08 de mayo de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 7

07 de mayo de 2020
23:11
0
  • Spray trucks disinfect the streets of the La Pintana neighborhood in Santiago, Chile, on May 6, 2020. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

    Spray trucks disinfect the streets of the La Pintana neighborhood in Santiago, Chile, on May 6, 2020. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

  • A worker disinfects a tree characterized as Holy Death as part of the campaign to prevent the spread of coronavirus at the Chinampas de Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico, 07 May 2020. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

    A worker disinfects a tree characterized as Holy Death as part of the campaign to prevent the spread of coronavirus at the Chinampas de Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico, 07 May 2020. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

  • A Spanish National Police officer passes out facemasks to passengers arriving in Madrid on May 7, 2020, on a flight from La Paz, Bolivia, bringing home Spaniards who had been stranded in the South American country by coronavirus travel restrictions. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Jimenez

    A Spanish National Police officer passes out facemasks to passengers arriving in Madrid on May 7, 2020, on a flight from La Paz, Bolivia, bringing home Spaniards who had been stranded in the South American country by coronavirus travel restrictions. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Jimenez

  • Workers with Brazil's SOS Funeral program remove a Covid-19 victim's body from their home in Manaos, Brazil, on May 7, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Raphael Alves

    Workers with Brazil's SOS Funeral program remove a Covid-19 victim's body from their home in Manaos, Brazil, on May 7, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Raphael Alves

  • Photo provided by the Ecuadorian Vice President's Office showing Vice president Otto Sonnenholzner (4th from left) and Defense Minister Oswaldo Jarrin (3rd from left) attending a ceremony to officially dismantle the Joint Task Force set up in March to deal with the coronavirus crisis in Guayas province and transfer its responsibilities to the armed forces. EFE/Ecuadorian Vice President's Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

    Photo provided by the Ecuadorian Vice President's Office showing Vice president Otto Sonnenholzner (4th from left) and Defense Minister Oswaldo Jarrin (3rd from left) attending a ceremony to officially dismantle the Joint Task Force set up in March to deal with the coronavirus crisis in Guayas province and transfer its responsibilities to the armed forces. EFE/Ecuadorian Vice President's Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Miami Desk, May 7 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

 

US: Florida continues to register increasing numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases, 38,828 as of Thursday, along with 1,600 deaths, at the same time that 1.1 million Floridians are requesting unemployment benefits, most of them in the southeastern counties of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

US: New York state, the world epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic so far, on Thursday exceeded 25,000 deaths, according to figures compiled by The Johns Hopkins University, although the increase in the number of daily deaths continues to decelerate with 231 people dying in the past 24 hours, down from 300 the day before.

BRAZIL: Brazil registered 610 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll so far to 9,146, while the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 135,000 on Thursday. Brazilian health authorities expect the peak in daily infections and deaths to come in May or June.

PERU: Agriculture Minister Jorge Montenegro became the first member of Peru's cabinet to test positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The 54-year-old official will quarantine himself and follow the recommendations of doctors, said the ministry in a statement.

PERU: On Thursday, Peru approached the 60,000 level for confirmed coronavirus cases and exceeded 1,600 deaths from the pandemic, which the government acknowledged that many people are not abiding by the social distancing and quarantine restrictions imposed 53 days ago. About 3,700 new Covid-19 cases have been detected in Peru each day so far this week.

ECUADOR: Guayaquil Mayor Cynthia Viteri said that about half a million residents of Ecuador's largest city have been infected with Covid-19 so far. She said that about 33 percent of the city's residents have been infected, with 15 percent having emerged from their 14-day quarantines with no symptoms, another 15 percent still battling symptoms and 3.3 percent having been infected within the past week.

ECUADOR: Ecuador officially dismantled the Joint Task Force it set up in March in Guayas province - the capital of which is Guayaquil - to deal with the humanitarian crisis resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, transferring its duties and responsibilities to the armed forces. The Defense Ministry said that the move was made due to the drastic decline in the number of Covid-19 deaths in the province over the past two weeks.

NICARAGUA: Immediate burials of people who have died, a ban on wakes, the presence of police and Health Ministry officials during the burials and bodies on the streets of people who have died suddenly are keeping people alert in Nicaragua, where authorities acknowledge only 16 confirmed coronavirus cases and five deaths.

BOLIVIA: Bolivia's main cities announced Thursday their decision to maintain the strict coronavirus quarantine that has prevailed since late March in the face of the national government's possible move to ease restrictions in certain zones or regions starting on May 11.

COSTA RICA: The Costa Rican government announced Thursday that it will extend until June 15 the closure of the nation's borders to foreigners with an eye toward preventing an increase in coronavirus cases. The country's borders had been scheduled to open on May 15.

CHILE: US President Donald Trump on Thursday offered Chile aid in combatting the coronavirus pandemic, just as he has done for other Latin American nations with which Washington maintains close relations on immigration or regarding policy on Venezuela. Trump and Chilean President Sebastian Piñera spoke by telephone about the two nations' efforts to confront the pandemic, but the White House did not say what kind of assistance the US would be providing to Santiago.

 

EFE
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 7

Miami Desk, May 7 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

07 de mayo de 2020
0
Bikes, scooters, mopeds and skateboards plying NYC's virus-emptied streets

By Helen Cook

07 de mayo de 2020
0
Trump orders daily virus testing at White House after aide gets Covid-19

By Alfonso Fernandez

07 de mayo de 2020
0
Leaving Africa, one gave birth in Honduras, the other lost her baby in Panama

By German Reyes

07 de mayo de 2020
0
Trump backtracks on plan to dismantle coronavirus task force

By Lucia Leal

06 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 6

Miami Desk, May 6 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

07 de mayo de 2020
0
Ex-premier, former IACHR rapporteur on Facebook's independent content court

San Francisco, May 6. (efe-epa).- Former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and the former special rapporteur for freedom of expression for the...

06 de mayo de 2020
0
New York closing subway at night to disinfect cars, shelter 139 homeless

New York, May 6 (efe-epa).- The New York subway, which has regularly offered uninterrupted 24/7 service, closed on Tuesday night for the first time for...

06 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 5

Miami Desk, May 5 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

05 de mayo de 2020
0
Trump planning to dismantle COVID-19 task force despite rising death toll

By Lucia Leal

05 de mayo de 2020
0
Lawsuit filed against US gov't for discrimination in pandemic aid

Washington, May 5 (efe-epa).- A lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in the name of seven children of immigrants accuses the Donald Trump administration...

05 de mayo de 2020
0
Mexico: We have flattened coronavirus infection curve

Mexico City, May 5 (efe-epa).- Mexico has managed to "flatten" the coronavirus infection curve thanks to the measures implemented by the national government...

05 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 4

Miami Desk, May 4 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

04 de mayo de 2020
0
Virtual Met Gala setting aside elitism this year

By Helen Cook

04 de mayo de 2020
0
Working until you die to guarantee US meat supply

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

04 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 3

Miami Desk, May 3 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

04 de mayo de 2020
0
USA GILEAD PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID19

By Lucia Leal

03 de mayo de 2020
0
Maduro gov't denounces sea 'invasion,' opposition declares it a 'set-up'

(Update adds details throughout)

03 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 30

Miami Desk, Apr 30 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

30 de abril de 2020
0
US spy agencies reject idea virus is man-made, but Trump suspects China

Washington, Apr 30 (efe-epa).- US intelligence agencies on Thursday rejected the hypothesis that the coronavirus could be man-made or genetically modified...

30 de abril de 2020
0
Musk, Bezos win contracts to build next spacecraft to put men on Moon

Washington, Apr 30 (efe-epa).- NASA on Thursday awarded three contracts - to Blue Origin, owned by the world's richest man, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, to Elon...

30 de abril de 2020
0
Historic Uruguayan wines preparing to hit world market despite pandemic

By Raul Martinez

30 de abril de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: April 29

Miami Desk, Apr 29 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

30 de abril de 2020
0
Bolsonaro bows to Brazil high court, withdraws pick for nat'l police chief

By Maria Angelica Troncoso

29 de abril de 2020
0