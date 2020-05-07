07 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 6

07 de mayo de 2020
  • Buyers and sellers of flowers attend the Mercado the Jamaica, the best-known flower sales place in Mexico City, Mexico, 6 May 2020. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

  • A man with a facemask works at the Wholesale Fruit Market in Lima, Peru, 06 May 2020. EFE-EPA/Paolo Aguilar

  • Brazilian army troops work to disinfect a rapid response health center on May 6, 2020, in Rio de Janeiro. EFE-EPA/ Antonio Lacerda

  • File photo dated Jan. 28, 2019, showing the spokesman for the Brazilian President's Office, Otavio Santana do Rego Barros during a press conference in Sao Paulo. EFE-EPA/ Fernando Bizerra Jr

Miami Desk, May 6 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

 

US: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that he will extend the state's emergency health declaration for another month due to the coronavirus, which - after New York - has been the US state hardest-hit by the pandemic. At least 8,549 people have died in New Jersey from Covid-19 and 131,890 people have tested positive for the virus.

PUERTO RICO: The Ricky Martin Foundation on Wednesday announced that it is extending the range of its humanitarian aid as part of its #ayudadesdecasa campaign in Puerto Rico and sent to the Dominican Republic personal protection equipment for medical personnel battling the coronavirus.

CANADA: Canadian medical director Dr. Theresa Tam on Wednesday declared that the increase in coronavirus infections is beginning to decelerate in the country, although the number of new infections has been doubling every 20 days, with 63,403 Canadians testing positive for the virus so far and 4,223 people having died.

CUBA: The Miami city government and the Foundation for Panamerican Democracy on Wednesday urged Miami residents to donate medical products to help the Cuban people confront the Covid-19 pandemic. The supplies will be shipped to Cuba on May 16, according to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and foundation directors.

BRAZIL: Brazil on Wednesday confirmed that 615 people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the largest death toll so far during the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 8,536, while 10,503 new confirmed coronavirus cases were detected, the total caseload not standing at 125,218.

BRAZIL: Gen. Otavio Rego Barros, the spokesman for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the government. The 59-year-old official will remain at home under quarantine for the time being although as yet he is reportedly suffering only "slight" symptoms.

PERU: Peru on Wednesday reported that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 54,817, a 7 percent increase in the past 24 hours, while the death toll stands at 1,533.

MEXICO: Mexico has arrived at what experts say is its most critical week in the Covid-19 pandemic with more than 26,000 confirmed cases and 2,507 deaths so far, as the country's healthcare system begins to deal with being overwhelmed with the heavy load of coronavirus cases.

ECUADOR: The Ecuadorian Public Health Ministry reported Wednesday that 1,618 people have died from Covid-19 in the country so far and 29,420 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

ARGENTINA: Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said Wednesday that he is analyzing whether obligatory isolation measures against the coronavirus can be eased, but he questioned business sectors and politicians who are demanding an immediate reopening of the economy.

 

EFE
