Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 4

US: Seven US states and Puerto Rico on Monday began gradually reopening their economies while the White House privately estimated that the daily death toll from the coronavirus could double to about 3,000 per day in the near term, according to local media reports that the government is denying. The seven states are Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia

US: Many Florida beaches were full on Monday as the state began easing quarantine restrictions after more than a month of lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus, but in the past 24 hours Florida health authorities reported an additional 819 confirmed virus cases, bringing the total to 36,897, and 20 additional deaths, for a total of 1,399 since March 1, when the first case appeared in the state.

US: The US Treasury Department announced Monday that it plans to issue $2.99 trillion in debt instruments between April and June to finance the stimulus measures designed to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The figure is almost double what the Treasury asked for during all of last year, when it issued debt totaling $1.28 trillion.

US: New York state, so far the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, on Monday registered a deceleration in the number of daily hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that authorities are considering a phased reopening of the economy starting on May 15. He said that 226 people had died in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily total since late March.

BRAZIL: Brazilian health authorities reported that 105,222 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected so far through Monday, and 7,288 people have died.

BRAZIL: The state of Sao Paulo, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, on Monday announced that starting this week people will be required to wear facemasks when out in public to try and limit the spread of the virus.

PERU: The Peruvian Health Ministry announced Monday that 47,372 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected nationwide, an increase of 1,444 from the day before, and 1,344 people have died, an increase in the past 24 hours of 57.

HAITI: Haitian authorities announced Monday that a total of 100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been detected and 11 people have died.

MEXICO: Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday estimated that, in a worst-case scenario, about 3,000 people will become seriously ill from Covid-19 in the capital region, with its 22 million residents. She added that, in this circumstance, about 8,000 people would be hospitalized for the disease.

ECUADOR: Ecuador on Monday moved from total quarantine to social distancing, with health authorities reporting 31,881 confirmed coronavirus cases, 1,569 confirmed Covid-19 deaths and an additional 1,336 probable Covid-19 deaths.

COLOMBIA: Colombian companies Ecopetrol, Arturo Calle and Bio Bolsa have joined forces to manufacture 147,000 medical protection gear kits so that the Red Cross and local authorities can distribute them to health personnel dealing with the coronavirus pandemic around the country. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said that 7,668 confirmed virus cases had been detected and 340 people have died.

CHILE: The Chilean Health Ministry announced Monday that 980 new coronavirus cases had been detected in the past 24 hours, bringing the total case load to 20,643, while a total of 270 people have died.

