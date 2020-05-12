Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 11

Miami Desk, May 11 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

US: The United States on Monday surpassed 80,000 deaths from Covid-19, with The Johns Hopkins University reporting that 80,087 people have died from the disease so far during the pandemic, while a total of 1,344,512 confirmed cases have been detected. New York remains the US epicenter of the pandemic, followed by New Jersey.

US: The US government continues to push the hypothesis that China is responsible for "hiding" information about the "seriousness" of the coronavirus, with a coalition of 18 state Republican attorneys general asking Congress to investigate the Chinese government for its management of the crisis.

US: President Donald Trump on Monday said that the country has "prevailed" over the coronavirus, although later he backtracked and said that he was only referring to the number of virus tests that have been administered. "You never prevail when you have 90,000 people, 100,000 people, when you have 80,000 people (dead) as of today. That's not prevailing," Trump added.

US: The White House on Monday ordered employees in the West Wing to wear facemasks whenever they are not seated at their own desks, a rule that evidently will not apply to President Trump or Vice President Mike Pence. The move comes after at least two people within the inner circle of Trump and Pence - Trump's personal valet and Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller - tested positive for Covid-19.

US: New York City could be experiencing thousands more deaths from the coronavirus than have been reported by local authorities, according to a report released Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said that between March and May 1 approximately 24,000 more deaths than normally occur during that period were registered in the city. Of those 24,000 additional deaths, 13,831 have definitely been ascribed to Covid-19, while another 5,048 were characterized as "probable" deaths from the pandemic.

BRAZIL: Two cities in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state - Niteroi and Sao Goncalo - on Monday implemented a total quarantine with an eye toward containing the spread of the coronavirus, which so far has infected more than 168,300 people and killed 11,519 in the South American giant.

EL SALVADOR: The Salvadoran Health Ministry reported the country's 18th death from Covid-19, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 958.

PERU: Peru on Monday extended quarantine measures to combat Covid-19, even as health authorities reported a decline in the numbers of new virus cases and some economic sectors began easing lockdown restrictions. A total of 68,822 cases have been detected so far.

ECUADOR: Ecuadorian authorities raised the Covid-19 death toll on Monday to 2,145, while a total of 29,509 coronavirus cases have been confirmed nationwide.

MEXICO: Labor authorities in Mexico City estimated Monday that at the end of April the capital had lost about 100,000 formal jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

COSTA RICA: The Costa Rican government announced Monday its plan to gradually ease lockdown restrictions imposed to try and limit the spread of the coronavirus, a four-stage plan lasting until August, although it could be delayed if there is a spike in the number of cases before then. The first portion of the plan will be implemented between May 16-31 and will consist of opening the country's 13 most-visited national parks to 50 percent capacity, along with beaches for three hours each morning. People will also be able to circulate in their own vehicles on weekdays until 10 pm, three hours longer than has been the case up to now.

BOLIVIA: Bolivia on Monday began relaxing some of its lockdown restrictions in cities where the infection risk is "high" despite the fact that it will maintain certain restrictions on movement in vehicles or on foot for another week.

COLOMBIA: Colombian authorities reported 16 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours on Monday, bringing the death toll in the pandemic to 479, while 11,613 confirmed cases have been recorded.

PARAGUAY: Young people between the ages of 20-29 represent the hardest-hit group by the coronavirus in Paraguay, with 299 of the country's 724 confirmed cases striking members of that cohort so far, according to data published Monday by the Health Ministry.

EFE