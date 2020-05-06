06 de mayo de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 5

05 de mayo de 2020
23:11
0
  • View of an empty avenue in Sao Luis, Brazil, on 05 May 2020. EFE-EPA/Francisco Campos Junior

    View of an empty avenue in Sao Luis, Brazil, on 05 May 2020. EFE-EPA/Francisco Campos Junior

  • Indigenous people exchange handicrafts for food, in Mexico City on 5 May 2020. In recent days, artisans from different indigenous ethnic groups residing in Mexico City have reactivated the barter economy to make ends meet amid the health and economic crisis that COVID-19 has caused. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

    Indigenous people exchange handicrafts for food, in Mexico City on 5 May 2020. In recent days, artisans from different indigenous ethnic groups residing in Mexico City have reactivated the barter economy to make ends meet amid the health and economic crisis that COVID-19 has caused. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

  • Medical personnel perform free coronavirus tests on citizens remaining in their cars on May 5, 2020, at the University of Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

    Medical personnel perform free coronavirus tests on citizens remaining in their cars on May 5, 2020, at the University of Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

Miami Desk, May 5 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

 

BRAZIL: Brazil reported 600 Covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours on Tuesday, bringing the total number of fatalities from the pandemic so far to 7,921. This is the first time that the daily death toll from Covid-19 has hit the 600-level, reflecting a continuing worsening in the health crisis in South America's largest country. A total of 114,715 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected in Brazil so far, 6,935 more than on Monday.

EL SALVADOR: Confirmed Covid-19 cases rose by 5.7 percent to 555 in El Salvador on Tuesday, of whom the majority of the infected people are asymptomatic, according to official figures. The death toll so far stands at 13.

COSTA RICA: The Costa Rica Health Ministry on Tuesday reported that it isolated a temporary detention center for illegal migrants after detecting 14 cases of Covid-19 there. Health Minister Daniel Salas said that the first two cases were detected at the center in central Heredia province on May 2 but on Tuesday 12 more were confirmed. Since March 6, 755 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected in Costa Rica, and six people have died.

NICARAGUA: At least two prisoners have died in Nicaragua's largest prison, La Modelo, and fears are mounting among dozens of "political prisoners" being held there over their risk of becoming infected with Covid-19 while incarcerated, opposition members reported Tuesday.

MEXICO: At least four universities in Mexico have joined forces with the Mexican government to conduct diagnostic testing and help contain the spread of the coronavirus in this country, where 24,905 confirmed cases have already been detected and 2,271 people have died.

PERU: Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Tuesday defended the nationwide quarantine he ordered 51 days ago, saying that it had prevented the dire scenario of the number of Covid-19 deaths from skyrocketing to 460,000 over a seven-month period. Although 1,444 people have died from the coronavirus so far here, this figure - Vizcarra said - is far below the initial death toll projection made by an independent scientific investigation two months ago.

ARGENTINA: The Supreme Court in Argentina's Buenos Aires province on Tuesday set aside the ruling allowing a massive number of inmates to be released from prison to serve their terms under house arrest as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus within the country's prisons.

CHILE: Chilean health authorities on Tuesday registered 1,317 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and expressed considerable concern over the growing number of infected persons in Santiago, where 85 percent of the cases have been located so far. So far, 22,016 confirmed cases have been detected in Chile and 275 people have died. At least 11,031 of those cases are "active," but 10,710 people are deemed to have "recovered" from their bout with Covid-19.

COLOMBIA: Colombia confirmed 640 coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours on Tuesday, a new daily record, bringing the total caseload so far to 8,613, while 378 people have died.

URUGUAY: The Uruguayan government on Tuesday announced the launching of additional health safety measures and the strengthening of controls on its border with Brazil, both as means to prevent Covid-19 infections from spreading to towns that so far have seen no cases. The new measures are designed, Uruguayan authorities said, to provide additional safety guarantees in cities considered to be "binational," that is urban areas with heavy traffic from Brazil, where the virus is running rampant.

 

EFE
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Ex-premier, former IACHR rapporteur on Facebook's independent content court

San Francisco, May 6. (efe-epa).- Former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and the former special rapporteur for freedom of expression for the...

06 de mayo de 2020
0
New York closing subway at night to disinfect cars, shelter 139 homeless

New York, May 6 (efe-epa).- The New York subway, which has regularly offered uninterrupted 24/7 service, closed on Tuesday night for the first time for...

06 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 5

Miami Desk, May 5 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

05 de mayo de 2020
0
Trump planning to dismantle COVID-19 task force despite rising death toll

By Lucia Leal

05 de mayo de 2020
0
Lawsuit filed against US gov't for discrimination in pandemic aid

Washington, May 5 (efe-epa).- A lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in the name of seven children of immigrants accuses the Donald Trump administration...

05 de mayo de 2020
0
Mexico: We have flattened coronavirus infection curve

Mexico City, May 5 (efe-epa).- Mexico has managed to "flatten" the coronavirus infection curve thanks to the measures implemented by the national government...

05 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 4

Miami Desk, May 4 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

04 de mayo de 2020
0
Virtual Met Gala setting aside elitism this year

By Helen Cook

04 de mayo de 2020
0
Working until you die to guarantee US meat supply

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

04 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 3

Miami Desk, May 3 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

04 de mayo de 2020
0
USA GILEAD PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID19

By Lucia Leal

03 de mayo de 2020
0
Maduro gov't denounces sea 'invasion,' opposition declares it a 'set-up'

(Update adds details throughout)

03 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 30

Miami Desk, Apr 30 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

30 de abril de 2020
0
US spy agencies reject idea virus is man-made, but Trump suspects China

Washington, Apr 30 (efe-epa).- US intelligence agencies on Thursday rejected the hypothesis that the coronavirus could be man-made or genetically modified...

30 de abril de 2020
0
Musk, Bezos win contracts to build next spacecraft to put men on Moon

Washington, Apr 30 (efe-epa).- NASA on Thursday awarded three contracts - to Blue Origin, owned by the world's richest man, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, to Elon...

30 de abril de 2020
0
Historic Uruguayan wines preparing to hit world market despite pandemic

By Raul Martinez

30 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 29

Miami Desk, Apr 29 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

30 de abril de 2020
0
Bolsonaro bows to Brazil high court, withdraws pick for nat'l police chief

By Maria Angelica Troncoso

29 de abril de 2020
0
Apple, Google open up COVID-19 tracking technology to developers

San Francisco, Apr 29 (efe-epa).- Apple and Google on Wednesday opened up to certain software developers with links to health authorities in different parts...

29 de abril de 2020
0
No beer here: Mexico's beer sector suffering during Covid-19 crisis

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

29 de abril de 2020
0
Hillary Clinton endorses Biden

Washington, Apr 28 (efe-epa).- Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Tuesday endorsed ex-Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 race,...

28 de abril de 2020
0
WhatsApp boosts from 4 to 8 the number of participants on videocalls

San Francisco, Apr 28 (efe-epa).- The popular messaging platform WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, on Tuesday increased from four to eight the number of people...

28 de abril de 2020
0
Homeless Mexicans avoiding hunger thanks to transgender group's support

By Ines Amarelo

28 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 28

(Update: Includes WHO, UN, US, Turkey, Russia, Latin America, Caribbean)

28 de abril de 2020
0