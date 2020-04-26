26 de abril de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

With tacos, frijoles Mexicans are showing their solidarity amid crisis

26 de abril de 2020
20:08
0
  • Elizabeth Contreras (l) and Mitzty Garcia (r) give food such as tacos, beans and rice to cleaning personnel on April 25, 2020, in Mexico City amid the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/ Mario Guzman

    Elizabeth Contreras (l) and Mitzty Garcia (r) give food such as tacos, beans and rice to cleaning personnel on April 25, 2020, in Mexico City amid the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/ Mario Guzman

  • Juana Pacheco (l) and Edgar Pastor (r) prepare food to give to the unemployed on April 25, 2020, in Mexico City at the Las Pastorcitos taco stand. EFE-EPA/ Mario Guzman

    Juana Pacheco (l) and Edgar Pastor (r) prepare food to give to the unemployed on April 25, 2020, in Mexico City at the Las Pastorcitos taco stand. EFE-EPA/ Mario Guzman

  • Photo taken April 25, 2020, at the Los Pastorcitos taco stand in Mexico City of a sign announcing free food for people who don't have anything to eat. EFE-EPA/ Mario Guzman

    Photo taken April 25, 2020, at the Los Pastorcitos taco stand in Mexico City of a sign announcing free food for people who don't have anything to eat. EFE-EPA/ Mario Guzman

Mexico City, Apr 26 (efe-epa).- With food like tacos, beans and rice, Mexicans are showing their solidarity amid the coronavirus crisis in a country that has entered its worst phase of Covid-19 infections since the health emergency began two months ago.

Sales have fallen by almost 90 percent for the Los Pastorcitos taco stand, which Edgar Pastor opened a year-and-a-half ago at the town hall of Tlalpan, in the southern part of Mexico City, but that hasn't prevented him over the past month from handing out tacos for free to those of his customers hardest hit by the crisis.

"I'm not asking for support for me, as a business, the support is for everyone. The support should be for everyone, for each Mexican, because everyone is suffering, not only me, not only my neighbor, we're all suffering," Pastor told Efe as he prepared the meat for the tacos.

Taco stands like Pastor's are the micro, small and mid-sized businesses that make up three-quarters of the country's formal jobs and more than half its GDP, but which are at risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Covid-19 emergency has resulted in 13,842 confirmed virus cases and 1,305 deaths in Mexico so far, but it has also meant the loss of almost 347,000 jobs since March.

Given this scenario, Pastor warned that more and more people are coming to him to ask for tacos, and they have no "specific" social profile but rather they come from all classes of Mexican society.

Thus, he called on others to join his solidarity campaign, which has gained popularity in the southern Mexico City area.

"This support, or what I'm giving, wasn't something that I wanted to have announced in such a big way all over. I did it from my heart. I didn't do it for fame or anything like that. We'll keep doing things out of love," he said.

A few kilometers away, in the Granjas Coapa district, Elizabeth Carmona collects and distributes food with the help of two female friends, food that includes the basic staples of Mexican cooking like beans and rice.

After losing her job at a casino in the northern border city of Tijuana, Carmona returned to the capital, where she sees the great needs of the people as being at the root of the problem.

"If you don't have work, having lost it in the pandemic, how are you going to support your children? More than ever, it's an issue of money, which basically is the problem that's everywhere in Mexico and people are in great need," she said regarding the concerns of her neighbors.

The response of people on Facebook, where more and more of her supporters are gathering, motivates Carmona, who says that Mexico is a country with a lot of solidarity despite the dozens of doctors and nurses who have denounced attacks launched on them out of fear by certain citizens.

"We're a country with a lot of solidarity, we always try to help one another. And I don't think this is an exception. I feel that we've all acted very well, although there are people - I think ones who lack respect - who have lacked respect for our doctors," she said.

 

EFE
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
With tacos, frijoles Mexicans are showing their solidarity amid crisis

Mexico City, Apr 26 (efe-epa).- With food like tacos, beans and rice, Mexicans are showing their solidarity amid the coronavirus crisis in a country that...

26 de abril de 2020
0
Going to the movies during the pandemic's easy ... if you have a car

By David Villafranca

26 de abril de 2020
0
Junot Diaz: Power reinvents itself with every crisis

By Alfonso Fernandez

23 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 23

(Update: Adds Turkey, Latin America)

23 de abril de 2020
0
Study: 13.9 pct. of New York state residents have contracted Covid-19

Washington, Apr 23 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a new coronavirus stimulus package valued at $484 billion which includes...

23 de abril de 2020
0
Ecuador under magnifying glass over recent crude oil spills in Amazonia

By Daniela Brik

22 de abril de 2020
0
Mass graves, hospitals full: Virus-hit Brazilian city on verge of collapse

By Raphael Alves

22 de abril de 2020
0

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

22 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 22

(Updates: Adds US, Latin America)

22 de abril de 2020
0
World's largest sea turtles arrive on Puerto Rico beaches amid pandemic

By Alfonso Rodriguez

21 de abril de 2020
0
ECLAC estimates 5.3 pct. economic contraction in LatAm in 2020 from COVID-19

Santiago, Apr 21 (efe-epa).- Latin America will undergo a 5.3 economic contraction in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, with some 11.6 million new...

21 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 21

(Update: Adds US, Puerto Rico, Latin America)

21 de abril de 2020
0
Photographer Beard's family announces death a month after he disappeared

New York, Apr 20 (efe-epa).- The family of well-known wildlife photographer Peter Beard, famous for having documented the beauty of Africa with his work,...

20 de abril de 2020
0
Authorities raise death toll to 19 in Canadian shooting spree

By Julio Cesar Rivas

20 de abril de 2020
0
COVID-19, a windless hurricane in the Florida Keys

By Alberto Domingo Carreiro

20 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 20

(Update: adds info from WHO, the US, France, Italy, Latin Amercia)

20 de abril de 2020
0
US virus deaths at 40K, NY deaths drop as Cuomo says antibody tests to begin

Washington, Apr 19 (efe-epa).- The United States on Sunday surpassed the 40,000 threshold for coronavirus deaths with 755,553 confirmed cases so far, as it...

19 de abril de 2020
0
Mexico City periphery, where quarantine is not an option

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

19 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 19

(Update : Adds WHO, US, Andorra, Latin America, Jamaica)

19 de abril de 2020
0
Amazon wants to test all - even asymptomatic - employees for COVID-19

San Francisco, Apr 16 (efe-epa).- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Thursday announced that he wants to provide Covid-19 tests for all the firm's employees around...

16 de abril de 2020
0
Amid contradictions, Venezuelans ask if stay-home is obligatory or voluntary

By Sabela Bello

16 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 16

(Update: Adds WHO, US, G20, Latin America)

16 de abril de 2020
0
Huge pro-Trump demonstration demands end to stay-home order in Michigan

By Laura Barros

15 de abril de 2020
0
Indigenous refugee camp in Mexico City: We don't believe in coronavirus

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

15 de abril de 2020
0