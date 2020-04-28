28 de abril de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Homeless Mexicans avoiding hunger thanks to transgender group's support

28 de abril de 2020
18:06
0
  • Photograph dated April 27, 2020, showing homes women waiting in line to receive food from the Tiresias Dollhouse association in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

    Photograph dated April 27, 2020, showing homes women waiting in line to receive food from the Tiresias Dollhouse association in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

  • Photograph dated April 27, 2020, showing Kenya Cuevas (C), trans activist and president of the Tiresias Dollhouse association, organizing the delivery of food to low-income people in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

    Photograph dated April 27, 2020, showing Kenya Cuevas (C), trans activist and president of the Tiresias Dollhouse association, organizing the delivery of food to low-income people in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

  • Photograph dated April 27, 2020, showing Kenya Cuevas (C), trans activist and president of the Tiresias Dollhouse association, organizing the delivery of food to low-income people in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

    Photograph dated April 27, 2020, showing Kenya Cuevas (C), trans activist and president of the Tiresias Dollhouse association, organizing the delivery of food to low-income people in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

  • Photograph dated April 27, 2020, showing Kenya Cuevas (C), trans activist and president of the Tiresias Dollhouse association, organizing the delivery of food to low-income people in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

    Photograph dated April 27, 2020, showing Kenya Cuevas (C), trans activist and president of the Tiresias Dollhouse association, organizing the delivery of food to low-income people in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

By Ines Amarelo

 

Mexico City, Apr 28 (efe-epa).- Maria, a homeless Mexican woman, receives a plate of food from a group of transgender women, a group that is often forgotten.

"I can't be at home with the pantry full knowing that my community is hungry," Kenya Cuevas, an activist and director of the Casa de las Muñecas Tiresias (Tiresias Dollhouse), told EFE.

About 50 homeless people in Mexico City are surviving during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to the work of non-governmental organizations like this one comprised of transgender women, who once a week distribute food at the central Revolucion metro station.

"There are a lot of us who need help from people who want to help out of the goodness of their hearts. Right now, things are bad because there are people who come from other places without work and you have to give many people something to eat," Maria del Carmen Hernandez, who is about 40 and has been on the street for a year, told EFE on Tuesday.

So far, Mexico has confirmed 15,529 coronavirus cases and 1,434 people have died from Covid-19.

Cuevas and her companions come to the metro station to share the food that generous people prepare for them and contribute.

"I, too, was on the street. I used drugs. I was imprisoned for 11 years unjustly and I've been living with HIV for 26 years. I can't stay at home doing nothing ... I can't be waiting for the government to give people something to eat. ... I have to be here helping," Cuevas said.

Tiresias Dollhouse was founded in 2018 after the murder two years before of trans sex worker Paola Buenrostro near the Revolucion metro station.

At that time, the authorities and other HIV-prevention groups began offering health services along with organizing cultural events for transsexual female sex workers, but also for homeless people, drug users and people with other problems.

A few weeks ago, the association began distributing food to vulnerable groups at different spots in the capital where women who engage in prostitution live but also where other people need help and attention from the authorities and civil society.

Cuevas said that she understands the situation of sex workers since she, too, once engaged in that work, but she added that it's a group that has received a lot of help while others who live on the street, use drugs and so on are relatively invisible.

In the name of the association, she issued a call to health authorities not to ignore this sector of the public that, more than ever, needs to be protected.

Respecting the social distancing guidelines, more than 50 people line up at a small table to receive a plate of pasta with bread prepared by Hector Arteaga.

He has spent weeks collecting donations and preparing the food, and finally he came to the site to distribute it.

"It's more complicated for them because there is less people traffic, there are fewer people who can help them. Now, I'm going to try to make this permanent, at least once a week," he told EFE.

Cuevas said that it's very important for the contributors to come to the site to see how they're helping and to see how happy the people receiving the help are.

Maria del Carmen said that she feels very grateful that there are "such generous people."

She, like many of her companions, also said she gives thanks to God that they are getting help, saying that when everything seems lost a solution always appears.

She added that religious faith is a fundamental element for her and for many others.

Some people are getting help quitting smoking or finding love, others need help not to lose hope in really difficult times such as this, when the pandemic has extinguished so many lives and jobs, but not the generosity of some Mexicans.

 

EFE
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Homeless Mexicans avoiding hunger thanks to transgender group's support

By Ines Amarelo

28 de abril de 2020
0
Argentina extends lockdown amid controversy over easing some restrictions

Buenos Aires, Apr 27 (efe-epa).- On Monday, Argentina began a new phase in its battle against the coronavirus, extending until May 10 the nationwide...

27 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 27

(Update: Adds US, EU, Russia, Latin America)

27 de abril de 2020
0
Gangs show muscle, disrupting authorities' fight vs. COVID-19 in El Salvador

By Hugo Sanchez

27 de abril de 2020
0
Demand jumps at New York food banks amid coronavirus pandemic

New York, Apr 27 (efe-epa).- The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic is causing demand to skyrocket at New York food banks, state Gov. Andrew Cuomo...

27 de abril de 2020
0
Some California beaches full as US approaches 1 million coronavirus cases

Los Angeles/Washington, Apr 26 (efe-epa).- Several California beaches seemed to be overflowing on Sunday after local authorities lifted some of the...

26 de abril de 2020
0
Trump lashes out on Twitter against media after disinfectant controversy

Washington, Apr 26 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Sunday once again took to Twitter, his favorite communication medium, to defend his actions against...

26 de abril de 2020
0
With tacos, frijoles Mexicans are showing their solidarity amid crisis

Mexico City, Apr 26 (efe-epa).- With food like tacos, beans and rice, Mexicans are showing their solidarity amid the coronavirus crisis in a country that...

26 de abril de 2020
0
Going to the movies during the pandemic's easy ... if you have a car

By David Villafranca

26 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 26

(Updates: Adds WHO, US, Tourism, Gaza, Saudi Arabia, France, Italy, Latin America)

26 de abril de 2020
0
Study: 13.9 pct. of New York state residents have contracted Covid-19

Washington, Apr 23 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a new coronavirus stimulus package valued at $484 billion which includes...

23 de abril de 2020
0
Junot Diaz: Power reinvents itself with every crisis

By Alfonso Fernandez

23 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 23

(Update: Adds Turkey, Latin America)

23 de abril de 2020
0
Ecuador under magnifying glass over recent crude oil spills in Amazonia

By Daniela Brik

22 de abril de 2020
0
Mass graves, hospitals full: Virus-hit Brazilian city on verge of collapse

By Raphael Alves

22 de abril de 2020
0

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

22 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 22

(Updates: Adds US, Latin America)

22 de abril de 2020
0
World's largest sea turtles arrive on Puerto Rico beaches amid pandemic

By Alfonso Rodriguez

21 de abril de 2020
0
ECLAC estimates 5.3 pct. economic contraction in LatAm in 2020 from COVID-19

Santiago, Apr 21 (efe-epa).- Latin America will undergo a 5.3 economic contraction in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, with some 11.6 million new...

21 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 21

(Update: Adds US, Puerto Rico, Latin America)

21 de abril de 2020
0
Photographer Beard's family announces death a month after he disappeared

New York, Apr 20 (efe-epa).- The family of well-known wildlife photographer Peter Beard, famous for having documented the beauty of Africa with his work,...

20 de abril de 2020
0
Authorities raise death toll to 19 in Canadian shooting spree

By Julio Cesar Rivas

20 de abril de 2020
0
COVID-19, a windless hurricane in the Florida Keys

By Alberto Domingo Carreiro

20 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 20

(Update: adds info from WHO, the US, France, Italy, Latin Amercia)

20 de abril de 2020
0