling places on Tuesday in...

07 de abril de 2020
0
Wall Street rebounds, Dow Jones gains 7.7 pct. amid optimism on pandemic peak

New York, Apr 6 (efe-epa).- Wall Street rocketed upwards on Monday in the last few minutes of trading and closed with a strong 7.73 percent gain in its main...

06 de abril de 2020
0
US exceeds 10,000 Covid-19 deaths, number of new cases in Europe slowing

Washington, Apr 6 (efe-epa).- The United States on Monday surpassed 10,000 coronavirus deaths, while the number of confirmed cases rose to almost 350,000,...

06 de abril de 2020
0
Latin America mobilizing to deal with hunger amid pandemic

By Javier Castro Bugarin, Carlos Meneses and Raul Martinez

06 de abril de 2020
0