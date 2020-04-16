16 de abril de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Amid contradictions, Venezuelans ask if stay-home is obligatory or voluntary

16 de abril de 2020
18:06
0
A man wearing a facemask walks in front of a graffiti of national hero Simon Bolivar in Caracas, Venezuela, 15 April 2020. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

A man wearing a facemask walks in front of a graffiti of national hero Simon Bolivar in Caracas, Venezuela, 15 April 2020. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

By Sabela Bello

 

Caracas, Apr 16 (efe-epa).- "Disciplined quarantine, voluntary and responsible" are the words repeated at every appearance he makes by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, And meanwhile, security personnel and government employees move through the streets in official vehicles, megaphones in hand, reminding people of their "obligation" - as enunciated by the government - not to leave their homes except in the special circumstances outlined in the quarantine measure.

Trips to buy groceries or medicine are allowed, and certain people - such as healthcare workers, supermarket or food store employees - can go to work with a specially-issued safe conduct pass.

On March 16, the date on which the government implemented the quarantine, a number of establishments in assorted economic sectors opened their doors to customers, but they were forced to close when they were visited by police ordering them to immediately cease their activities.

The voluntary nature of the quarantine, as described by Maduro, also confused a number of people who organized private parties, but - where detected - these were also shut down by the authorities.

Now, a month into the quarantine, Maduro continues to say that the quarantine is voluntary even as members of the armed forces continue to enforce the order everywhere in the country.

Venezuelans are having a hard time threading the needle, with Maduro saying one thing over and over but security authorities telling people something different. Adding to the confusion is the fact that the president is the head of government and also of the security forces.

Maduro says he is "proud" of the public for the "responsibility" they are exercising in dealing with the pandemic by voluntarily remaining at home and setting an "example for the rest of the world."

This premise is breaking down in certain parts of the country, however, and the fact that most people are wearing masks is the only thing that distinguishes the current situation from an otherwise "normal" day with streets and shops jammed with people, where it's impossible to maintain social distancing of 1.5 meters (5 feet), one of the standard precautions recommended by the World Health Organization.

But the crowds disperse when military patrols or other government officials appear, ordering people sternly to return home. There is silence from the public, nobody dares to complain or contradict them, despite the fact that Maduro himself has been saying that the quarantine is voluntary.

Failing to abide by the quarantine measures can bring serious consequences. At the start of the stay-home period, a number of arrests were made - resulting in a significant public outcry - when individuals were caught away from home.

For instance, police arrested 18 people at a party in an apartment in Altamira, one of the exclusive districts of Caracas. The Mission Truth research group, which supports the Chavista government, said on its Twitter account that two of the 18 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Members of the community councils created years ago by the Chavista government to allocate assorted benefits - including food and money for certain disadvantaged families - now provide "mobility passes" to people if they have to leave their homes, a newly implemented measure along with other new monitoring responsibilities by the councils.

The increased social and movement controls come even as Maduro continues to repeat every chance he gets his current mantra of "Disciplined quarantine, voluntary and responsible."

 

EFE
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Amid contradictions, Venezuelans ask if stay-home is obligatory or voluntary

By Sabela Bello

16 de abril de 2020
0
Huge pro-Trump demonstration demands end to stay-home order in Michigan

By Laura Barros

15 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 15

(Update 1: Adds the US, the UN, Russia, Latin America)

15 de abril de 2020
0
Indigenous refugee camp in Mexico City: We don't believe in coronavirus

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

15 de abril de 2020
0
G20 backs temporary suspension of debt payments by poorest countries

Washington, Apr 15 (efe-epa).- The G20 on Wednesday gave its support to suspending debt service payments by the world's poorest countries until the end of...

15 de abril de 2020
0
US coronavirus death toll passes 25,000

New York, Apr 14 (efe-epa).- The Covid-19 coronavirus has claimed more than 25,000 lives in the United States and the number of infections is approaching...

14 de abril de 2020
0
JLo, Taylor Swift, Springsteen, Bon Jovi join together for Covid-19 concerts

Los Angeles, Apr 14 (efe-epa).- Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Celine Dion and Shawn Mendes are just some of the artists who have joined forces...

14 de abril de 2020
0
Apple follows Google, creates Web site for monitoring mobility amid lockdowns

San Francisco, Apr 14 (efe-epa).- Apple on Tuesday opened to the general public a Web site on which people can consult mobility statistics by country,...

14 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 14

(Update adds information from: the US, G7, Canada, Spain, France and Latin America)

14 de abril de 2020
0
Florida reports 20,601 virus cases, 470 deaths, Miami-Dade County in the lead

Miami, Apr 13 (efe-epa).- Miami-Dade County has 7,241 of Florida's 20,601 confirmed coronavirus cases, along with 97 of the state's 470 deaths, the state...

13 de abril de 2020
0
16 dead in Mississippi, Georgia in series of tornadoes

(Update: Revises casualty count, adds info)

13 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 13

(Update: Adds the WHO, the US, France, Italy and Latin America)

13 de abril de 2020
0
US expresses cautious optimism as New York approaches 10,000 deaths

By Helen Cook

12 de abril de 2020
0
OPEC+ agrees to cut world oil production by 9.7 mn barrels a day

Vienna/Nur Sultan, Apr 12 (efe-epa).- The oil-producing countries of the OPEC+ alliance - which includes Russia - on Sunday agreed to cut their crude...

12 de abril de 2020
0
More than 102,000 worldwide deaths from coronavirus so far

By Isabel Saco

12 de abril de 2020
0
Daily Covid-19 pandemic roundup: April 12

Miami Desk, Apr 12 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

12 de abril de 2020
0
God, amulets and saints being enlisted to battle coronavirus

Dakar/Mexico City/Managua/Sao Paulo, Apr 9 (efe-epa).- When authorities in Senegal decided in mid-March to close the churches and mosques to prevent the...

09 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 9

(Update 1: Adds UN, EU, US and Latin America)

09 de abril de 2020
0
Soyuz rocket launches with new ISS crew

(Update: Adds info about spacecraft docking with ISS)

09 de abril de 2020
0
US surpasses 400K coronavirus cases, 13,000 Covid-19 deaths

New York/Washington, Apr 8 (efe-epa).- The United States on Wednesday surpassed 400,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 13,000 deaths, with the disease...

08 de abril de 2020
0
Brazil captures images of moment when coronavirus infects a cell

Sao Paulo, Apr 8 (efe-epa).- Brazilian scientists have captured images of the exact moment when the coronavirus infects a cell, Brazil's Oswaldo Cruz...

08 de abril de 2020
0
Online porn booming amid quarantines

By Macarena Soto and Javier Romualdo

08 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 8

(Update: Includes the US, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and other Latin American countries)

08 de abril de 2020
0
New York seeing hopeful signs despite largest daily virus death toll

New York/Washington, Apr 7 (efe-epa).- New York state experienced its highest daily Covid-19 death toll on Tuesday - 731 - but at the same time confirmed...

07 de abril de 2020
0