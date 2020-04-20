20 de abril de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

COVID-19, a windless hurricane in the Florida Keys

20 de abril de 2020
18:06
0
  • A view of the closed Shipwreck Treasures museum on Wall St., one of the main tourist streets in Key West, Florida, on 17 April 2020 (issued 20 April 2020). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

    A view of the closed Shipwreck Treasures museum on Wall St., one of the main tourist streets in Key West, Florida, on 17 April 2020 (issued 20 April 2020). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

  • Jay O'Neall, chef of the Willie T's restaurant in Key West, Florida, speaks about the life in the Florida Keys during the coronavirus quarantine and closure to visitors on 17 April 2020 (issued 20 April 2020). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

    Jay O'Neall, chef of the Willie T's restaurant in Key West, Florida, speaks about the life in the Florida Keys during the coronavirus quarantine and closure to visitors on 17 April 2020 (issued 20 April 2020). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

  • View of a sign on the entrance of a shop on vacant Duval Street in Key West, Florida, on April 17, 2020 (issued April 20, 2020). EFE-EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

    View of a sign on the entrance of a shop on vacant Duval Street in Key West, Florida, on April 17, 2020 (issued April 20, 2020). EFE-EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

By Alberto Domingo Carreiro

Key West, Florida, Apr 20 (efe-epa).- With the memory of Hurricane Irma still fresh, the Florida Keys, the chain of tourist-welcoming paradise islands between the United States and Cuba, are now isolated from the world and socially distanced yet find themselves at the center of an invisible and windless hurricane.

The coronavirus is "like a hurricane," and although everyone is going through it badly due to lack of money they're doing all they can and "We're much more tolerant in this situation than the rest of the country," Jay O'Neal, the chef at Willie T's restaurant in Key West, told EFE.

The Keys have been closed to outsiders since March 22, something that didn't happen even after Hurricane Irma, a Category 4 storm that blasted the area in September 2017.

Seventeen people died in the storm and more than 4,000 houses were destroyed or damaged. From Sept. 19 to Oct. 1 of that year, non-residents were not allowed to set foot in the Keys, where the tourist sector provides 44 percent of the economic activity.

Nowadays, like back then, tourists stand out by their very absence. Key West - which was the refuge for Ernest Hemingway, Tennessee Williams, President Harry Truman and hundreds of Cuban independence supporters when Cuba belonged to Spain and now is a mecca for lovers of warm winters and relaxed and uninhibited spots - looks like a ghost town.

Although brimming with activity in years past, the main streets of the historic downtown zone of Key West are empty except for a few locals who venture out to get groceries, ride their bikes or take a stroll or run in the open air.

Like other places in locked-down Florida, people may only leave their homes to go to work in essential jobs, buy food or necessary items or exercise.

Tourists have been replaced by roosters, chickens and doves, which have taken over the benches at streetside dining spots, the town squares and the vacant tourist attractions looking for - but not finding - tidbits to peck at.

According to the latest official tourism statistics, in 2018 the Keys welcomed 5.13 million visitors and the tourist sector provided work for 26,500 people, bringing in some $2.4 billion.

For the past few weeks, the few shopkeepers who have gone in to their stores have been doing so to do their accounting or other managerial tasks.

Israeli Erin Brets, who manages a small clothing and souvenir shop on Front Street, one of Key West's key tourist destinations, said that if the Keys don't open up again to tourism "there won't be any business for the next six months."

Brets wants to see economic and tourist activity brought back right away, an idea that some Florida politicians have in mind despite the fact that the state's Covid-19 cases are still on the rise, with some 26,000 confirmed cases so far and 764 deaths.

"You can go with a mask (to stores), you can walk with a mask, and everything ... But I've gotta have a business, so I don't know what's gonna happen. Probably we're gonna lose the business, everybody," he told EFE.

O'Neal, who was born in Baltimore but has lived in Key West for two decades, is of the opposite opinion, saying that it would be "stupid" to return to normality right now.

The quarantine - he said - could be one of the reasons why the town so far has not been hit as badly as other places by Covid-19 with 73 cases and three deaths.

In the Keys, "which is different from the rest of the United States, or the rest of the world, you can't quarantine an area. We were able to basically quarantine the Keys. ... It should not be open unless they have precautions to make people feel safe," O'Neal said.

After tourism, one of the hardest-hit economic sectors is the local fishing industry, which - with the closure of restaurants and hotels - has lost two of its main sources of income.

Many fishermen can barely "cover expenses" because with the plunge in demand the price of their fish has dropped by more than a dollar per pound.

Cuban Jorge Concepcion said that his expenses remain the same but the sales price for his fish has gone down "too much."

The situation could get even worse if the meteorologists are right in predicting a more active than normal hurricane season.

Experts at the private firm AccuWeather and at Colorado State University say that between 14-18 tropical storms will develop this year, of which 7-9 will become hurricanes and 2-4 will become very powerful storms.

According to Philip J. Klotzbach, a researcher in the Atmospheric Sciences Department at CSU, the Atlantic Ocean temperature in the tropics and subtropics is currently warmer than the long-term average and that is a factor that favors a very active hurricane season.

Hurricanes and Covid-19 will make the 2020 storm season - which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30 - "different," Florida Sen. Rick Scott has warned.

In thinking about the possibility that the storms will force parts of the Keys to be evacuated, Scott - who was Florida's governor before he entered the US Senate in 2018 - is urging people to "be creative" in abiding by "social distancing" during such situations.

EFE
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
COVID-19, a windless hurricane in the Florida Keys

By Alberto Domingo Carreiro

20 de abril de 2020
0
Mexico City periphery, where quarantine is not an option

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

19 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 19

(Update : Adds WHO, US, Andorra, Latin America, Jamaica)

19 de abril de 2020
0
US virus deaths at 40K, NY deaths drop as Cuomo says antibody tests to begin

Washington, Apr 19 (efe-epa).- The United States on Sunday surpassed the 40,000 threshold for coronavirus deaths with 755,553 confirmed cases so far, as it...

19 de abril de 2020
0
Amid contradictions, Venezuelans ask if stay-home is obligatory or voluntary

By Sabela Bello

16 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 16

(Update: Adds WHO, US, G20, Latin America)

16 de abril de 2020
0
Amazon wants to test all - even asymptomatic - employees for COVID-19

San Francisco, Apr 16 (efe-epa).- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Thursday announced that he wants to provide Covid-19 tests for all the firm's employees around...

16 de abril de 2020
0
Huge pro-Trump demonstration demands end to stay-home order in Michigan

By Laura Barros

15 de abril de 2020
0
Indigenous refugee camp in Mexico City: We don't believe in coronavirus

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

15 de abril de 2020
0
G20 backs temporary suspension of debt payments by poorest countries

Washington, Apr 15 (efe-epa).- The G20 on Wednesday gave its support to suspending debt service payments by the world's poorest countries until the end of...

15 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 15

(Update 1: Adds the US, the UN, Russia, Latin America)

15 de abril de 2020
0
JLo, Taylor Swift, Springsteen, Bon Jovi join together for Covid-19 concerts

Los Angeles, Apr 14 (efe-epa).- Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Celine Dion and Shawn Mendes are just some of the artists who have joined forces...

14 de abril de 2020
0
Apple follows Google, creates Web site for monitoring mobility amid lockdowns

San Francisco, Apr 14 (efe-epa).- Apple on Tuesday opened to the general public a Web site on which people can consult mobility statistics by country,...

14 de abril de 2020
0
US coronavirus death toll passes 25,000

New York, Apr 14 (efe-epa).- The Covid-19 coronavirus has claimed more than 25,000 lives in the United States and the number of infections is approaching...

14 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 14

(Update adds information from: the US, G7, Canada, Spain, France and Latin America)

14 de abril de 2020
0
Florida reports 20,601 virus cases, 470 deaths, Miami-Dade County in the lead

Miami, Apr 13 (efe-epa).- Miami-Dade County has 7,241 of Florida's 20,601 confirmed coronavirus cases, along with 97 of the state's 470 deaths, the state...

13 de abril de 2020
0
16 dead in Mississippi, Georgia in series of tornadoes

(Update: Revises casualty count, adds info)

13 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 13

(Update: Adds the WHO, the US, France, Italy and Latin America)

13 de abril de 2020
0
US expresses cautious optimism as New York approaches 10,000 deaths

By Helen Cook

12 de abril de 2020
0
OPEC+ agrees to cut world oil production by 9.7 mn barrels a day

Vienna/Nur Sultan, Apr 12 (efe-epa).- The oil-producing countries of the OPEC+ alliance - which includes Russia - on Sunday agreed to cut their crude...

12 de abril de 2020
0
More than 102,000 worldwide deaths from coronavirus so far

By Isabel Saco

12 de abril de 2020
0
Daily Covid-19 pandemic roundup: April 12

Miami Desk, Apr 12 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

12 de abril de 2020
0
God, amulets and saints being enlisted to battle coronavirus

Dakar/Mexico City/Managua/Sao Paulo, Apr 9 (efe-epa).- When authorities in Senegal decided in mid-March to close the churches and mosques to prevent the...

09 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 9

(Update 1: Adds UN, EU, US and Latin America)

09 de abril de 2020
0