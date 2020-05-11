Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 10

Miami Desk, May10 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

WHO: The World Health Organization on Sunday said that the worldwide number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 3.93 million, with 94,932 new cases being detected in the past 24 hours, while a total of 274,488 people have died, 6,368 of them since Saturday.

US: Vice President Mike Pence has no plans to enter self-imposed quarantine despite the fact that he had been in close proximity to his main press secretary, Katie Miller, who tested positive last week for the coronavirus, another spokesman for Pence's office said in a statement on Sunday. The second spokesman, Devin O'Malley, said that Pence has tested negative for the virus so far and plans to be working at the White House on Monday.

US: New York state, the world epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic so far with 26,612 deaths, on Saturday registered 521 new hospitalizations from the disease, its lowest figure since March 20, when authorities prohibited all non-essential activities with an eye toward limiting the spread of the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday.

US: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida increased to 40,596 on Sunday, while 1,721 people have died from Covid-19 in the southeastern state so far, this as the state prepares to allow the reopening of hair salons and barber shops in most of the state's counties on Monday.

US: White House economic adviser Kevin Hasset said Sunday that the US unemployment rate could reach 20 percent in May, a sharp increase over the current 14.7 percent rate, which is already greater than the rate seen in the Great Depression of the 1930s.

BRAZIL: Brazil's death toll from Covid-19 increased to 11,123 on Sunday, while the number of confirmed cases rose to 162,699, the Health Ministry reported. In the past 24 hours, 496 people have died, while 6,760 new cases were detected, although the daily death toll is significantly below the 600 registered each day over the past five days, although authorities said that weekend figures usually are adjusted the following Tuesday when all medical records have been tallied.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: Dominican Public Health Minister Rafael Sanchez Cardenas reported Sunday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Caribbean nation rose to 10,347, with 464 new cases being detected in the past 24 hours, while the death rate has been 3.75 percent, or almost 400 people.

CUBA: Cuba on Sunday reported 12 new coronavirus cases, thus extending the declining trend in new cases, although 1,766 people have been found to test positive for the virus. A total of 77 people have died from Covid-19 since March 11.

CHILE: On Sunday, Chile registered a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, detecting 1,647 new cases for a total of 28,866, while a total of 312 people have died since March 3, when the first case was confirmed here.

ECUADOR: Ecuador on Sunday raised the number of people who have died from the coronavirus to 2,127 after adding in 410 cases fitting the profile of Covid-19 fatalities, although those people were never actually tested for the virus. The hardest-hit province continues to be Guayas, the capital of which is Guayaquil, with 11,705 cases, some 57 percent of the national total.

PERU: The coronavirus continued to spread in Peru on Sunday, with authorities announcing an increase of 2,292 cases to 67,307, while a total of 1,889 people have died, 75 more than on Saturday. Currently, 6,601 people are hospitalized for the coronavirus, 774 of them in intensive care units.

ARGENTINA: Argentina on Sunday registered another record number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases - 258 - with almost two-thirds of them in Buenos Aires, the nationwide case total now standing at 6,034, with 305 deaths, on the day before the country is due to ease restrictions imposed with an eye toward limiting the spread of the virus.

EFE